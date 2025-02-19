By Reality Books @ https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-world-fell-hands-international-private-bankers/5880136

“Governments everywhere are in debt, who are they in debt to? The answer is that they are in debt to private banks. The ‘cruel hoax’ is that governments are in debt for money created on a computer screen, money they could have created themselves.” – E.H. Brown, Author the book ‘The Web of Debt’

There are systemic aspects about the banking, monetary, and economic system that are not taught in the schools and universities of the world and are rarely discussed on corporate owned news and media.

This article describes:

Notable quotations about banking institutions and how the world is ruled via debt-money

How the US fell into the hands of the international usurocracy during the civil war (after 1863)

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, a private banking coup. The FED is privately-owned.

The trick of usury and inflation

Virtually every national government of the world owes vast amounts of debt

The BIS and the central banking system exerts vast control over the world economy

The illusion of “owning the world”

Notable Quotations About Banking Institutions and How the World Is Ruled Via Debt-money

Over decades the power to create debt-money has resulted in the power to own, control and manipulate the assets of the material world, as well media and politics. Representative democracy under capitalism as currently implemented in much of the world, is an illusion – it is debt-money that controls the economic world. Those that control the debt-money creation process wield the power to control the corporate media and own the material world, regardless of which political party is elected, or which system is utilised (capitalism, socialism, communism, etc).

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” – Henry Ford (1863-1947), Founder of Ford Motor Company

“Banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than private armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency… the banks… will deprive the people of all their property” – Thomas Jefferson

“Whoever controls the volume of money in any country is absolute master of all industry and commerce… when you realise that the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top, you will not have to be told how periods of inflation and depression originate.“ – James Garfield, 20th President of the U.S., assassinated in 1881.

“When a bank makes a loan, it simply adds to the borrower’s deposit account in the bank by the amount of the loan. The money is not taken from anyone else’s deposit; it was not previously paid into the bank by anyone. It’s new money, created by the bank…” – Robert B. Anderson, Secretary of the Treasury under Eisenhower, 1959.

“.. a network of private bankers has taken over control of the international money system… credible evidence is presented of a world power elite intent on gaining absolute control over the planet and its natural resources, including its subservient ‘human resources’… Economic means have long been used to spark wars, as a pretext and prelude for the money power to stock and restock the armaments and infrastructure of both sides.” – Reed Simpson, M.Sc., American Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking London School of Economics

“The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the large centers has owned the government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.“ – President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, November 23, 1933, in a letter to Colonel Edward Mandell House

“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. This process is perhaps the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banking was conceived in inequity and born in sin.. Bankers own the earth. Take it away from them but leave them the power to create money, and, with the flick of a pen they will create enough money to buy it back again… if you want to continue to be the slaves of the bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, then let bankers continue to create money and control credit.” – Sir Josiah Stamp, Director of the Bank of England and the second richest man in Britain in the 1920s

“The goal is control. They want all of us enslaved to debt, they want all of our governments enslaved to debt, and they want all of our politicians addicted to the huge financial contributions that they funnel into their campaigns. Since the elite also own all of the big media companies, the mainstream media never lets us in on the secret that there is something fundamentally wrong with the way that our system works.” – Karen Hudes (worked in the legal department of the World Bank for more than 20 years.[1])

“Have you ever wondered why Canada is in debt? have you ever wondered why the government forces Canadians to pay so many taxes? have you ever wondered why the bankers from the largest private banks are becoming wealthier and rest of us are not ? have you ever wondered why the gross national debt is over 800 billion dollars or why we are spending over 160 million dollars a day on the interest of the national debt ? that’s 60 billion dollars a year, have you ever wondered who receives the 60 billion dollars ? what I have discovered is that the banks and the government have colluded to financially enslave the people of Canada…” – Victoria Grant explains why her homeland, Canada, and most of the world, is in debt. April 27, 2012 at the Public Banking in America Conference, Philadelphia, PA.[2]

“A major portion of the money created by banks today has originated with the monetization of home mortgages. The borrower thinks he is borrowing pre-existing funds, when (however) the bank is just turning his promise to repay into an asset secured by real property. By the time the mortgage is paid off, the borrower has usually paid the bank more in interest than was owed on the original loan; and if he defaults, the bank winds up with the house, although the money advanced to purchase it was created out of thin air.” – E.H. Brown, Author of the book ‘The Web of Debt’

