Interview with Werner Rügemer by Felicitas Rabe

Source : http://euro-synergies.hautetfort.com/archive/2025/08/07/l-allemagne-est-le-fer-de-lance-de-blackrock-en-europe.html

Werner Rügemer explains the long history of American influence on the German and European economy. BlackRock has since become one of the main players in the deindustrialization of Germany and the continuation of the war in Ukraine. Friedrich Merz plays a key role in this.

In an interview, Cologne-based journalist Dr. Werner Rügemer explains how the United States organized its influence on the German economy, first under Konrad Adenauer, then with the acquisition of East German companies, and currently with BlackRock's acquisition of major German companies. He also highlights BlackRock's powerful role in Europe and, in particular, the crucial role this organizer of capital plays in the continuation of the war in Ukraine, writes Felicitas Rabe (for R T.de)

Q: Is it a coincidence that it was precisely in Europe that a former BlackRock executive became head of the German government?

Rügemer: No, it's not a coincidence. Since Konrad Adenauer, the first German chancellor and chairman of the CDU, Germany has been the main site of American expansion in Europe. This applies economically, militarily, and culturally.

After World War II, this position was initially held by the separate state imposed by the United States in West Germany: the Federal Republic of Germany. From 1990 to 1994, the German Treuhand (trust agency) organized the liquidation of the former GDR. The American firms McKinsey, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and JPMorgan Chase dominated the process. Since 2002, the SPD-Green government, led by Chancellor Schröder and Vice-Chancellor Fischer, has also encouraged the sale of companies and sites in West Germany to American firms.

Since Adenauer, the United States has never had as many military bases in any other NATO member state as in Germany. And in no other European country do new American financial players such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, KKR, and Blackstone hold as many shares—i.e., co-ownership—in the most important companies as in Germany.

The "Made for Germany" meeting held on July 21, 2025, at the Federal Chancellery brought together 61 CEOs and the German representative of BlackRock. As already mentioned, the asset manager BlackRock is itself the largest German shareholder, through its stakes in DAX-listed companies such as Rheinmetall, Deutsche Bank, SAP, Vonovia, Bayer, BASF, Deutsche Post DHL, Siemens, RWE, Zalando, and more than 100 other listed companies.

Q: What is BlackRock's specific "mandate" for Merz?

Rügemer: Merz already fulfilled his most important task for BlackRock from 2016 to 2020: at the time, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BlackRock's German subsidiary, BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG. In this capacity, he organized closed-door meetings between his boss, New York-based BlackRock CEO Lawrence Fink, and the finance ministers in Merkel's government: Wolfgang Schäuble of the CDU and Olaf Scholz of the SPD, the future Federal Chancellor.

Merz also held similar lobbying meetings with the Federal Chancellor, Helge Braun (CDU), and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Jörg Kukies (SPD). Schäuble, Scholz, Braun, Kukies, and even Merkel herself never publicly discussed these meetings. This allowed BlackRock to quietly acquire a majority shareholder position in Germany.

Q: How is BlackRock trying to influence Chancellor Friedrich Merz?

Rügemer: This became clear in January 2025: BlackRock's American CEO, Fink, invited his former employee Merz to a private dinner in Davos during the World Economic Forum, outside the official program. In the final stages of his election campaign, Merz took the time to travel to Switzerland. The meeting apparently focused on Merz's chancellorship, which both parties hoped would happen. As Handelsblatt later reported, Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, was also present at the meeting. BlackRock is a major shareholder in the bank, and Dimon congratulated him: "The Chancellor is doing exactly the right thing."

Before his election, Merz himself had proposed a deal to newly elected US President Donald Trump: Germany and the EU would buy more shale gas and military equipment from the US in exchange for lower tariffs. Trump has now gratefully accepted this subservient offer in the agreement reached with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. BlackRock is pleased.

Q: Why doesn't BlackRock represent its interests and lobby through the European Commission, while European states are losing their sovereignty?

Rügemer: BlackRock also has a strong presence in Brussels. The shadow bank has its own lobbying office there and is a member of around ten international lobbying organizations, which gives it privileged access to the Commissioners and their working groups. In 2020, BlackRock signed an advisory agreement with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At the same time, BlackRock also advises the European Central Bank. In this context, this private equity firm is co-organizing the loss of sovereignty of EU member states.

Just as BlackRock is buying German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the company is also buying former high-ranking politicians and bankers to turn them into well-paid lobbyists in other major European countries, such as France, England, and Switzerland. The capital organizer is also the largest shareholder in England, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, etc., as well as in Switzerland.

