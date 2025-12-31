From the bottom of my heart - Du fond du cœur
For 2026 - pour 2026 ...
From the bottom of my heart,
To each of you who honors me with your friendship by walking this path with me,
I wish you a year 2026
illuminated by shared thoughts,
enlivened by our common struggles,
and warmed by faith in our Humanity.
Du fond du coeur,
À chacun de vous qui me fait l’honneur et l’amitié de faire le chemin avec moi,
je souhaite une année 2026
éclairée de pensées partagées,
vivifiée par nos combats en commun
et réchauffée par la foi en notre Humanité.
🎆🎆🎆 🎶🎶🎶 💥💥💥 🔥🔥🔥 🌹🌹🌹 !!!
Same to you, dear Joelle. Your light and your wisdom shine bright.
Now please record a voiceover of the French part. 🙏🏼😆😁