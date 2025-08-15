Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/la-triste-trajectoire-de-leurope-dun-projet-de-paix-et-de-prosperite-a-un-projet-de-guerre-et-de-penurie/ - By Ricardo Martins

Once a symbol of peace and prosperity, the European Union is now embarking on a new era of militarization and scarcity. Behind the security rhetoric lies a project increasingly shaped by American pressure, defense spending, and a silent betrayal of its own citizens.

For seven decades, the European project has presented itself as a beacon of peace, prosperity, and social protection. Conceived in the ashes of the Second World War, the European Union (EU) emerged as a mechanism to bind former enemies together through trade, common institutions, and the promise that economic interdependence would prevent a return to war.

For much of its history, this narrative held true: the EU embodied the idea that Europe could reinvent itself as a moral community, rooted in social rights and collective security.

Today, this image is eroding. Europe is rearming on a scale not seen since the Cold War. The old European social model is being quietly sacrificed on the altar of militarization, as member states consider spending up to 5% of GDP on military expenditures.

This transformation is not driven by an autonomous European strategic vision, but by external pressure, primarily from the United States, whose military-industrial complex is the primary beneficiary.

From a Peace Project to a War Economy

The EU's metamorphosis into what its critics call a "war and scarcity" project is evident both in its policies and its rhetoric. European leaders, instead of defining an independent security doctrine, appear increasingly subordinate to Washington's priorities. The new NATO Secretary-General, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has become its face.

At the so-called "Trump Summit" in The Hague, Rutte orchestrated an event focused less on strategy than on flattering the American president. Red carpets and official dinners replaced substantive debate. According to its critics, the summit only displayed unity by avoiding difficult issues, such as the long-term consequences of the escalation in Ukraine or the feasibility of the 5% of GDP defense target.

Rutte even went so far as to relay unverified reports claiming that Russia might attack a NATO member, without providing evidence. An act that some European observers described as "dangerous theater."

When the NATO leader becomes the vector of speculative threats designed to instill fear and make militarization acceptable to the population, the alliance risks losing its credibility and reinforcing the image of Europe as less a sovereign actor than a vassal of American power.

The Cost of Militarization

The push toward 5% of GDP for defense has profound implications for European societies. Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin warned in an interview that such a policy would bring neither security nor stability. History shows that arms accumulation tends to increase risks rather than prevent conflicts.

Volgin quoted Chekhov's famous saying: "If a gun is hung on the wall in the first act, it will end up being fired in the last."

Beyond the strategic risks, the economic trade-offs are brutal. Diverting public resources to arms dries up investment in health, education, and social welfare—the very pillars of the European model. "This will transform Europe into a militarized monster devoid of social compassion," Volgin warned.

Citizens, faced with reduced services and rising costs, will pay the price for a strategy that ultimately benefits the US arms industry far more than European security—in line with Trump's agenda.

Russophobia and the Logic of War

At the heart of this shift lies what can be described as institutionalized Russophobia. Russophobia is no longer just a diffuse public opinion: it has become a structured ideology, shaping policies, media narratives, and diplomatic strategies.

While the focus is on Russian military action in Ukraine, the EU's strategic response is viewed through the prism of historical Russophobia, which often replaces pragmatism with emotion and prejudice.

For centuries, Russia has been both an integral and separate part of Europe: it has contributed profoundly to its literature, music, and intellectual heritage, while frequently being treated as a foreign civilization. The military conflict in Ukraine has provided European elites with an opportunity to transform this latent Russophobia into official policy.

Instead of seeking a balanced security framework that could ultimately integrate Russia into a stable European order, the EU has chosen the path of confrontation, sanctions, and militarization.

This approach carries a profound irony: a union born from the desire to overcome past hatreds is now entrenching new fault lines on the continent. Calls for diplomacy, dialogue, or the construction of a European peace project—social and moral, not just military—have been marginalized or dismissed as naive.

Democratic Disconnect and Strategic Drift

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of this new European trajectory is the growing gap between the political class and citizens. Surveys conducted during the first year of the war in Ukraine showed that more than 70% of Europeans preferred a negotiated peace to an indefinite prolongation of the conflict. Yet, in the European Parliament, 80% of MEPs rejected the amendments calling for diplomacy, and only 5% voted in favor.

This dissonance reflects a structural malaise: EU foreign and security policy is increasingly shaped not by democratic debate, but by lobbies, bureaucratic inertia, and transatlantic pressure. The shift from a welfare-state-centric project to an agenda dominated by the logic of war has taken place without genuine public consent.

As former Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have pointed out, "the EU's liberal mask has fallen," revealing a political architecture that prioritizes geopolitics over people.

War and Scarcity: A Vicious Cycle

The economic consequences of this transformation are already visible. Sanctions against Russia, while politically symbolic, have contributed to energy crises, inflation, and industrial slowdowns, particularly in countries like Germany and Italy.

At the same time, EU member states are paying significantly more for their American liquefied natural gas and US-made weapons, effectively transferring wealth across the Atlantic while their own populations suffer rising living costs and stagnant wages.

This is the essence of Europe's scarcity turn: by adopting a war economy, the EU is sacrificing its social model, weakening its economic resilience, and fueling domestic discontent and the rise of far-right parties. Instead of projecting stability, it imports volatility: economic, political, and social.

The Question of Meaning

The European Union is currently at a critical juncture in its evolution. If its goal is to become a military bloc subordinate to the "Great West" led by the United States, it will undoubtedly succeed, but at the cost of its original identity as a project of peace and social prosperity.

But if it wants to regain its strategic autonomy and moral credibility—eroded by the lack of condemnation of the genocide in Gaza—it must confront uncomfortable questions: Can Europe conceive of its security beyond the logic of militarization and vassalization? Has Europe merely been stalling, awaiting an administration different from Trump's, while deepening its strategic dependence? Will it be able to rebuild a peace project that addresses social justice and democratic legitimacy, and not just deterrence? And can it rekindle the moral ambition that once made it a beacon for a conflict-scarred world?

For now, the EU's trajectory seems grimly set: a union that once promised prosperity and peace is becoming a fortress of fear and social uncertainty, defined by military spending, scarcity, and subordination.

Its citizens were promised a shared future. What they get instead is a militarized present and an uncertain future.

Source: New Eastern Outlook

