Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Dec 1

Thanks for the post.

Nice to read that there are still some scientists and institutions trying to improve the human condition ...

Reading global figures about side-effects and deaths from the clot-shots, unfortunately, this is just a "drop of water on an incandescent stone".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by CocotteMinute and others
DrTamara's avatar
DrTamara
Dec 1

Statistically phenomenal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture