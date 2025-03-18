Translated from Reseauinternational.net

The Rothschild family is considered the richest and most powerful family in the world. It has financed every war of the last 200 years: the Union of Italy, the annihilation of Germany by the United States and England, the Bolshevik Revolution, the war against Napoleon, the Opium Wars. The list is very long.

The family's wealth is estimated at $2 trillion.

Do you think that's a lot? It may seem like a lot, but this sum represents only a tiny fraction of their wealth. Perhaps the most insignificant. The one they could do without without blinking an eye.

The Rothschilds' great wealth stems from the fact that they control, directly or indirectly, the entire banking and financial system on the planet, namely:

• all the major banking groups;

• most of the existing small private banks;

• the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and almost all other central banks;

• the International Monetary Fund;

• the Bank for International Settlements (the central bank of central banks);

• the companies that manage interbank settlement systems (SWIFT).

And controlling all this means controlling the source of all the planet's wealth. All other wealth is secondary and subordinate to this. They decide who commands and who obeys, who lives and who dies, how much money to issue and to whom to give it.

"Give me control of a nation's currency, and I care not who makes the laws."

This phrase was uttered by the family's founder, Mayer Amschel Rothschild. But the family went much further than its initial intentions.

The creation of money is the Rothschilds' true power. Nothing escapes their control. There are currently only three countries whose central banks are not controlled by the Rothschilds: Iran, Cuba, and North Korea. Just a few years ago, the list included Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan. We know what happened to them.

There were only five leaders who dared to challenge the excessive power of the Rothschilds by issuing their own paper money without resorting to the harsh conditions of debt: Abraham Lincoln, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Muammar Gaddafi. The first two were killed. Germany was razed to the ground. The fourth was hanged, the fifth was massacred, and both their countries were devastated. Are these simply coincidences?

The Debt Mechanism

With the mechanism of public debt, the Rothschild family's wealth is growing ever larger. At this rate, in a few decades, they will become the masters of all the planet's wealth. It goes without saying that the great politicians who govern the West are drooling over everything and basking in the benefits received from the system governed by this family. Through these vassals, the Rothschilds control the laws, the media, and the armies. They are all at their service.

Of course, the Rothschilds are not alone. They have many friends who operate in the public eye and others in the shadows. It's not difficult to recognize them. The Rothschilds are a real octopus, whose tentacles reach into all the wealth that matters, in all places of power. The Rothschilds are a real octopus, from which I don't think we will succeed in freeing ourselves.

By Alberto Rovis

