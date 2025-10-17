Translated from https://www.lecourrierdesstrateges.fr/tracage-obligatoire-le-premier-decret-de-lecornu-contre-les-libertes-numeriques/

Mandatory tracking: Lecornu's first decree against digital freedoms

By a discreet decree, Sébastien Lecornu requires ISPs and online platforms to retain our connection data for one year. In the name of national security, the French state is taking a new step toward mass surveillance.

By decree n°2025-980 of October 15, 2025, Sébastien Lecornu, Prime Minister, requires electronic communications operators and social networks to keep the connection data of all French people for a period of one year. Justified by a “serious and current threat to national security”, this text considerably extends the surveillance capabilities of the State without public debate or prior judicial review.

Big Brother's Eye on Citizens

The decree targets two categories of actors, guaranteeing complete surveillance:

Electronic communications operators (ISP): they must keep traffic and location data. These actors are required to keep traffic data (who contacts you, when, from where) and location data, as defined by previous texts, for one year. Concretely, this means that your entire online activity – sites visited, social interactions, geolocation – can be stored and made available to the authorities.

The persons mentioned in the persons mentioned in 1 and 2 of I of article 6 of the law of June 21, 2024. These entities are mainly Internet access providers and hosts, including content platforms (social networks, forums, blogs, etc.). For them, it is the content activity itself that is archived, including data allowing the identification of “any person who contributed to the creation of content posted online” (decree 2021-1362).

Clearly, the State grants itself the right to map your entire navigation, to know where you were when you connected (location), when you communicated (traffic), and potentially what you published or commented on (content). All this for a period of one year, well beyond what is justifiable by technical necessities alone.

Risk of abuse and secondary use

Even if the text excludes the content of communications, the power of metadata is immense: cross-referencing times, IP addresses, locations allows you to trace profiles, habits, networks — to draw a map of your private life.

And who guarantees that the State or its services will not divert this material for other purposes (political, monitoring of dissent, social control)?

This type of justification has already been invoked in previous decrees (for example, a decree of October 17, 2022 extended the retention of connection data for one year “for the purposes of safeguarding national security.”)

The obligation being imposed on operators and platforms, it is they who store for the State. They are put in a relay situation — with a risk of submission or pressure.

Furthermore, users have little means of contesting or transparency regarding the use of this data. Under the guise of protecting us, the State is once again equipping itself with a tool of generalized surveillance, without sufficient guarantees. This decree, the first of its kind signed by Lecornu, is part of a worrying line.

