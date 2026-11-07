Disclaimer: this is not a “McKinsey-certified, randomized, double-blind” survey...
It is a modest, grassroots initiative by a few “brave Gauls” who are fed up with just taking it—so they’re rolling up their sleeves to try, perhaps, to shake things up a bit. And for that, they have my full support!
Translated from https://www.12questions.eu/fr/resultats
Many thanks for letting us share the results of this poll !!! 👍👍👍
Most fortunately, it shows that the plebes is aware of the current events and looming dangers.
But do they have the guts to use the few tools still at their disposal to prevent being tossed open-eyed from the cliff for good ??? ...
Current chaos and riots are fake, full of agents provocateurs paid by the elite to deliver the excuses for enhanced control and restrictions that will be imposed by the current regimes much sooner than later ... 🤢🤢🤢