By Marc Vandepitte for https://reseauinternational.net/premiere-historique-un-juge-ordonne-larret-des-livraisons-darmes-vers-israel/

In a groundbreaking ruling, a Brussels court not only ordered the Flemish government to block a specific shipment of military equipment destined for Israel, but also to prohibit any future transit. This decision sets a legal precedent that could be followed in many countries and represents a significant victory in the fight against the genocide in Gaza.

The judge ruled that Flanders – a region in northern Belgium – was structurally failing to meet its obligations regarding arms legislation and international treaties, and even imposed a penalty payment for each transit that continued despite this.

The four Flemish NGOs that filed the lawsuit were successful on all counts.

The container at the heart of the legal proceedings is in the port of Antwerp. It contains tapered roller bearings, produced by Timken via a French subsidiary, and destined for Ashot Ashkelon Industries, an Israeli defense company that supplies parts for Merkava tanks and Namer armored vehicles.

According to the applicant organizations, these systems are used daily in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In its judgment, the court prohibits the Flemish government from authorizing any new transit operations to Israel. Since 2009, an agreement has stipulated that no weapons may be exported to Israel if they are likely to strengthen the armed forces—a principle largely rendered meaningless in practice.

To enforce this ban, the court imposed a penalty payment of €50,000 per shipment destined for Israel.

Only containers for which the Flemish government has written proof of civilian use may still be shipped.

According to lawyer Lies Michielsen of the Progress Lawyers Network, who argued the case, the judgment implies that the government must actively verify the destination of goods exported to Israel and take action if these goods are likely to contribute to human rights violations.

Significance

This judgment is important because it confirms that facilitating arms deliveries to a state that commits war crimes, or even genocide, is illegal. "The court affirms what politicians refuse to acknowledge," says Fien De Meyer of the Human Rights League.

This means an end to impunity: governments can no longer look the other way while their weapons are used to commit atrocities.

This judgment sets a legal precedent that forces governments in Europe and elsewhere to assume their responsibilities. Similar actions are expected to be brought in other countries.

In any case, this is a victory for peace and solidarity movements, showing that resistance is working.

Possible Outcomes

Almost simultaneously, another legal case was initiated in Belgium, this time against the federal government. A group of Palestinian plaintiffs and Belgian organizations have sent a formal notice to the federal government, accusing it of passive complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

In the absence of a satisfactory response, they will take the matter to court. This would be a world first.

The action is being brought by a Palestinian citizen, several Belgian non-profit organizations, and a lawyer. They demand that Belgium cease all military deliveries to Israel, confiscate imports from the occupied territories, block investments in these areas, and suspend the EU-Israel agreement.

According to them, Belgium's passivity is unacceptable, both morally and legally. The action is supported by a group of artists and intellectuals who are raising funds to cover legal costs.

At the European level, too, things are moving. The legal NGO JURDI is suing the European Commission and the Council of the European Union before the Court of Justice for their "negligence" in the face of the violence in Gaza.

This is the first time in history that these two powerful institutions have been attacked for failing to respect their treaty obligations.

JURDI invokes Article 265 of the Treaty on European Union, which punishes inaction. According to the NGO, European institutions are practicing double standards: Russia has been heavily sanctioned, while Israel remains untouched despite flagrant human rights violations.

JURDI is demanding, in particular, the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, the cessation of subsidies, and the cessation of sanctions against Israeli officials. The complaint asserts that the EU has a legal and moral obligation to act, and warns that European leaders could also be prosecuted for complicity in genocide.

Complicity

At the heart of these cases lies the following question: does a country, or by extension the European Commission, as a third party, have a legal obligation to prevent genocide committed elsewhere? According to the Genocide Convention, yes. This treaty stipulates that each country must not only punish, but also actively prevent.

The International Court of Justice already called on Israel in January to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide. But does this obligation also apply to countries like Belgium, which are not directly involved?

According to eighteen renowned Belgian jurists, it does. In a letter, they warn that a country like Belgium itself risks being summoned before the International Court of Justice if it continues to remain inactive regarding the situation in Gaza. Passivity can be legally interpreted as complicity.

Legal experts demand sanctions against Israel and consider the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement to be the bare minimum. States too often hide behind diplomatic caution, but this attitude is becoming legally and morally untenable, they argue. Only concrete actions, not words, can save the credibility of Belgium and the EU.

No Pause

The successful trial in Flanders and other ongoing legal proceedings represent a qualitative leap in the fight against genocide. But this fight is far from over. Genocide takes no breaks. While politicians procrastinate, the people of Gaza suffer and die.

The time has come to maintain and intensify the pressure. Further legal action must be taken in other countries. The key demands are the immediate implementation of the ban on arms deliveries, full transparency on military exports, and the prosecution of those complicit in these crimes.

Legal proceedings like these are very important, but they alone are not enough to end the massacres in Gaza. Globally, political leaders must be pressured through mass demonstrations and solidarity actions.

This is why the Palestinian resistance movements in Gaza have issued a joint call for global mobilization beginning July 20, 2025, to save the people of Gaza from the genocide, hunger, and thirst caused by the Israeli occupation.

They denounce the international silence and call on countries and citizens around the world to take to the streets and act to stop the genocide.

Leave a comment

Share