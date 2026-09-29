Translated from https://essentiel.news/flock-toka-videosurveillance-falsification-images-en-direct/

In the United States, the massive deployment of Flock Safety technology, a gigantic state-of-the-art surveillance network of comings and goings, is sparking a transpartisan wave of protest and militant vandalism. This system alone threatens public freedoms and raises very serious legal questions. But what would happen if this technology was coupled with the ability to falsify surveillance data live? Under the guise of a dystopia, worrying elements allow us to consider this scenario very seriously.

Augmented monitoring

In a country attached to individual freedoms like the USA, the debate on state surveillance has always been lively, but in recent years it has taken on new vigor and the appearance of a popular revolt.

In question, the devices of Flock Safety ("herd safety" in French), a private company specializing in surveillance infrastructure, including systems automated license plate reading, of gunshot detectors (which turned out to also be used for capture and record conversations) or even drone fleets. What distinguishes these new installations from traditional automated plate readers is, on the one hand, their AI control, which allows instant recognition of the vehicle's registration, but also of all its characteristics (color, brand, etc.), and on the other hand, the networking of these increasingly numerous cameras, which would allow tracking of the vehicle throughout the country.

A few figures make it possible to measure the scale of the system: no less than 120,000 cameras spread across 49 states and 6,000 communities would monitor the comings and goings of Americans.

Bugs, abuse and blunders

In August 2026, the Institute for Justice had identified more than 200 cases of abuse linked to automated license plate reading (ALPR) systems, including cases of marital or ex-life partner surveillance, cases of unjustified arrest and detention, non-legal use of law enforcement and other types of misuse of the device.

Among the documented examples, the media Wired reported the case of a Georgia state police officer who used the ALPR to monitor his ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating.

In July 2026, the journalist Joel Feder was stalked and ambushed by the police after the Flock system misread his license plate, He claims that every month there are nearly 200 million "bad readings" of plates, linked to Flock system bugs or human handling errors.

Several citizens with nothing to reproach themselves would have been arrested, detained, held at gunpoint, or even imprisoned following errors in Flock reading systems, such as this San Diego resident, improperly incarcerated for nearly a month after Flock mistook his vehicle for the one at the scene of a crime.

Unconstitutionally yours

Beyond human errors, abusive uses, or even doubts around the real effectiveness of the device regarding the reduction in criminal acts, the very legality of the system is in question.

In a folder published in March 2022 on its website, the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) – one of the main American civil liberties organizations – denounces the constitutional risks posed by the Flock system. Automated license plate reading systems like Flock's allow law enforcement to accumulate and retrospectively search large amounts of location data, including about individuals who are not suspected of any offense.

The ACLU believes that this ability to reconstruct the movements of individuals can harm " reasonable expectations of privacy " protected by the 4th Amendment. In particular, it maintains that searches carried out in these vast location databases should, where they constitute a "search" within the meaning of the 4th Amendment, be subject to the requirement of a warrant.

First victories of a transpartisan opposition

In the United States, anti-Flock activism grew in response to the rapid expansion of Flock Safety surveillance cameras and, more broadly, automated license plate reading systems. This movement presents an exceptionally transpartisan dimension: the protest brings together progressive activists concerned about the risks of surveillance of minorities or immigrants, but also conservatives and libertarians who denounce the extension of the state's surveillance power and attacks on individual freedoms.

Mobilization takes various forms – information campaigns, requests for transparency, interventions in municipal councils, legal appeals, but also actions of disobedience or vandalism (in some cities, cameras have been covered, painted or damaged) – And the protest has partly borne fruit: many municipalities and communities have suspended or terminated their contracts with Flock, notably the city of Los Angeles, who ended his contract in July 2026 under pressure from activists.

Toka: a tool for editing images live or in archives

The case of Flock Safety already shows a transformation in video surveillance: cameras are no longer just used to occasionally observe a place, they constitute an interconnected network capable of massively collecting and cross-referencing data on the movements of individuals. But another milestone is reached when technology makes it possible to intervene on what is recorded.

It is in this perspective that it fits Toka, an Israeli cybertechnology company founded in 2018 by Ehud Barak, former defense minister and former prime minister of Israel, cited numerous times in the Epstein files, and by Yaron Rosen, former head of military cyber intelligence. According to Israeli media Haaretz, Toka would develop tools allowing government authorities to access video surveillance systems and modify their images, both live and in archives. The Israeli company offers its services to hide illegal activities ("covert operations") and erase traces of them.

The possibility of connecting to video surveillance systems and modifying audio or video sequences without leaving traces raises a problem that goes beyond the sole protection of privacy: if these images can be manipulated, their value as evidence and their ability to establish facts may be called into question.

The transition from Flock to Toka thus makes it possible to pose a broader problem. Flock "accidentally" incriminates innocent people, Toka is openly designed to exonerate criminals: ultimately, we must also question who can control, modify or guarantee the authenticity of the images supposed to document reality.

A joint investor for both technologies: Andreessen Horowitz

Flock and Toka have one thing in common: they received money from the same American investment fund, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). In March 2025, a16z led Flock's latest major fundraising round, which brought the company $275 million and valued it at $7.5 billion. The fund had also invested in Toka from its beginnings, in 2018. This financial link first circulated on social networks at the beginning of August 2026, then media confirmed it, including the specialized site TechSpot.

Since then, this information has been taken up by Sean Ogden in a column in the independent media WhoWhatWhy. The author sees this as a worrying sign: Toka, which relocated its headquarters to the United States in February 2026, is, according to him, seeking to break into the American intelligence apparatus. Would this be part of the broader strategy of US-Israel military rapprochement we had already highlighted in the 2027 US Defense Bill (NDAA)?

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