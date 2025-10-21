Translated from The Epoch Times

A high school student in Taiwan participated in a water drinking competition and gulped down 6 liters of water in just 30 minutes. When he returned home, he suffered dizziness, vomiting and convulsions, and was rushed to hospital, where he nearly died.

This is a classic case of “acute water intoxication,” also called water poisoning, which occurs when drinking too much water dilutes the sodium level in the blood, disrupting the functioning of the brain and body.

Although water is the source of life, more or less is not always better.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Perspective on Water Metabolism

Many people greedily drink water in summer, not realizing that their kidneys, which play a central role in water metabolism, have limits and might not be able to keep up, says traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner Naiwen Hu. Fluid retention can cause swelling in the hands and feet, frequent urination and insomnia, which affects sleep quality and worsens energy levels.

However, from a TCM perspective, water metabolism depends not only on the kidneys but also on a strong spleen. The spleen is part of the same energy system as the stomach, intestines and pancreas. It is also responsible for nutrient absorption and water metabolism. Poor spleen and stomach function can cause “dampness,” which is excess water and retention when drinking too much. This type of person has several characteristics: facial swelling, cold hands and feet, dry mouth despite regular water consumption. These people make their imbalance worse by drinking excessively, creating a cycle of bloating and low energy.

How much water should you drink each day?

Naiwen Hu explains that there is no single answer to this question. The quantity of water must be adjusted according to your constitution, weather conditions and your lifestyle habits. Rather than aiming for a fixed number, it is more important to listen to your body's needs.

The human body has a built-in alert for water, osmosensors, which constantly monitor blood levels. When this is too high, the brain naturally sends a thirst signal, and drinking water provides the hydration really needed.

Furthermore, your daily lifestyle also influences your water needs. Do you spend all day in an air-conditioned room? Do you exercise a lot? Are you sweating profusely? These factors directly affect the amount of water you need. Naiwen Hu suggests that the easiest way to determine if you are dehydrated is to look at the color of your urine:

• Clear, colorless urine: excess water.

• Pale yellow: ideal, adequate hydration and normal metabolism.

• Dark yellow to orange: dehydration, requires immediate rehydration.

• Dark orange or brown: may indicate a liver or metabolic problem; drinking water alone may not be enough, and prompt medical attention is required.

It is important to note that diet can also influence urine color. For example, dragon fruit, beets, or B vitamins can make urine reddish or yellowish. Therefore, a comprehensive assessment should be performed and not panicked by a simple change in color. Yellowish urine upon waking is normal, resulting from a night of lack of hydration; with sufficient hydration, the color gradually fades.

Conditional Factors Influencing Water Intake

Naiwen Hu points out that different constitutions require different amounts of water. If you have a hot constitution, are prone to sweating and a dry mouth, your water needs will be higher. Conversely, a cold constitution, with cold hands and feet or frequent diarrhea, does not require excessive drinking. Too much water can damage the spleen and kidneys.

Some people believe that drinking plenty of water facilitates bowel movements. However, TCM expert Kuo-Pin Wu explains that while this practice can be effective for many, drinking water on an empty stomach can be counterproductive for constipated people with weak constitutions.

He cites the case of a patient who, to relieve his constipation, drank a large glass of water (300 to 500 ml) every morning on an empty stomach. His constipation did not improve, and he developed eczema and flatulence. In TCM, eczema is a sign of excess moisture. Wu advised the patient not to drink too much water before breakfast, and only about 100 ml if thirsty. After a week, his constipation improved.

Why the First Glass of Water in the Morning Is Important

Naiwen Hu emphasizes the importance of the first glass of water each day, which he even calls "life-saving water." After a full night's sleep, the body is slightly dehydrated, as the blood is more concentrated (higher viscosity). At the same time, blood pressure naturally increases in the morning, and the risk of heart attack or stroke is statistically higher upon waking. For people with cardiovascular problems, this thicker blood combined with higher pressure can overload the heart and blood vessels.

Drinking a glass of warm water in the morning helps thin the blood, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of morning cardiovascular events. In short, it reduces clot formation and relieves the heart.

Even for people without heart disease, this morning drink provides several essential benefits:

• Rehydration: Replaces fluids lost during the night through breathing and perspiration.

• Digestive support: Stimulates the stomach and intestines to kick-start the day's metabolism. For most people, this facilitates bowel movements, but constipated people with weak constitutions should drink in moderation.

• Detoxification: Promotes kidney function and the elimination of metabolic waste.

• Energy boost: Restores fluid balance, making the body feel lighter and more energetic.

"Upon waking, drink a 200 ml glass of warm water. Take small sips for gradual absorption," advises Naiwen Hu. Never swallow all at once, as drinking too quickly can dilute the blood and overload the heart and kidneys.

Other key times to rehydrate

Besides the morning glass, Naiwen Hu highlights three other situations where hydration is essential:

• Afternoon fatigue: Many employees yawn around 2 or 3 p.m. not out of actual fatigue, but rather from mild dehydration. A glass of water is enough to revitalize and improve concentration.

• Excessive sweating: Exercise, hot springs, or baths cause rapid water loss. Failure to compensate can impair temperature regulation and lead to heatstroke.

• Air travel: Cabin humidity is around 20%. Dry air dehydrates the skin, making frequent hydration essential.

Dehydration not only affects the body, but also slows mental agility and can lead to depressed mood. Studies show that losing 2% of body weight in water impairs cognitive abilities, including attention, executive functions, and motor coordination. It is therefore crucial to hydrate in the right quantity.