“The Bankers Opt to Rule the World… World domination via confiscation of your $$$ is already on tap… Bretton Woods Agreement – 1944 This was the birth of the International Monetary Fund and from there all the foreign agencies – CIA, FBI, IRS, BAR – control everything via the 14th Amendment citizen – those who contract to become US citizens as opposed to remaining… Americans… Congress was the creator of money and somehow congress was ‘talked into’… handing this responsibility over to a private corporation owned and operated by these banksters… they literally destroyed the United States of America and every country which fell like dominoes thereafter once the corporation called USA was founded.” – Author, Mary Elizabeth Croft

“One feature of banking that cries out for reform is “fractional reserve banking”, i.e. the practice whereby private banks…are in effect coining their own money and putting it into circulation, a prerogative that ought to be reserved for governments. Under the system of fractional reserve banking, profits from any expansion of the money supply go to private banks rather than being used by the government to provide social services. This is basically fraudulent and unjust; the banks are in effect issuing their own counterfeit money. When the economy contracts instead of expanding, the effect of fractional reserve banking is still worse.” – John Scales Avery, an Associate Professor in quantum chemistry at the University of Copenhagen, and a member of the group that received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995[3]

“The … bankers rule the world through debt, which is money they create out of nothing. They need world government to ensure no country defaults or tries to overthrow them. As long as private bankers, instead of governments, create money the human race is doomed. These bankers and their allies have bought everything and everyone.” – Henry Makow, Author

“Powerful industrialists and bankers essentially bribed the politicians in almost every country of the world into giving up their Constitutionally-protected right to print notes for the Treasury. They handed that power over to a private corporation which issued notes called Federal Reserve Notes… they are ‘debt notes’… What we think of as ‘money’ does not exist; it is borrowed into existence… There is no money. There was, once upon a time – for example, Colonial Script, gold and silver, Lincoln’s Greenbacks…” – Mary Elizabeth Croft, Author

See also the book Demonic Economics and the Tricks of the Bankers.

How the US Fell Into the Hands of the International “Usurocracy” During the Civil War (After 1863)

In a number of popular pamphlets, first published in 1944, Italian author Ezra Pound, described how the US fell into the hands of the international usurocracy during the civil war (after 1863); the suppression of the paper-money issue in Pennsylvania, A.D. 1750; and that these historical events should be considered in relation to World War II. In the pamphlet, America, Roosevelt and the causes of the present war, he states:

“This war is part of the secular war between usurers and peasants, between the usurocracy and whomever does an honest day’s work with his own brain or hands… Schoolbooks do not disclose the inner workings of banks. The mystery of economics has been more jealously guarded than were ever the mysteries of Eleusis… The basic fact of the history of the U.S.A. is the suppression (aforementioned) of the colonial paper-money, fifty-six years after the foundation of the (private) Bank “of England” (so-called)… the usurers’ cunning marked by the foundation of the above-mentioned bank was clearly registered in Paterson’s prospectus: “the bank hath benefit of the interest on all moneys which it creates out of nothing… Wars are provoked in succession, deliberately, by the great usurers, in order to create debts, to create scarcity, so that they can extort the interest on these debts, so that they can raise the price of money… completely indifferent to the human victim…”

Lincoln was assassinated after he made the statement given above… The fact remains that Lincoln had assumed a position in clear opposition to the usurocracy… After Lincoln’s death the real power in the United States passed from the hands of the official government into those of the Rothschilds and others of their evil combine. The democratic system perished. From that time on it has been useless to speak of the United States as an autonomous entity…

As for the system which allowed the national money of the U.S.A. to be controlled by “finance,” namely the usurocracy which was then established in London, it is summed up in a letter, dated 25 June, 1863, from the Rothschild firm in London to the firm of Ikleheimer, Morton & Van der Gould in New York, containing the following words : “Very few people “will understand this. Those who do will be occupied “getting profits. The general public will probably not “see it’s against their interest.”…

Wars are made to create debts.

War is the highest form of sabotage, the most atrocious form of sabotage.

