Watch on YouTube

While some countries such as France, England, Finland and Sweden are starting to backtrack on the subject of “gender transition” and limit access to it for minors, Switzerland, for its part, actively supports this ideology among adolescents.

In Geneva, a 16-year-old girl has been separated from her parents for a year by the Swiss authorities who are forcing the parents to continue their daughter's “gender transition”.

A hasty decision by health services and schools

After the health crisis during which the teenager had spent a lot of time alone on the internet, the young minor expressed to her parents that she was “confused about her gender”. The latter, wishing to help him, offered him psychological support.

Under cover of anonymity to protect their child, the parents talk about the situation they faced:

”About three years ago, coming out of the pandemic, our daughter informed us that she was a boy. We understood that she was going through a difficult time in her life. We agreed to see a doctor. When we first went to the Geneva hospital, the nurse showed her a “gender unicorn” and it was on this basis that the hospital asked us to start treating her like a boy.”

Concerned about the risks of a hasty and potentially irreversible decision, the parents refused to have “puberty blockers” administered to her and expressed their disagreement with the attempted “social transition” undertaken by their daughter's school.

Placed in a juvenile home

Following the parents' refusal to authorize their daughter's “transition”, the school contacted the Minor Protection Service (SPMi), as well as the Le Refuge structure , financed by the Swiss authorities and organizations campaigning for the “trans” cause. ”.

A meeting with the parents was organized. During this, the parents were accused of abuse, because they were looking for an alternative way to help their daughter. Later, the SPMi told the parents that it would be appropriate “simply to accept that they have a son”.

Then the teenager was separated from her parents in April 2023 by a court decision and placed in a state-funded juvenile home. Without the protection of her parents, the 16-year-old girl continues to be influenced by this trans ideology. The institutions around him encourage him towards particularly heavy and dangerous medical practices, with the aim of “transitioning”. The father explains:

”Le Refuge is a transgender rights organization. He led our daughter to believe she is a boy in a girl's body. The Refuge convinced her that her psychotherapist was “transphobic”. She immediately stopped treatment. Ultimately, Swiss Child Protection, with the support of the school, filed a complaint against us in the Swiss courts.

We, parents, are faced with an alliance between the school, Swiss Child Protection and the Swiss hospital in Geneva, and we feel helpless.”

In a touching video testimony 【see above】, the young girl's parents share what they are going through today with the hope that it will help them in their fight.

A legal battle to restore parental rights

Following the court order, the parents initiated legal action to restore their parental rights and reunite with their daughter.

Supported in their approach by ADF International, the parents are challenging in court the SPMi's request to obtain legal documents allowing their daughter to officially request a sex change. Parents hope to maintain control over crucial medical decisions such as the administration of hormones or sex reassignment surgeries, which have irreversible and disastrous consequences for both their child's physical health and mental well-being.

“They took our child based on lies”

The parents and ADF International are confronting the ideology of “gender transition”, sometimes called “gender unicorn” defended by the teenager's school and the Swiss authorities. This ideology is based on the assumption that a person's gender can change and that it is based on a person's feelings and will, and not on biological reality. While for the girl's father:

”They took our child based on the lie that a person can be born in “the wrong body”. No human being is born in the wrong body.”

Indeed, the ideology of “gender transition” appears seriously disconnected from scientific data and the most recent discoveries, in particular those provided by the Cass report on the harmful impact of puberty blockers on young girls, as well as information presented in the “ WPATH Files ” (World Professional Association for Transgender Health).

The media L'Aut Journal denounces in an article the excesses of the WPATH, an organization that has become the world reference in terms of transgenderism:

Since the end of the 20th century, transactivist activists have gained more and more space, to the detriment of doctors and other health professionals. The discourse of the organization (WPATH) has gradually transformed to advance an activist agenda rather than to offer the best medical insight in order to treat trans people or people with gender dysphoria to the point where, for a little over ten years, this militant program ended up supplanting all medical content.

The legal battle of this Geneva family comes at a time when more and more young Westerners are influenced by the ideology of “gender transition”, through social networks and mainstream media. The court's decision is therefore particularly awaited.

Leave a comment

Share