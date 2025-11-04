Translated from The Epoch Times - an article by Dr. Stephan Kaula, retired specialist physician

Energy is the foundation of modern civilization. It is crucial for health, education, participation, and dignity. A society that does not consider its energy supply a shared responsibility loses the internal cohesion that makes it a civilization.

But that is precisely what is happening. The energy transition, once conceived as a shared responsibility, has transformed into its opposite: a policy of disengagement.

The Division of Energy Society

At first glance, the energy transition appears to be a moral triumph: “We are saving the climate.” But in practice, it has created a deep and silent social divide between the winners and losers of this very idea.

There is the retiree in her small house who, on bitterly cold days, wonders whether to turn on the electric stove or the fan heater.

And then there's the electrician with his photovoltaic system and battery, who can afford an electric sauna thanks to government subsidies and guaranteed power, with the pleasant feeling of living in a "climate-neutral" way.

Both are part of the same society, but they now live in different energy realities. What one pays is the prerequisite for the other's return on investment.

From the principle of solidarity to individual optimization

The logic of the energy transition has replaced the community spirit with individualism. The political objective of decarbonizing the energy supply has transformed into a race for individual optimization.

"Become independent," they say, but independence based on dependence on others is not progress, but moral regression.

This is how a culture of energy selfishness was born: everyone looks out for themselves, those who can, with their roof over their head, their capital, and their access to subsidies. The others are left behind, facing rising network charges, taxes, and electricity and heating prices.

The energy transition rewards ownership and penalizes need. It doesn't redistribute equitably, but rather from the bottom up, from tenant to landlord, from tradesperson to project developer, from taxpayer to large corporation.

The New Minorities

Among the ignored victims are not only those living near wind farms, who suffer physically and psychologically from emissions, but also millions of households that have silently fallen into energy poverty. These people constitute the new minorities in a society that considers itself just. They are socially invisible because they do not protest loudly, but suffer in silence.

A society that, in the name of the climate, neglects its most vulnerable members violates its own moral principles. Protecting the climate without protecting people is not progress, but cynicism.

In a free but socially responsible market economy, certain areas must be exempt from pure market logic: health, education, housing, and energy. They are expressions of collective responsibility. But the energy transition has privatized these foundations, morally exaggerated them, and economically fragmented them.

Today, energy is no longer a common good, but a status symbol: it divides instead of uniting. It becomes the symbol of a "pleasant life" for some and of daily sacrifice for others.

The paradox of morality

How did we get here? Because the energy transition was not organized as a technical movement, but as a moral one.

However, when it is instrumentalized for political ends, morality is always exclusionary: it divides the world into good and evil, believers and non-believers, climate saviors and polluters. It thus destroys precisely the solidarity it claims to promote.

This is how a paradoxical modernity was born: we call ourselves enlightened, but we are acting once again as in feudal times, with a new elite that can afford to have a clear conscience.

Conclusion

An equitable energy policy would begin where the social begins: with the dignity of each individual. Energy is not a privilege, but a condition of life. Those who make it more expensive, scarce, or give it a moral connotation undermine the very essence of society.

Civilization is not built on concrete, steel, or wind turbine blades, but on the silent and invisible availability of warmth, light, and trust.

Leave a comment

Share