Q: What have been the consequences of this economic policy for Germany?

Rügemer: BlackRock & Co. is the largest shareholder in the largest German real estate companies, namely Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen, and LEG. With around 700,000 apartments, they constitute the largest private real estate monopoly ever created in Europe. BlackRock & Co. is thus driving up rents and energy costs.

Neither real estate companies nor other companies listed on the DAX, including their shareholder BlackRock, seek federal government approval when selling divisions, relocating abroad, and cutting jobs. Thus, BlackRock & Co. have been orchestrating the deindustrialization of Germany for the past decade and increasing their profits.

Stock prices are rising; the DAX reached its all-time high, well above 20,000 points, especially during the "economic crisis" of recent years. The economy is shrinking, but BlackRock & Co. are not experiencing a crisis; they are profiting from the recession.

BlackRock has always been and remains a taboo subject in the German Bundestag. Indeed, after Merz's resignation from BlackRock, Economics Minister Habeck, a Green Party member, appointed Elga Bartsch, a director at BlackRock, to head his ministry's political department. The capital organizer has many friends, including the Greens. And with the current SPD Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, BlackRock & Co. enjoy considerable freedom. Their actions are further protected by the fact that the government, parliament, and mainstream media do not report on them. BlackRock is also not a topic of discussion with the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Bundeskartellamt. BlackRock's German director, Dirk Schmitz, is completely unknown to the general public.

Q: What other aspirations does BlackRock have for German politics?

Rügemer: The CEO of JPMorgan said in Handelsblatt on July 11, 2025: "We are certainly investing more in the EU, but this still requires some structural reforms! For example, tax cuts for investors and companies. Merz and Klingbeil have already committed to this."

Finally, the trillion-euro debt that the CDU/SPD government under Merz and Klingbeil has just approved for the coming years will also be an ideal playing field for BlackRock. The coalition contract stipulates: "We will create a 'German fund' in which 'we will combine the strength of private financial markets with the long-term vision of the state.'" This will enable BlackRock and its colleagues to provide profitable loans to start-ups. Merz also wants to promote private pension provision with the help of BlackRock's ETF financial product, the "Frühstartrente" (early retirement): parents are encouraged to pay at least 20 euros each month for their children from the age of 6, so that they can then purchase ETFs with a tax break from the state.

Q: Chancellor Merz is best known within the EU for his support for the war in Ukraine and his Russophobia. Why is BlackRock so determined to continue this war, which, from the perspective of Ukraine and NATO, is already lost?

Rügemer: With the help of Joe Biden's US administration, BlackRock has become the official coordinator of Ukraine's "reconstruction," thanks to a contract with the Zelensky government. BlackRock is the largest shareholder in US defense companies such as Lockheed, Raytheon/RTX, Northrop, Boeing, General Dynamics, etc., as well as in energy and IT companies essential to the war effort: the more profitably the war destroys, the greater the profits from reconstruction. It's as simple as that, according to the logic of BlackRock and its super-rich clients, who are hidden behind shell companies.

Under Trump, BlackRock ended its role as coordinator of Ukraine's "reconstruction"; access now goes through the EU. The first guinea pig, Ukraine—that is, the first US proxy combatant against Russia—is now exhausted. After hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were invisibly sacrificed on the altar of "Western values," the US's replacement proxy fighters, at the behest of US President Trump, are now the European NATO countries, led by Merz, Macron, and Starmer. They immediately complied with Trump's demand: increase military budgets to 5% of gross domestic product! From now on, BlackRock no longer needs to have an office in Kyiv, next to Zelensky's corrupt government.

BlackRock is located next to the European Commission and is a major shareholder in the EU's leading defense companies, including Europe's largest defense company: BAE Systems in England, where it also operates Rolls-Royce, Rheinmetall in Germany, Leonardo in Italy, and Airbus in Germany, France, Spain, and England. Deliveries are currently made from there, with the support of the respective governments, including Merz in Germany.

The Russophobia stoked by politicians and the media was an integral part of German capital. This Russophobia has been and continues to be reinforced by the United States. Moreover, mainstream German media, from BILD to FAZ, as well as the public media ARD, ZDF, and DLF, propagate Russophobia. Merz has a multitude of sources to draw on.

Furthermore, Merz hopes to find in the defense industry a substitute for Germany's declining high-tech industries in the automobile, mechanical engineering, and steel sectors. And for this, Merz's troops need a war, a war that lasts as long as possible, with careful preparation.

