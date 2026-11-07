Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
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Many thanks for letting us share the results of this poll !!! 👍👍👍

Most fortunately, it shows that the plebes is aware of the current events and looming dangers.

But do they have the guts to use the few tools still at their disposal to prevent being tossed open-eyed from the cliff for good ??? ...

Current chaos and riots are fake, full of agents provocateurs paid by the elite to deliver the excuses for enhanced control and restrictions that will be imposed by the current regimes much sooner than later ... 🤢🤢🤢

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