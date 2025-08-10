Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/le-charbon-ibbenburen-lecologie-contre-le-bon-sens-episode-1/

By par Serge Van Cutsem

It's a barely believable story, and yet it's true, verifiable, and symbolic of what political environmentalism has become: a succession of absurd decisions made in the name of an ideology disconnected from physical, energy, and industrial reality. It is all the more uncontroversial because it doesn't come from a blog or an activist, but directly from a long-time Belgian customer and friend. This Belgian company, which has been importing coal for a century, revealed to me something I had never taken the time to observe: that the coal I still thought was German no longer came from Germany.

But first, let's return to the origin of this story. The town of Ibbenbüren, located in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany), has long been associated with coal mining. Its anthracite mine was one of the most modern in Europe. It alone produced nearly 1.5 million tons of very high-quality coal annually, with a high calorific value and low volatile matter content. Better still, this mine was fully mechanized, automated, and directly connected to the neighboring power plant operated by RWE Power AG. The whole system was local, efficient, stable, and reliable, and allowed it to supply the German grid without unnecessary imports or transportation.

But in 2018, as part of the coal phase-out program (Kohleausstieg), Germany officially ended domestic coal mining. The Ibbenbüren mine was closed with much fanfare. It was supposed to be a historic act, a major victory for the German energy transition. A ceremony took place where ministers and union representatives symbolically handed over the last piece of extracted coal. The German and European mainstream media praised this environmental gesture.

Except that... The Ibbenbüren power plant was not shut down simultaneously and continued to operate until 2021, and with what coal? With coal imported from abroad, transported by ship over thousands of kilometers, notably from South Africa, Australia, Colombia, or Kazakhstan. These cargoes were transported to German or Dutch ports (Rotterdam, Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven) and then transported to the power plant by rail. In short, a clean and optimized local operation was replaced by an energy-intensive, costly import with a much higher carbon footprint than that of the power plant.

The paradox is there, and it's complete: the mine is closing in the name of the climate, and the power plant continues to operate with even more polluting coal.

After this power plant closed its doors in July 2021, despite having an operating permit until 2025, one might have expected an equivalent, controllable, reliable, and local production system to take over, but this did not happen. On the contrary, the site was demolished in 2025, in a gesture as symbolic as it was ideological, and purchased by Amprion, a grid operator, to install a converter station called BalWin2. This facility is not a power plant; it produces nothing of its own. It is supposed to inject electricity from offshore wind turbines located in the North Sea into the grid when the wind is strong. But when the wind dies down, which happens regularly in winter (the famous dunkelflaute episodes), the station remains silent. No local production, no storage, no backup, just an empty shell waiting for distant and unpredictable energy. Thus, instead of a power plant capable of producing 794 MW on demand, day and night, a structure is installed that is entirely dependent on unstable weather conditions and submarine cables several hundred kilometers long. In other words: the power plant wasn't replaced, it was erased and prayed for the wind to blow.

But this absurdity is not isolated. In France, the Fessenheim nuclear power plant (zero CO₂) was closed in 2020 under political pressure, but EDF reactivated coal and diesel power plants to compensate, while importing German electricity from lignite. In Belgium, the early phase-out of nuclear power led to the reopening of gas-fired power plants and discussions about purchasing French nuclear capacity. In Italy, since the Russian gas embargo, Indonesian coal-fired power plants have been restarted.

The Ibbenbüren case is therefore symbolic. It illustrates what Europe becomes when it confuses ecology with environmentalism, science with belief, pragmatism with morality. Spectacular gestures are preferred to technical consistency. Effective tools are sabotaged in the name of dogma. Pollution is outsourced to better claim virtue.

Those who pay the bill

The story doesn't end with the Ibbenbüren scandal. In Belgium, some citizens, often among the poorest, still heat their homes with coal out of necessity. This same company, which imports and supplies these modest customers, had to continue to supply them as best it could. But since the disappearance of German coal, it has had to seek an equivalent fuel, as close as possible in quality. Today, it's Vietnamese coal. Yes, from Vietnam. It crosses the planet to land in Walloon cellars. And as if that weren't enough, the Belgian government has chosen to increase VAT on domestic coal from 12% to 21%, further penalizing those without a heat pump, passive insulation, or Tesla in a heated parking lot.

The conclusion? Environmentalist ideology has only killed local coal because it has simply made it more expensive, more distant, more polluting, and more unfair.

This anecdote reveals that common sense has disappeared from public decision-making and that industrial logic, proximity, and ecological coherence are today being sacrificed on the altar of magical thinking. By dint of wanting to appear green, we are becoming gray and stupid.

And perhaps most seriously, this madness is still presented as a model.

Conclusion, but not the end

Ibbenbüren coal hasn't really disappeared; it's just changed its name and origin. This isn't an exception; it's a symptom. A striking example of a world where we destroy what works to pretend to build something new, where we sacrifice industrial logic and energy proximity in favor of an unjustified dogma, highly profitable for some, ruinous for others.

Indeed, why close a modern, automated mine to import dirty coal from the other side of the world? Why sabotage our own energy sovereignty while claiming to save the climate? Why penalize the poorest while subsidizing the large "green deal" corporations?

The answer is as clear as it is disturbing, and it doesn't lie in the rhetoric of environmentalists who are the useful idiots. It lies in the flow of money, the balance of power, and the carefully cultivated official narratives.

This is precisely what I will address in the second chapter: Going to the end of this journey into Absurdia and explaining who benefits from this suicidal sabotage.