A nation that will not get itself into debt drives the usurers to fury

The details of the Italian and German opposition to the usurocratic conspiracy (prior to WWII) are available…

It’s so much waste of time to speak of this or that “democracy.” The real government was, and is, to be found behind the scenes. The “democratic” system works as follows. Two or more parties, all under orders from the usurocracy, appear before the public. As a matter of form, and to reassure the simpletons, some honest men and one or two independent idealists are allowed to do a little clean work as long as they don’t touch the various rackets. The biggest rackets are those of finance and monopolization, including the monopolization of money itself…”

In the pamphlet An Introduction to the Economic Nature of the United States, Ezra Pound states:

“Towards the end of the Eighteenth Century the settlers, driven by the desire for Freedom of Conscience, hardened by privations, favoured and betrayed, reached a certain degree of prosperity, thanks to their own hard work and to a sane system of using paper money as a means of exchange that freed them, temporarily, from the pincers of the Bank of England… The Bank of England was based on the discovery that instead of loaning money, the Bank’s paper could be put out on loan (with interest)…

Usury spoiled the Republic. Usury has been defined as too high an interest on money… Usury however is a cancer, Finance a disease…The usurers act through fraud, falsification, superstitions, habits and, when these methods do not function, they let loose a war. Everything hinges on monopoly, and the particular monopolies hinge round the great illusionistic monetary monopoly…“

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 – A Private Banking Coup – The FED Is Privately Owned

“The FED is an independent agency, that means basically that there is no other agency of government which can overrule actions that we take – what relations are (between Chairman of FED and President of the USA) don’t frankly matter.” – Alan Greenspan (former FED Chairman)

In 1913 the then U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation by bankers J.P. Morgan, John D Rockefeller, and Paul Warburg, which handed over the power of printing money from the U.S. government into the hands of these private interests. It was enacted on the 23rd Dec 1913 and became known as the Federal Reserve Act. This was a major coup for the international bankers… The government had been under the false impression that the right of government to issue money was not being surrendered to the banks. The establishment of ‘the FED’ had been sold to government on the basis that government would retain control of the process, but in reality, they did not. The act had been hurriedly signed without proper scrutiny. According to author, E.H. Brown:

“The bill was so obscurely worded that no one really understood its provisions… but while the national money supply would be printed by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, it would be issued as an obligation or debt of the government, a debt owed back to the private Federal Reserve with interest… President Wilson is reported to have said before he died “I have unwittingly ruined my country”. [4]

“Today the debate over who should create the money supply is rarely heard.. few people even realise it is an issue… The puppeteers working the money machine were more visible in the 1890s than they are today, largely because they had not yet succeeded in buying up the media and cornering public opinion.” – E.H. Brown, Author the book ‘The Web of Debt’.

“”The powerful grip of these gentlemen is on the throttle that controls the wheels of credit and on their signal those wheels will turn or stop… the financing of enterprises not approved by the group can be prevented… This group of International Financiers through their control of the Federal Reserve Board and their worldwide ramifications in industry, can and do exert a tremendous influence upon world affairs.” – Lieut.-Col. A. H. Lane, author of the 1934 book The Alien Menace A Statement of the Case

“Never in the history of the World has so much power been vested in a small body of men as in the Federal Reserve Board. These men have the welfare of the world in their hands and they could upset the rest of us either deliberately or by some unconscious action.” – Sir Josiah Stamp in an interview with the New York Evening Post

“the Federal Reserve Act let powerful bankers usurp the money creation authority in violation of the Constitution’s Article I, Section 8, giving only Congress the power to “coin Money (and) regulate the Value thereof”. Thereafter, powerful bankers used their control over money, credit and debt for private self-enrichment, bankrolling and colluding with Congress and administrations to implement laws favouring them. As a result, decades of deregulation, outsourcing, economic financialization, and casino capitalism followed, producing asset bubbles, record budget and national debt levels, and depression-sized unemployment…” – Stephen Lendman, Author of ‘How Wall St Fleeces America’

“When you or I write a cheque there must be sufficient funds in our account to write the cheque, but when the Federal Reserve writes a cheque there is no bank deposit on which that cheque is drawn. When the Federal Reserve writes a cheque it is creating money.” – Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

The Federal Reserve is an independent, privately-owned corporation. The Federal Reserve central bank (known as simply “The FED”) is owned by private commercial banks, the largest of which are Citibank and JPMorgan Chase company. These two banks are part of the empires built by JPMorgan and John D. Rockefeller, who orchestrated the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. The ‘Federal Reserve’ is actually an independent, privately owned corporation. It consists of twelve regional Federal Reserve banks owned by commercial member banks. Privately-owned banks own the shares of the Federal Reserve. According to author E.H. Brown, the astounding fact that privately-owned banks own the shares of the Federal Reserve was proven, evidenced and upheld by a US federal circuit court in the case of Lewis v. United States in 1982[5] where the court said:

“Each Federal Reserve Bank is a separate corporation owned by commercial banks in its region. The stock-holding commercial banks elect two thirds of each Bank’s nine-member board of directors.”

