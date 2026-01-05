Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Really fasinating summary of Dr. Mittra's work with resveratrol and copper in glioblastoma. The mechanism around acellular chromatin particles is something I hadnt come across before, and the idea that degrading those DNA fragments could reduce genomic instability in surrounding cells feels like a promisng complementary angle. That said, the 12-day window and small n make me cautious about extrapolating too far until we see how this combos with standard-of-care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CocotteMinute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture