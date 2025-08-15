Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Little's avatar
Janet Little
8h

This is absurd. What, exactly, should Europe do to protect itself from Russia? Should it rely solely on the fragile commitments of NATO, especially since America has pulled back its support?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture