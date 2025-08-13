(sequel to Episode 1)

By Serge Van Cutsem

"We shut down local production in the name of the climate, then import from much further afield, with more pollution and fewer quality guarantees, what we can produce here. From Ibbenbüren to MERCOSUR, from French farms to cargo ships of beef and dairy products, a two-tiered ecology is emerging: restrictive for citizens, and profitable for multinationals. Behind the "green" rhetoric lies a methodical sabotage of common sense."

In the previous episode, I detailed the history of coal in Ibbenbüren, the small German town that became a global symbol of climate absurdity with the closure of its automated, profitable mine located next to a power plant, all in the name of environmentalism. I emphasize the suffix "ism," which makes me stand out. This same power plant continued to operate for over three years, burning coal imported from overseas (Russia, Colombia, the USA, then Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia after 2022).

Before going any further, I'd like to first return to and emphasize something everyone seems to have forgotten: the climate has always changed, and this has been the case well before the so-called "industrial" era with our factories, cars, and technological appendages. The Earth has experienced glaciations, warmings, and upheavals so brutal that the seas rose or retreated by several dozen meters in a few centuries during phases of rapid deglaciation.

I wouldn't even dream of denying that something is happening today, although it remains a subject for debate, but the real scandal isn't there: it's in the use of this reality as a pretext to impose absurd, incoherent, but often extremely lucrative decisions for some.

Because the closure of the Ibbenbüren mine is not an isolated case; the same pattern is evident on our plates. While a perfectly exploitable mine was being closed, free trade agreements were being signed in Brussels, in the hushed silence of the corridors, allowing the massive importation of products we already produce at home, most of the time with a smaller carbon footprint and better health guarantees.

The EU-Mercosur agreement is the most glaring example: 99,000 tons of South American beef are ready to be shipped each year, but also sugar, soy, ethanol... all with much more lax standards than those imposed on us, and it doesn't matter that the Amazon is being cut down by chainsaws.

CETA has already been underway since 2017, with its shipments of Canadian meat, sometimes force-fed with hormones, crossing the Atlantic to land in cellophane on our shelves. And what about the agreement with New Zealand? Ten thousand tons of meat, fifteen thousand liters of dairy products, shipped from the other side of the world. Remind me of the carbon footprint of a yogurt that has traveled twenty thousand kilometers? ... Radio silence.

Meanwhile, in France, around a hundred farms are disappearing every week (Agreste, RA2020). The phenomenon is also affecting other European countries. This decline, also due to a combination of factors (age of farmers, competition, standards), is exacerbated by the pressure of low-cost imports permitted by free trade agreements. In Belgium, farmers are slaughtering their livestock under pressure from harshly imposed climate standards. And when these finally close the barn doors, cargoes from elsewhere take their place, cheaper and, above all, more polluting. Exactly like Ibbenbüren coal: the local resource is destroyed to be replaced by a worse solution, but one that lines other pockets.

There is always one major missing element in the equation: transport. Indeed, 3% of global CO₂ emissions come from maritime transport, not including nitrogen oxides and sulfur. Yet, when it comes to calculating the impact of trade agreements, these figures disappear. A kilo of Argentinian beef has a significantly higher carbon footprint, which can be close to double when deforestation and maritime transport are included, according to LCAs, but in official reports, this detail simply doesn't exist.

And in the midst of this drama, we're told that ecology is everyone's business, but let's not kid ourselves, we need to understand: it's the citizens' business, and therefore yours. You who have to change your heating, insulate your home at great expense, eat less meat, reduce your travel... In short, change your life. At the same time, multinationals are moving entire cargo ships of food and raw materials across the oceans, with the blessing of the very people who are lecturing us. It's a two-tiered environmentalism: punitive for the people and lucrative for the financial markets.

So yes, we must ask the only question that matters: what do they have to gain, and above all, who are "they"? Closing a profitable local mine doesn't bring in any money, it costs money... but rebuilding (supposedly) green energy with massive public subsidies, importing Chinese solar panels, subsidized wind turbines whose obsolescence is significantly shorter than announced and whose recycling is also absent from decisions, batteries manufactured on the other side of the world, and tradable CO₂ certificates—this creates a gigantic market, financed by public money and captured by Siemens, TotalEnergies, BlackRock, Vanguard, Orsted, Engie, and a whole galaxy of lobbies.

By destroying energy and food sovereignty, we are also creating a strategic dependence on global flows and single, imposed suppliers: American LNG, Chinese batteries, Norwegian gas, which benefit Washington, Beijing, investment banks, and consulting firms like McKinsey and BCG. By forcibly changing lifestyles through fear, guilt, and taxation, we are implementing controlled rationing that serves authoritarian governments, technocratic administrations, and social planners. Finally, we are constructing narratives that mask other dead ends: we talk about the "end of coal" or "reducing emissions" to avoid talking about the end of purchasing power, deindustrialization, or the failure of global free trade. Politicians find this a semblance of a balance sheet, the media an easy subject, and the elites a convenient smokescreen.

These are never mistakes! It's an agenda in which everything has been carefully planned. Absurdity isn't an accident: it's a cover-up. Ibbenbüren and Mercosur tell the same story: deliberately sabotaging common sense to better sell a worse, but profitable, solution for others. And as long as this model remains hidden behind the green veneer of official speeches, it will continue to thrive. This is why I will never stop exposing it with the (too limited) means at our disposal.

I would like to close this second part by returning to this confusion between ecology and environmentalism. The former is a serious science: it observes, measures, and draws verifiable conclusions about the relationships between living beings and their environment. It is the study of ecosystems and their interactions. The second, environmentalism, is what ecology becomes when it is transformed into a political religion: a mixture of dogmas, heresies, carbon sins, green indulgences, and, above all, lies, claiming to save the planet with absurd taxes and regulations. In this landscape, three profiles stand out:

The ecologist: This is the pure scientist, who speaks in data and not in slogans.

The ecologist: This is the activist who uses science when it supports their purpose, and ignores it when it doesn't.

But there is also the one who truly loves and protects nature through simple common sense.

For it must be remembered: the manipulation of people often begins with the manipulation of words. And when the same word is used to designate both scientific rigor and political dogma, confusion becomes a tool of power. This is exactly what has happened to "ecology" and "environmentalism": they have been distorted, contaminated, and emptied of their original meaning.

So why remain prisoners of this twisted lexicon? Why continue to speak with their words, when we can create one that escapes their narrative?

I propose this word to you: ecophile. Rare, absent from major dictionaries, it designates someone who protects nature out of personal conviction, without dogma or posturing, simply because it's vital: humans depend on their ecosystem, not because a party, an NGO, or a current trend has decided so. In short, the ecophile takes action, while others organize a "green" summit mobilizing 2,000 private jets to impose absurd standards.

