From the bottom of my heart,

To each of you who honors me with your friendship by walking this path with me,

I wish you a year 2026

illuminated by shared thoughts,

enlivened by our common struggles,

and warmed by faith in our Humanity.

Du fond du coeur,

À chacun de vous qui me fait l’honneur et l’amitié de faire le chemin avec moi,

je souhaite une année 2026

éclairée de pensées partagées,

vivifiée par nos combats en commun

et réchauffée par la foi en notre Humanité.

