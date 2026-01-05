Sources :

By The editorial staff of The Epoch Times

By Étienne Fauchaire for The Epoch Times

1. GINGER

In the bodies of people with cancer, a veritable battle is raging. Free radicals swirl like flaming warriors. American researchers recently observed that ginger is 10,000 times more powerful against them than chemotherapy.

If antioxidants don't extinguish the fire, a vast battleground opens up for cancer patients. Researchers at Georgia State University have demonstrated that ginger is an extremely powerful anticancer agent. In the fight against cancer cells, its antioxidant action is 10,000 times greater than that of chemotherapy.

Prostate tumors reduced by 56% in laboratory mice.

Since many diseases originate from inflammation, researchers analyzed plants rich in antioxidants. Their first choice was turmeric and its effects on different types of cancer. The results proved positive. The scientists then decided to test ginger, a rhizome closely related to turmeric. The teams at Georgia State University conducted several experiments, administering ginger to mice with prostate cancer.

The results were particularly impressive. Tumors in mice shrank by 56% after the administration of 6-shogaol. This pungent substance forms in ginger when it is dried or cooked. Compared to chemotherapy, ginger's effects proved to be 10,000 times more potent. Even better: taking ginger appears to protect patients against death.

Chemotherapy often limited in its effects

This is a finding that chemotherapy struggles to match. As Dieter Hölzel of the Großhadern Hospital at the University of Munich (Germany) explains: "Regarding the survival of patients with metastatic colon, breast, lung, and prostate cancer, no progress has been made in the last 25 years." Chemotherapy involves bombarding living tissues with chemicals to destroy cells. However, the cancerous lesion sometimes recurs later in another part of the body.

According to NaturalNews, many diseases could be treated much more effectively with natural remedies, especially in their early stages. Yet, many people continue to rely on harsh chemical treatments, sometimes to the detriment of the body. “In oncology, we have seen many years of disastrous therapeutic results. We treated patients for years with chemotherapies that not only attacked tumor cells but weakened the entire body. Progress has been rather marginal,” confirms Pfundner, a director at Roche and a leading global distributor of cancer drugs, in an interview with the German magazine Die Welt. Towards medical prescriptions based on natural substances? Ginger has not only proven very effective against cancer: it also appears to have a beneficial effect on around a hundred other diseases, such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, and even nausea related to chemotherapy. Another advantage: it has very few side effects. Chinese medicine has used it for over 2,000 years.

NaturalNews now asks: when will we let the body fight its own battle again? According to the portal, it will probably be some time before doctors prescribe foods as true remedies.

2. COPPER, RESVERATROL and Repositioned molecules

This is a publication that could have gone unnoticed. Published in September 2025 in BJC Reports, a journal in the Nature group, it comes from a team at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai led by Dr. Indraneel Mittra. Its aim: to test a combination of two substances available in any pharmacy on twenty patients with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. The results obtained in less than two weeks of treatment defy conventional medical understanding.

A discovery that raises questions

The protocol is simple: 5.6 milligrams of resveratrol combined with 560 nanograms of copper, administered four times a day for about twelve days to ten patients awaiting surgery. Ten other untreated patients served as a control group. Tumor tissue samples taken during the operation were then compared.

The figures speak for themselves. The Ki-67 index, which measures tumor proliferation, dropped by a third. Characteristic cancer markers decreased by 57%. Immune checkpoints, the mechanisms tumors use to evade the immune system, declined by 41%. Cancer stem cell markers were reduced by more than half. All this without any reported side effects.

The mechanism proposed by the researchers is based on a paradox. Resveratrol, usually touted for its antioxidant properties, acts here as a pro-oxidant when combined with copper. This reaction generates free radicals that degrade acellular chromatin particles, DNA fragments released by dying cancer cells, which, according to the Indian team, worsen tumor behavior by causing inflammation and genomic instability in surrounding healthy cells.

