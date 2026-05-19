Source : aimsib.org (*) - foreword by Dr Vincent Reliquet

Professor Martin Zizi, a [Belgian, T’sN 😉] world-renowned expert in bioweapons, posted an annoyed "X" regarding this story, which we wanted to share with you.

If there's still a human being on this planet who can believe this ludicrous story about a Hantavirus pandemic threat, we advise them to relax and read about the previous absurdity perpetrated by the 2022 Monkeypox (**) : soaring vaccine prices and the stock market performance of industry players, and then...

As a scientist who has conducted research on hantavirus, my scientific and medical opinion is that an investigation into Dr. Birx [1] is necessary.

Please share this accurate information widely:

1. First of all, we studied hantavirus in my lab for many, many years and published papers on it… So what follows is ACCURATE, coming from someone who actually did THIS! This is a zoonotic disease , monitored by many defense agencies, and I was one of those Army science officers (I was actually CSO of the BE DoD [2], not the copy guy!). Type my name and “hantavirus”… and you will see unclassified and peer-reviewed research.

2. This woman (Dr. Birx) is "guilty of the charges against her" because she was one of the architects of the SARS-CoV-2 debacle, where she and her friend (Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London) imposed the "Zero-COVID" policy, also known as the suppression policy.

Zero-COVID for a zoonosis? It was NOT possible; it wasn't even a policy… only a ploy to push a technology onto the market that was NOT ready (mRNA vaccines). You can NEVER eradicate (= zero COVID) a zoonosis , when more than 600 mammal species (cattle, all our pets, zoo animals, deer, etc., even mink…) share a virus with us and can play "ping-pong"—that is, catch it from us and give it back!

3. Here she goes again with the same old LIES and misconceptions. Hantavirus: human-to-human transmission is very rare !

a – For European strains, infection occurs by crawling in the woods and literally inhaling rodent droppings/urine (a bit like snorting coke, LOL). Military personnel on operations are exposed to this risk, as it's part of their training and job!

It is practically not fatal. But one can become ill and develop complications such as bacterial colonization of the lungs IF IT IS NOT TREATED.

b – For the American strains (Sin Nombre, Andes), a slight increase in human-to-human transmission is observed. However, this remains RARE and requires continuous contact with SYMPTOMATIC individuals for a period of time, such as within a family, or in a CONFINED room with the air conditioning system of that cruise ship, for example (where they kept people IN THEIR CABINS for a while, which was the height of STUPIDITY!). Simply passing someone who is coughing or giving a hug, as in the case of the flu, is NOT sufficient. Mortality occurs almost exclusively in the absence of treatment. This is an important point, a very important one.

Why NO PCR test to find out? The PCR test can NEVER be used for random screening . Indeed—and this has been known for a long time— it has a very low pre-test predictive value.

However, after the onset of SYMPTOMS, in order to confirm and/or differentiate between different pathogens, it is perfectly legitimate. Therefore, systematic PCR screening will only create FALSE cases, like the 80% false positives obtained for SARS-CoV-2 during COVID.

Is it contagious? Hantaviruses have a long incubation period (a few weeks) but can only be contagious when symptoms are present. These symptoms usually appear after 15 to 18 days on average and resemble those of the flu.

Therefore, before the appearance of any SYMPTOM, NO contagion.

Vaccines? It doesn't matter what anyone tells you . Hantaviruses are zoonoses. Therefore, proposing herd protection (useless, as I just explained) via a vaccine is...

- USELESS

– INEFFECTIVE …

This applies to ALL zoonoses. Because to truly mitigate such transmission, vaccinating ONLY humans would be pointless !

Therefore, vaccines are NOT necessary, and especially NOT those based on mRNA. Treatments exist!

– First, when symptoms appear, we must treat them… just like any flu-like syndrome. If and when a bacterial superinfection occurs, antibiotics are indicated . Specific molecules for HANTA also exist: ribavirin is an inhibitor of the hantavirus enzyme …

But there's something BETTER!

ANY drug that interferes with the acidification of late endosomes WILL PREVENT hantavirus from reaching the cell's biochemical interior…

And that's where HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (HCQ) comes in ! Yes!

And it's been published. See here: Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Biology, ”Chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as an effective means of preventing hantavirus infections.”

The list of authors is ironic – it comes, unsuspectingly, from a laboratory belonging to one of Birx's friends – also responsible for the SARS-CoV debacle in the EU and Belgium.

And I want you all to understand the following sentence.

This virus is NOT A PROBLEM, it's pure media manipulation.

In Belgium , for example, we have between 150 and 350 cases of hantavirus patients every year. We don't lose anyone, and NO ONE has ever heard of it… because it's NOT a problem !

In the United States, with the ANDES strain, you're more likely to die from a lightning strike than from a hantavirus infection … In the US, there are about 30 cases and 10 deaths per year, while lightning strikes cause 20 deaths and several hundred "cases" per year as well. (And no… Research on this microbe is no easy task… it is NOT a new hantavirus; serology, not PCR, will prove it…)

I therefore hereby request that an investigation be conducted into Dr. Birx's statements, that the full list of his conflicts of interest be reviewed, and that the HHS [US Department of Health] refer him to the DOJ [Department of Justice] for disseminating FALSE information with malicious intent, as indicated in this message.

Prof. Martin ZIZI,

MD-PhD - Former Scientific Director of the BE at the DoD - Former UN Biological Weapons Inspector

May 2026

Original message : Professor Martin Zizi, tweet of May 11, 2026

Notes and sources :

(*) Association Internationale pour une Médecine Scientifique Indépendante et Bienveillante - International Association for Independent and Benevolent Scientific Medicine

(*) https://www.aimsib.org/2022/05/22/les-espagnols-risquent-de-mourir-en-masse-du-monkeypox/ to the second part of the text

[1] Deborah Leah Birx is an American physician and diplomat. Since 2014, Birx has served as the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator. Since March 2020, she has been the coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

[2] Biophysicist, Professor of Physiology (KU Leuven and VUB), former Epidemiological Director of the Belgian Department of Defense, former Scientific Director and Chair of the Ethics Committee, former UN Advisor on Biological Disarmament.