“Some people think the Federal Reserve Banks are U.S. governments institutions. They are not… they are private credit monopolies which prey upon the people of the U.S. for the benefit of themselves… These twelve private credit monopolies were deceitfully foisted upon this Country by the bankers who came here from Europe and repaid us our hospitality by undermining our American Institutions… The sack of the United States by the FED is the greatest crime in history. Every effort has been made by the FED to conceal its powers, but the truth is the FED has usurped the government. It controls everything here and it controls all foreign relations. It makes and breaks governments at will.” – Congressman Charles McFadden, Chairman, House Banking and Currency Committee, June 10, 1932.

“The FED is owned by a consortium of private banks, the biggest of which are Citibank and JPMorgan Chase company. These two mega-banks are the financial cornerstones of the empires built by JPMorgan and John D. Rockefeller, the ‘Robber Barons’ who orchestrated the Federal Reserve Act in 1913… ” – E.H. Brown, Author

The Trick of Usury and Inflation

“The government should create, issue and circulate all the currency and credits needed to satisfy the spending power of the government and the buying power of consumers. By the adoption of these principles the taxpayers will be saved immense sums of interest. Money will cease to be the master and become the servant of humanity.” – President Abraham Lincoln

“The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 gave the bankers complete control of the money-and thereby the control of the economy. They issue and own all the money in the nation… When the government borrows one billion dollars, it turns over to the bankers an interest-bearing, tax-free government bond and receives that amount in credit. As our banking laws require only a 20 percent reserve, the bankers can create an additional $4 billion in credit and lend it at interest to states, municipalities, businesses, and individuals. All this created “debt money” is LENT into circulation and draws interest until it is paid back to the money changers who got it in the first place for just the cost of printing. Every dollar in currency that you have is a dollar of DEBT, and you are paying interest on it. One billion dollars at 7% pays the bankers $70 million each year and removes that much from circulation. Multiply this by the billions of debt in this country, and you can see the enormity of the crime that is being committed against the nation every year.

The only way the interest gets back into circulation is by more and more borrowing from the bankers; otherwise there would soon be NO MONEY in circulation. The debt and the interest go higher just to keep the same amount of money in circulation. This is the sole reason why we have the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty and why poverty becomes more widespread day by day. All usury (interest) is finally paid by the individual consumer in increased prices and taxes. THIS IS INFLATION. Inflation is part and parcel of the debt-usury money system; the system cannot operate without a constant increase in the debt, usury, and INFLATION. These are the seeds of destruction inherent in the Federal Reserve banking system…

The Divine law does not permit a debt build-up to be inherited by the next generation, for all debts must be liquidated or cancelled every seventh year. (See Deut. 15:1-4.) Consider our present plight, which is a result of disobeying God’s law. How many generations are mortgaged by our national debt?”

– Dr. Franklin Snook, Author of America Needs the Divine Law

“Bank profits from this source alone [usury] in the USA, UK, Eurozone and Japan are about $140 billion per year in year (in 2003). It is quite outrageous that the banks should have this power… That the governments of Western ‘democracies’ permit the banks to continue to enjoy this massive subsidy, and for this extraordinary privilege to be off the agenda of public debate, is a tribute to the power of the ‘elite consensus’.” – Extract from ‘The Global Monetocracy’ by Roy Madron and John Joplin[6]

“What is usury? If your answer is interest, then you are experiencing cognitive-dyslexia. Usury is the pure exploitation of another’s necessity, and its most substantive and significant manifestation in credit and finance is everything that is not the interest… It is not like racketeering. It is racketeering. The private-international-nominal-banking-system is a massively-efficient harvester of civilization-level-wealth because it is constructed from and comprised of, crossleveraged-double-counting double-whammy devices.” – Usury as Cognitive-Dyslexia by Timothy Paul Madden, forensic-financial-economist, and historian of equity, law, and policy.