"We observed a near-eradication of these particles in tumor tissues after treatment," explains Dr. Mittra. "This finding is particularly significant because these particles are key drivers of tumor aggressiveness."

Results to be confirmed

The authors themselves urge caution. The study only involved twenty patients, the treatment lasted only about twelve days, and no survival data is available. The morphological appearance of the tumors was not significantly altered. Most importantly, the interaction with standard treatments, particularly temozolomide chemotherapy, remains unknown.

"The public must understand that our work is only a first step," insists Dr. Mittra. "Patients should not self-medicate. There may be only minimal benefit if our controlled formulation is not used." The Tata Memorial Center has also published an official warning reminding the public that this combination "is not a substitute for established cancer treatments."

Rethinking the therapeutic arsenal

This study is part of a broader movement questioning dominant oncology paradigms. In the United States, Dr. Paul Marik, a pulmonologist and critical care physician who co-founded the Independent Medical Alliance, has been advocating for several years for a different approach to cancer, integrating repurposed molecules and nutraceuticals into conventional treatments.

“Chemotherapy eliminates rapidly dividing cells, but it preserves cancer stem cells,” he explained in an interview with The Epoch Times. “You can’t cure the patient until you’ve eliminated these stem cells. But chemotherapy doesn’t kill them. Some chemotherapeutic agents even stimulate them.”

Ivermectin, Turmeric, Green Tea: The Ranking of Repositioned Molecules

Dr. Marik and his team used artificial intelligence to analyze global scientific literature and identify the most promising molecules against cancer. The results, which he describes as "reproducible" across multiple AI engines, are shaking up established hierarchies.

In terms of treatment, the ranking is dominated by antiparasitic drugs: ivermectin comes out on top, followed by mebendazole and fenbendazole. Turmeric completes this quartet. "This is largely due to their effect on cancer stem cells," explains Dr. Marik. "These molecules act on primitive biochemical pathways (Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog) which are precisely those used by stem cells." For prevention, the ranking is different: green tea (rich in EGCG) takes first place, ahead of turmeric, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids. A study cited by Dr. Marik shows that combining vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and physical exercise reduces the risk of developing cancer by 60%.

"These are simple, inexpensive interventions with no side effects," he emphasizes. "Imagine the cost-effectiveness compared to chemotherapies and immunotherapies that cost millions of dollars." Kill or cure: a paradigm shift?

"We've been trying to kill cancer cells for 2,500 years, since the time of the ancient Greeks, without success," observes Dr. Mittra. "Perhaps it's time to consider cancer treatment differently and work on curing tumors rather than destroying them." This philosophy aligns with that of Dr. Marik, who advocates a "holistic" approach combining metabolic control (intermittent fasting, unprocessed foods), lifestyle (sleep, exercise), and repurposed medications. While not rejecting chemotherapy outright, he advocates its use at tolerable doses, in conjunction with stem cell-targeting agents.

"We're not saying to abandon chemotherapy," he clarifies. "But if you use this approach as adjuvant therapy, the treatment becomes much more potent and the probability of remission is significantly higher."

Science in Motion

The Tata Memorial Center study, despite its limitations, illustrates a surge of scientific activity surrounding approaches that have long been marginalized. Glioblastoma, with its median survival of 15 months, provides a prime testing ground: any effect on the disease's trajectory quickly becomes visible. Several trials using repurposed drugs (METRIC with four molecules, CUSP9 with nine) are already underway.

"Science is never fixed or finished, because it is constantly evolving," Dr. Marik reminds us. "If an observation is valid, it will be valid in New York, San Francisco, Bangkok, or Tel Aviv. The most important criterion for good science is reproducibility." Dr. Mittra's results will have to pass this test. Larger, longer, randomized, and controlled trials will determine whether resveratrol and copper can truly alter the course of glioblastoma. Meanwhile, this research serves as a reminder that the most promising therapeutic avenues are not always found where the pharmaceutical industry concentrates its investments, and that nature may hold treasures that modern medicine has yet to fully explore.

