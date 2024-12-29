Source : https://report24.news/vertreibung-im-namen-der-klimahysterie-tansanias-maasai-muessen-weichen/

These days shows a particularly perfidious variant of modern colonialism. What is happening in East African Tanzania leaves a stunned – and throws a glaring spot on the dark side of the supposedly so noble climate protection agenda. Good money can be earned with CO2 certificates.

The Tanzanian government has started to drive more than 110,000 members of the Maasai people out of the Ngorongoro reserve. The official pretext: nature conservation. The bitter reality: it's about profitable CO2 certificates and lucrative safari tourism. “The government is doing everything it can to suffocate local communities and raise more money from tourism and trophy hunting ”, Maasai shepherd Moloimet Olemoko told the British Telegraph. His words sound like a desperate outcry against the cynical combination of climate protection and greed for profit.

South of Ngorongoro, a company called “Carbon Tanzania ” is already selling lively CO2 certificates for around 110,000 hectares of land – wherever the Maasai have been grazing their herds for generations. In February, another $ 120,000 deal was sealed with Kilombero North Safaris, which prevented the Maasai from accessing three of their traditional forest areas. The story repeats itself: As early as the 1950s, the Maasai were expelled from the Serengeti – at that time under the banner of classic nature conservation. Today it is “modern ” climate protection projects that serve as an excuse for their displacement.

The pattern has long been global: from Kenya to Thailand, from the Congo to Cambodia – everywhere, indigenous peoples are driven out of their country in the name of climate protection. Rob Williams from the University of Arizona sums it up: “These alleged nature conservation plans are mainly driven by foreign interests, with little respect for human rights. ”

What we are experiencing here is nothing more than pure climate colonialism. While the West buys a green conscience by buying CO2 certificates, the local people are robbed of their livelihood. The Maasai pay the price for our indulgence trade with the climate.

The irony of history: Of all those people who have lived in harmony with nature for centuries are now being driven out in the name of environmental protection. Their traditional way of life, which has lasted for generations, is presented as a threat – while profitable safari lodges and carbon credit projects are praised as “sustainable ”.

The Maasai are resisting: tens of thousands have already blocked access to the Ngorongoro area. But they have a difficult time against the unholy alliance of government, international corporations and supposed climate protectors. Their fate is a warning example of how the climate is perverted into an instrument of oppression.