Virtually Every National Government of the World Owes Vast Amounts of Debt

“Governments everywhere are in debt, who are they in debt to? The answer is that they are in debt to private banks. The ‘cruel hoax’ is that governments are in debt for money created on a computer screen, money they could have created themselves.” – E.H. Brown, Author the book ‘The Web of Debt’

World Bank statistics[7] show that virtually every national government of the world owes vast amounts of debt and, are, therefore in debt servitude to the privately-owned international banking system. Canada pays around $60 billion Canadian per annum interest on the national debt; and all countries in the world appear to be in debt[8], except perhaps five countries[9]. On June 10, 2020, the national debt in the U.S. exceeded $26 trillion and the interest on the national debt is $378 billion[10]. As on 31 December 2019, India’s external debt stock totalled US$563.9 billion[11]. The national debt of Brazil in 2020 is $1,686 billion[12].

The amount of interest monies received on worldwide debt over decades is staggeringly vast. The total debt incurred by governments of the world cannot ever be fully repaid as there is always more debt in the system than ability to repay (money in circulation). The total amount of debt is possibly quadrillions (thousands of trillions) according to some if the financial instruments known as derivatives are included. The system is designed so the total debt can never be repaid. The total debt is always greater than the amount of money in circulation and, therefore, can never be fully repaid.

“If money is borrowed into existence, then that is all that exists…so where is the interest? It doesn’t exist. How can it possibly be paid? It can’t be (fully) paid because it is not part of what is created. It simply does not exist. The currency we use is based upon our future labour which the Feds have promised to the bankers. It also does not exist yet. Future generations are already enslaved to pay a debt which does not exist.” – Mary Elizabeth Croft, Author (listed with kind permission)

The worldwide privately owned banking system bleeds a significant portion of the capacity/profit of nations. This occurs via governments paying vast amounts of interest to privately owned international banks on debt-money loans and other mechanisms. For example, Ireland has been paying between €6 to 10 billion per annum in interest payments on the national debt. As a trading entity the country makes a profit of around €40 billion (plus) per annum. The debt-money is created from nothing, the credit is simply created from the promisory note to pay). The cruel hoax is that governments could create that money themselves.

The BIS and the Central Banking System Exerts Vast Control Over the World Economy

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland is the central bank of central banks and is virtually immune to the laws of all national governments. There are 58 global central banks belonging to the BIS, and it has vastly more power over the world economy than any politician. The central bankers of the world gather for meetings at BIS and make decisions that affect every person in the world, and yet none of us have any say in what goes on. According to author Michael Snyder:

“The Bank for International Settlements is an organization that was founded by the global elite and it operates for the benefit of the global elite, and it is intended to be one of the key cornerstones of the emerging one world economic system…. [T]he powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole…[13].”

The Illusion of “Owning the World”

Ultimately, those souls that think they own and control the material world, and believe they are the lord over it, are living in illusion. Any perceived ownership is temporary, and is a manifestation of ignorance, for in reality everything is owned and controlled by God. Time waits for no man or woman. When the death comes, the soul lives on, and we will not be able to take even one coin with us, what to mention a billionaire bank account – we take nothing with us except our ‘spiritual bank account’. Ancient scriptures confirm that the body and material wealth is temporary, but the soul is eternal, and cannot be destroyed by any sword or hardship.

“And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul…” – Christian Bible [Matthew 10:28]

“The sun overhead in the sky is full of light, but when the sun is not in the visible sky, all is in darkness. Similarly, when one is face to face with the Supreme Lord, he is freed from all illusions, and one who is not so is in the darkness of illusory maya.” – Srimad Bhagavatam [Canto 2, Ch. 9 Text 3. Purport.]

“… if by practicing remembering God, even at the time of death you continue to remember God, then your life is successful… So if at the time of death we can remember God, then our life is successful. Therefore, before death we shall mold our life in such a way that always thinking of God.” – HDG Srila Prabhupada in a conversation, June 5, 1974, Geneva.

For more information see also the book Demonic Economics and the Tricks of the Bankers.

Links and footnotes in the original article

