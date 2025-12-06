Chloe Cole, who began her transition at age 12 and now regrets having her chest removed, holds a vial of testosterone used in transitional treatments, August 26, 2022. John Fredricks/Epoch Times

The link between transidentity and autism

By Darlene McCormick Sanchez for The Epoch Times

As a child, Chloe Cole was a real tomboy. At age 7, she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and ten years later she was referred for autism screening.

As a teenager, Chloé begins to live like a boy and wants her body to reflect this new identity.

Doctors give the green light without hesitation: puberty blockers and testosterone from the age of 13, then a double mastectomy at 15, she tells Epoch Times.

What's striking in retrospect, she says, is that no one looked into her neurological disorders first. The same specialist who sent her to surgery later referred her for autism screening. Cole describes himself today as “on the spectrum”, even though the diagnosis was never made official.

From now on, she is one of the most visible figures in the contestation of medical interventions on minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

She explains that many people she has been around in the trans community —and many transitioners— "are somewhere on the autism spectrum, or have similar disorders, like ADHD".

A phenomenon now better documented

His impressions find increasing resonance in the scientific literature. Over the past ten years, studies have multiplied the parallels between transidentity, autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. This link, long discussed quietly, is now coming to the forefront.

In several countries, the convergence between autism and gender dysphoria is already prompting health authorities to recommend neurological screening before any intervention. In the United States, on the other hand, the dominant model — that of “affirmative” care — leaves little room for exploring these root causes.

Chloe Cole, January 12, 2023. According to her, the overlap between gender dysphoria and neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism or ADHD, is much more marked than we think. Melvin Soto-Vázquez/Cpi Studios for Epoch Times

Autism and gender dysphoria: a striking overrepresentation

A report published this month by the British think tank Center for Social Justice reveals a clear over-representation of autism and ADHD diagnoses among young people referred for gender dysphoria.

According to NHS data, 32.4% of affected young people are diagnosed with autism, and 11.7% have ADHD— rates 16 times and more than double the national average, respectively.

"People with autism spectrum disorder identify as transgender much more frequently", says Joseph Nicolosi Jr., a clinical psychologist in California.

Two studies, in 2016 and 2019, show that autistic children are between four and seven times more likely to experience gender dysphoria. According to Mr. Nicolosi, the explanation lies in particular in a literal or “rigid” form of thinking.

An autistic child who does not find himself in activities perceived as masculine may, for example, interpret this as proof that he is not a boy. Difficulties reading social codes can reinforce this gap.

"It fuels a feeling of isolation", he emphasizes.

Early body discomfort

Cole remembers having had a hard time with the first signs of puberty, starting in fifth grade — earlier than his classmates.

"The older I got, the less I recognized myself in femininity. I didn't feel at home with the girls or really with the others, she says.

"This is a very common feeling among people with ADHD or autism. "

Erin Friday, who became famous for convincing her daughter —diagnosed with ADHD— to forgo a social and medical transition, says many of the young transitioners she meets also exhibit autistic traits.

According to her, most professionals do not consider transidentity as a coping mechanism, but as a “natural” identity, without questioning the root causes.

"Autism and transidentity, we treat them as if they were taken for granted together", she laments. "No one really looks for what lies upstream. "

She also observes that some hospitals are now consolidating their autism and gender dysphoria departments, creating, according to her, "a continuous flow" of patients.

No French turn

In the United Kingdom, the journal Cass, published in 2024, recommends systematic screening for neurodevelopmental disorders in minors expressing gender dysphoria. This global review of practices has led the NHS to virtually suspend puberty blockers, due to lack of evidence of effectiveness.

Sweden and Finland follow a similar line: first assess neurological and psychological disorders, then possibly consider treatment of this type.

In France, care is part of a more cautious line, without following the restrictive turn of the United Kingdom or the Nordic countries. Since 2022, the High Authority of Health and the National Academy of Medicine have called for an in-depth psychological evaluation and a careful examination of possible comorbidities, without making screening for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism compulsory. Puberty blockers and hormonal treatments remain possible, but in a very supervised and essentially hospital setting. France is thus in an intermediate position: reinforced caution, but no structural reform comparable to that recently initiated across the Channel.

Child psychiatrist Hilary Cass presenting, in London on April 9, 2024, the conclusions of the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People. The report recommends in particular screening for neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, as well as an assessment of mental health problems. Yui Mok/PA Wire

”The problem was never their bodies"

For C. Alan Hopewell, a neuropsychologist in Texas who has followed gender-questioning patients since the 1970s, studying these links is difficult in the United States, where the medical transition has become "a sector in its own right".

Sensory disorders often present in autistic children can disrupt self-image, sexual identity, or social interactions. Psychiatric disorders —borderline personality, schizophrenia, bipolarity — can also blur identity markers.

Chloe Cole confides that she thought she would find peace by masculating her body. "It never came", she said. She now regrets her mastectomy and has started a transition.

"Gender confusion is always linked to difficulties or suffering in the lives of these children", she believes.

Their gender, their sex, their body are never the problem. The problem is psychological, emotional. This is where you have to look. "

➡️ The Pandemic of Fake Psychiatric Diagnoses,

by By Peter C. Gøtzsche, Brownstone.org

