Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

Back when believable deep fakes started coming out, I saw that this would be the best thing to challenge in court.

Even if the video was true, as a defense attorney, I would make the case that there is no way to know 100% sure that the video is real.

This strategy has been used before to dismiss DNA evidence as that's also based on a broken bullshit technology that has tons of false results and can be manipulated by the parameters of the test as we have seen with pcr testing during covid.

So, flock them and their flocking "evidence".

The system that the predator class made to watch us is actually going to be more useful when it's used on them.

Not if, when..... Because the more the system screws people the more we see how everything is absurd bullshit.

Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CocotteMinute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture