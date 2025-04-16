”Tears are words waiting to be written.” (Paulo Coelho)

So…

Thank you, ”Little Mother”, for the nine years you spent with us.

Thank you for having accepted to trust humans, against your instincts.

Thank you for your two beautiful daughters who share our days and nights.

Thank you for your purrs and the gentle push of your head rubbing against my hand, when you finally allowed me to pet you…

And while your soul begins it’s new journey, your memory rests in my heart for ever.

