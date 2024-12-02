Source : https://essentiel.news/fonds-monetaire-international-confinements-climatiques/ - November 25, 2024

Will the IMF call for climate lockdowns?

The International Monetary Fund is becoming an ambassador for measures touted during the 2020-2022 “health crisis”

Under the cover of a “health crisis” between 2020 and 2022, the central planners of the World Economic Forum had imposed economic restrictions unprecedented in peacetime. Part of the supply chains had been interrupted, which had led to increased unemployment and accelerated inflation.

Despite the suffering caused, they argued that the restrictions had been good for the planet, claiming that they had reduced "carbon emissions." They then presented the idea of ​​"climate lockdowns" aimed at reducing economic activity to "solve global warming."

Ms. Marianna Mazzucato, professor of economics of innovation for the public good, chair of the “Health for All Council at WHO”, and presented as a “collaborator of the agenda” by the World Economic Forum, had gone so far as to write:

When COVID-19 spread earlier this year, governments implemented lockdowns to prevent a public health emergency from spiraling out of control. In the near future, the world may once again resort to lockdowns, this time to address a climate emergency. Under a “climate lockdown,” governments would limit the use of private vehicles, ban the consumption of red meat and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil fuel companies would have to stop drilling. Many people see the climate crisis as separate from the health and economic crises caused by the pandemic. But these three crises – and their solutions – are interconnected. […] The climate crisis is also a public health crisis. […] We must act quickly if we are to transform the future of work, transport and energy use, and make the concept of a “good green life” a reality for generations to come.

Despite this, the mass media had labeled observers who highlighted these proven facts as "conspiracy theorists."

The IMF agrees with the conspiracy theorists

This was already evident during the pseudo-pandemic, but it is even more so now: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just published a “ call for global climate action ” in which it declares that the restrictions on economic activity imposed during the “pandemic” were a good start, but must be repeated and strengthened to “save the climate.”

In the video included below, the IMF representative says that the necessary goal is to cut “carbon emissions” by half in five years; and that, for comparison, the measures related to the “health crisis” have only reduced emissions by 6%. So much more needs to be done.

According to him, and according to IMF research, this would make it possible to reduce the global temperature by 1.5°C, and avoid the “brink of the abyss”, and therefore save humanity.

In addition to lockdowns and other debilitating measures, such as promoting 'carbon-free' technological innovations and expanding the carbon trading market, the IMF recommends a minimum price on CO2 , which means a global carbon tax.

Taking this argument further, and since carbon dioxide is a natural by-product of animal life, this would mean that every child would be born with a lifelong debt to the banking cartel.

Let us recall that these "climate models" used by the IMF, which link temperature in centigrade to CO2 emissions , are not the subject of a scientific consensus, do not take into account the activity of the sun, and have never produced the slightest empirical proof.

Depopulation in filigree

If the IMF were to succeed in imposing the kind of degrowth envisaged in the report accompanying the video above, the misery and famine it would engender would undoubtedly result in significant mortality.

And indeed, in the background of this ideology, we must question the implementation of a policy of depopulation of the planet. Essentiel News had already had the opportunity to relay this analysis; behind the United Nations 2030 agenda and the " climate conference " that is its appendix, and of which this IMF report is only one more illustration, lies a Malthusian misanthropic philosophy that considers humanity as a scourge.

The main organ of this depopulationist ambition is called the Club of Rome , a think tank created in 1968 by the Rockefeller Foundation and the OECD, whose founding text is entitled The Limits to Growth . Anyone who still has the shadow of a doubt can watch the following video, taken from an interview given by Dennis Meadows , member of the Club of Rome and principal author of the aforementioned report ( 【french】translation and subtitles by Essentiel News):

➡️ https://tube.cara.news/w/3WMx1TLFAdaMSTYDHcbNCM

Several points to note:

Astute observers will not miss his satisfied smile at the end when he speaks of his "pessimistic hopes" that depopulation can be accomplished peacefully.

Mr. Meadows is not talking about a reduction in births, he is openly talking about a reduction in population (and therefore mortality).

Apparently there is no scientific basis behind the figures being put forward; they are being invented to give a better shape to his genocidal ambitions.

Such genocidal ambitions are neither rare nor new; under different pretexts, they have existed on all continents, in all eras.

As we have discussed in many articles, the real cause of waste, inequality, misery and war is rather the global system of central planning based on credit and fractional reserve assets, which allows bloated states and multinationals to exist.

What the world cannot bear is the eternal growth of debt, not the growth of human activity and prosperity.

