Source : https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-transformation-food-systems-killing-off-food-sovereignty/5905298 , by Julian Rose

A significant event took place last month at the Stockholm Food Forum, based on a recently published ‘global health’ document by ‘EAT-Lancet Commission 2.0’ calling for a top down “global transformation of food systems”.

It was presided over by none other than Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of The World Health Organisation, with the close support of foundations – including Bill Gates, Bloomberg and Rockerfeller, as well as corporate giants Nestle, Cargill and Unilever – with The World Economic Forum also featuring high on the list of backers.

Tedros Ghebreyesus stated that the central theme of the gathering was the need for “a top down, inclusive and equitable transformation of food systems” and the need for countries ‘to regulate food production and consumption’.

I think we know what he meant by this – the late Dr Henry Kissinger declared a few decades earlier,

“He who controls the food controls the people.”

But the official public relations message spins this global control heist as a push for the ‘better health’ of the world, postulating what sounds like a fashionable list of general dietary improvements as recommended by ‘The One Health Initiative’: less red meat, fish, eggs, dairy products and a reduction of highly processed foods – as well as outright bans and health warnings printed on packaging, like with cigarettes.

The end goal is stated to be ‘the integration of food policy with trade, agricultural and climate policies’.

Well, trade, agricultural and climate policies are already an inpenetrable disaster, so food is to be locked into the same prison camp.

Yes, Mr Tedros, admirable proclamations for the unwary, but we have woken-up to your spin on what constitutes ‘world health’ and we know that what you actually want to tell us – because it’s completely in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, Green New Deal and the Net Zero fantasy, all of which you already directly or indirectly preside over.

This, as you know, includes the end of farming as we know it (Methane/CO2 releases) and the removal from the land of the last truly independent human beings – farmers – who just might resist being told what to do by a bunch of deluded technocrats and psychotic power obsessed criminals.

The Lancet report, upon which this conference was based, highlights the coming role of digital tools in monitoring citizens’ diets and lifestyles, stating that soon it will be possible to introduce CO2 emission tracking systems linked to food consumption and ways of identifying compliance with nutritional recommendations.

Well, well, that certainly has a familiar ring about it.

Could the authors possibly be referring to the need for ‘Smart Cities’ to act as ‘reservations’ for those swept up in the moral crusade to rid the planet of all who fail to comply with the cult’s preplanned hunger games?

No – Gates, Tedros, Cargill, Nestle and the WEF only have humanitarian motivations behind their wish to be in control of the transformation of food systems. I must apologise for allowing any such thought to come to my mind.

Of course it’s only coincidence that the digital monitoring of citizens proposed – is also the proposition for the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution and the call for a Central Bank Digital Currency with individual ID’s linked to biometric facial scans.

So ladies and gentlemen, where will we go now if we don’t wish to be imprisoned in the ghettos of deluded demagogues and fascist dictators — imposing their One Health gene altered synthetic proteins and fried insects on us?

I am struck by the extreme vulnerability of the urban masses to fully falling in line with the global plan for their ‘management’.

With no land, no farming or related practical skills and no grounding in the rough edged reality of survival – political persuasion is the only tool left for fending off complete entrapment.

However, the politician is a tool of the status quo, and the status quo conforms to the super highway of power, money and control.

Those who stand outside this cartel don’t survive in politics. So there is ultimately nothing to be won by ‘voters’ clinging onto such delusional hopes that (one day) they will be treated like human beings and allowed to have some semblance of freedom.

The top down control of the food chain is much harder to achieve in European countries like Poland and Southern Hemisphere countries like India, where more than 45% of the population are small holders, ‘very small holders’.

Many won’t even be beholden to TV and social media pulp fiction, let alone a smart phone to bend their minds towards state/corporate propaganda control.

Here lies a rather basic truth: keep things small, simple and flexible.

Be non compliant, as far as you can go.

Build determination to take control of your destiny and make that destiny something worth defending right down to the last marrow of your bones.

Have nothing to do with anything called ‘Smart’ – and never be ensnared by a narcissistic attachment to ‘convenience’.

Mercilessly hammer those in authority who tell lies for a living.

Don’t follow the crowd – they are heading for the cliff face.

A life on the land is not easy, but ensures that you (with others) can provide for your basic needs; be grounded at a time of mass deception and mind abstraction – and be in close aquaintance with nature, the seasons and the greater rhythm of life.

Take your chance: change course for a positive, proactive and pragmatic way of acting out your determination to retain control of your destiny.

Leave a comment

Share