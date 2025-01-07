Source : Jérôme Blanchet-Gravel - https://libre-media.com/articles/le-mondialisme-demonte-de-a-a-z

In Globalismo, Agustín Laje delivers a rigorous and captivating critique of globalism (mostly mondialisme in French), an ideology that aims to profoundly restructure societies through global governance exercised by organizations such as the UN and the Davos Forum.

“Globalism is the culmination of a technocratic vision according to which political power arrogates to itself the task of giving society an abstract form that exists only in the minds of those who hold it,” he writes in this 589-page tome.

Designers of societies

First, he traces its seeds in the excesses of the French Revolution to attack a current that, now combined with the “political religion” of wokeism, wants to transfer the sovereignty of States to a pseudo-enlightened elite.

At the heart of the globalist project is the figure of the social engineer. For the one we have already interviewed, this key player intends to sculpt societies thus transformed into modeling clay for disconnected elites.

He writes: "The social engineer is a creator, both of men and of societies: he redraws traditions and customs, he redefines values ​​and principles; he censors beliefs to impose new ones [...]; he intervenes in the domain of language to impose a new vocabulary and proscribe the old one; he dissolves the links established between people to replace them with other forms of social relationship."

Carried out in the name of progress, of course, these transformations are accompanied by increased supervision of individuals, justifying the censorship of dissenting voices and the implementation of government programs designed to shape public opinion.

The pandemic as a springboard

The author recalls that Covid has offered a striking example of the application of this globalized social engineering, with control measures imposed almost uniformly everywhere on Earth.

The said health crisis has also contributed to normalizing a state of emergency whose very nature is to suspend freedoms in the name of an emergency to be fought. Based on fear, this permanent state of exception today serves the ambitions of certain environmentalists dreaming of establishing a kind of climate confinement, here again in the name of public health, and not of nature as such.

From the UN to Davos

Agustín Laje then analyzes the role of supranational institutions in imposing this trend. The UN’s 2030 Agenda represents for him the quintessence of the globalist plan aimed at “accustoming” people to their own dispossession.

It is always in the name of the environment and great principles such as “gender” equality (no longer of the sexes…) that unclaimed changes are initiated by states that are less sovereign than complicit.

With its techno-utopian initiatives such as the “Great Reset”, the World Economic Forum is working in parallel to standardize norms, cultures and mentalities on a global scale. This is undoubtedly the great scam of the cult of Diversity: the more it is promoted, the less it survives in practice.

These organizations may have various laudable cooperation objectives, but they nevertheless tend to concentrate power in the hands of a few influential actors who play the role of conductor under the guise of “philanthropy”.

Against globalism, the union of the right

To respond to this vast offensive, Laje proposes a response articulated around "the New Right", a movement that, according to him, must actively work to regroup libertarianism, conservatism and sovereignty under the same banners.

Not to be confused with the New Right represented in France by the philosopher Alain de Benoist, the Nueva Derecha aims to be a response adapted to the Latin American and more broadly Western context. And even global? "Globalism forces patriots to globalize themselves", he notes.

Laje does not insist on this in this book, but in Argentina, Javier Milei seems to have succeeded in uniting these three currents to offer a solid alternative to the "caste".

If Milei is first and foremost a "libertarian" economist, let us recall that his vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, embodies a very Argentinian conservatism without which he would probably not have been elected.

In the United States, the Trump-Musk duo also embodies in its own way this alliance between the right that can lead to victory.

A blurred divide... but still relevant

The 35-year-old author also denounces the process of "privatization of politics" allowing firms like McKinsey to bypass elected officials by making certain decisions in their place.

This means that the right wing that Agustín Laje defends is far from being limited to a simple defense of “capitalism,” much less of a surveillance capitalism that uses tracking and data (digital identity) to make profits by harmonizing with the liberticidal projects of toy states.

If Laje still defends the relevance of the left-right divide, is it not paradoxical that it is the least “progressive” who today denounce the excesses of “Big Capital,” such as the pressure exerted by Big Pharma to promote mass vaccination during the pandemic?

Western globalism, eastern conservatism

Although the author leaves this perspective open, it must be emphasized that countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, India, and Iran pursue divergent objectives, sometimes openly opposed to those of the globalist West.

Vladimir Putin has mastered the art of opposing traditionalist Russia to the decadent West, as Jean-François Caron clearly shows in a recent book. The war in Ukraine highlights the gap between a progressive Western bloc and Eastern powers advocating a more conservative worldview.

Without proposing a model that is much more respectful of freedoms, these powers act as a counterweight to a globalism that is therefore not yet completely hegemonic.

Leave a comment

Share