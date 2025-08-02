By WALKER LARSON

Studies have shown that practicing gratitude improves life. According to Harvard Health Publishing, gratitude generates positive emotions, better health, greater resilience and stronger relationships. A grateful person and an ungrateful person can have the same things on paper, a beautiful house, a happy family, good health, but grateful people are much more aware of all the good things they have and, therefore, can benefit more from life and their benefits.

In addition, gratitude is recognized as one of the greatest virtues since antiquity, when Cicero wrote: "I want to be adorned with all virtues, but there is nothing that I can estimate more than to be and to appear recognizing. Because this virtue is not only the greatest, but she is also the mother of all the virtues. »»

Gratitude habits must be instilled in childhood to be able to flourish in adulthood. The benefits of a grateful lifestyle are immediately felt and opened the way to a more fulfilled adult life. Robert Emmons, an eminent specialist in gratitude, noted that "children more grateful that their peers at the age of ten participated, at fourteen, in more community activities and were more socially integrated".

With so many fruits to pick the tree of gratitude, parents may wonder how to instill it in their children as soon as possible. Here are some suggestions.

Show the example

The best way to develop gratitude in your children is to practice it yourself. This is the best way to do for parents.

Robert Emmons wrote:

”Several studies are interested in the development of parents and children. They show that the best indicator of the gratitude of a child is the gratitude of the mother or father. Then, it is the expression of gratitude within the family that is decisive. Being a model, encouraging gratitude and strengthening it in your children are therefore among the best ways to raise a grateful child. ”

It’s of course easier to say than to do. But as I have already written, there are several ways for adults to strengthen their own feeling of gratitude, such as holding a newspaper on things for which they are grateful, participate in enriching activities and admire beautiful works of art. It is also important that parents express this gratitude in front of their children.

Start with small habits

We build each virtue by repeated actions which, over time, form habits. At first, these actions are generally modest, but they set the basics of more significant virtuous acts thereafter. Just as it is impossible to lift 45 kilos without starting to lift 5, learning gratitude begins slowly and is strengthening with time.

The easiest way to start - and it can be done with very young children - is to insist so that they say "please" and "thank you". "Please", an abbreviation of "If you want", reminds children that they are not entitled to everything they want, that their desires cannot be carried out automatically in reality. Often, it depends on the goodwill of another person (usually an adult around them) who makes a sacrifice to grant the child's wish (even minimal). Children must be aware that the good things they have are the fruit of the good will of others and are not necessarily due to them.

The link between "thank you" and gratitude is obvious; Here again, this verbal expression, even if the child does not think about it much, begins to train him not to ignore the adult as soon as he is no longer necessary for the fulfillment of his desire. The child must recognize that he has a debt in return: a gratitude debt.

Another simple way for parents to instill gratitude to their children is to ask them to write words of thanks to their friends and family after receiving a gift. The time devoted to writing this note encourages them to think of the person who made what necessary to offer him this gift.

Encourage them to think of others

In addition to thanks, there are many other ways to develop the conscience of others in children, which can strengthen their gratitude. Research has shown that children whose mother tells them about the emotions of others are more able to step back and think from the point of view of others. This capacity is essential to empathy, which can in turn promote gratitude. If we are aware of the cost of a gift or service offered by someone, we are more likely to express our gratitude.

The awareness of others is essential, because children (and often adults) naturally tend to give themselves priority, as well as to their own needs and desires. In his research, Mr. Emmons identified three effective ways to help children consider others and their role as "benefactors" in their lives:

Underline the intentions. Remind children that good things in their lives have not happened by chance; They were intentionally produced by someone.

Ask questions about the cost. Encourage children to think about what others have sacrificed in terms of time, money or comfort for their property.

Ask out outside help. In addition to having confidence in their own capacities, children must be reminded to recognize the external aid they receive to accomplish something, such as their duties or a project.

Distinguish the needs of desires

On his website, The Thoughtful Parent, Amy Webb, holder of a doctorate in human development and family sciences, advises parents to explain to their children the difference between needs and desires. A nutritious dinner is a need, while another part of cake is a desire. Children often find it difficult to distinguish if this is not explained and reinforced.

Of course, the greater the child, the better these concepts he understands, but even very young children can be initiated there. As soon as my child started talking and asking for things, my wife and I insisted that she uses the appropriate words: generally, "I want" instead of "I need". Once again, the distinction between envy and need contributes to alleviating the feeling of self -satisfaction, which seems inherent in human nature.

Practice altruistic actions together

This suggestion combines elements of several previous suggestions. It illustrates a grateful behavior and encourages children to think about the needs of others.

When parents are committed, even in a modest way, with their children, they send a strong message: it is essential to meet the needs of others, rather than just waiting for the world to organize around our own selfish interests. Whether it's working in a food bank, donating a charitable work or simply helping an elderly neighbor, charitable works reinforce in children the need to give in return. By giving, they become aware of everything they have received (especially if adults point them out). This is the root of gratitude.

It can sometimes be tiring and discouraging for parents to try to instill gratitude to a child who seems determined to get what he wants. However, this work is essential for parents. The use of strategies such as those described above will gradually strengthen the child's feeling of gratitude, one of the most beautiful gifts that parents can offer him. One day, their children will be grateful.

