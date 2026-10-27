Translated and summarised from https://essentiel.news/ntg-menace-ogm-europe-3-arrivee-micro-organismes-genetiquement-modifies/

After plants, the deregulation of GMOs is moving on to genetically modified microorganisms (GMMs).

They are cheap, fast to produce and highly patentable, which makes them the new eldorado of the biotech and agrochemical industries.

The US has already deregulated them, and the EU is preparing to follow, with a Parliament vote possible this autumn.

What are the risks of billions of lab-made microbes, already spread over millions of hectares?

Microbes are essential to life. The human body contains more microbial cells than human ones, and a handful of living soil holds more microorganisms than there are people on Earth. In farming, they drive soil fertility and help plants absorb nutrients. Yet fewer than 1% of soil microbes have been characterized, and we are far from understanding their interactions. Disrupting this fragile balance by massively introducing engineered microbes, designed with productivity in mind, could have severe consequences.

GMMs as Enzyme Factories

Industry values GMMs first as tools.

Bacteria multiply so fast that they work as living factories for enzymes used in food and pharmaceuticals.

They already help produce many food additives, amino acids, sweeteners, colorants and vitamins.

In the US, rennet made with GMMs is reportedly used in over 90% of cheeses, and genetically modified yeasts are authorized for winemaking.

Europe has its share too.

Since 2004, a linguistic trick has let products made ”with the help of” GMMs avoid GMO rules, as opposed to products made ”from” GMMs.

The main argument is that the microbes do not end up in the final product … at least in theory : in 2008, eight tons of imported vitamin B2 were pulled from the European market after contamination by the transgenic bacterium used to make it.

The New Eldorado of Biocontrol

GMMs are now also entering the fields, as active ingredients in "biologicals": biofertilizers, biostimulants and biopesticides.

Using living microbes for pest control is not new, since the bacterium *Bacillus thuringiensis* has served as a microbial pesticide since 1920.

But research on genetically modified versions has surged since the 2000s, for several reasons: growing public concern over soil destruction and health risks, pests and weeds becoming resistant to chemicals, soaring costs of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, and the price of thousands of lawsuits, such as those over glyphosate.

Developing biopesticides is also faster and cheaper than developing synthetic fertilizers or GM crops.

Lighter US Rules Open the Floodgates

In 2020, the US revised its SECURE rule, easing oversight of GMOs deemed "low-risk."

Microbes posing no plant-pest risk can be exempt from any review, and the manufacturer itself can make that determination, while commercial confidentiality allows it to keep technical data private.

Field trials then need no monitoring or environmental impact assessment. For biopesticides, the Environmental Protection Agency has no GMM-specific rules and mainly looks at toxicity.

That deregulation set off a gold rush.

Agrochemical majors invested in start-ups. Bayer created a Biologicals division and partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks, an automated genetic engineering platform, while acquiring 125,000 wild microbial strains. Market analysts forecast annual growth of over 14% for the sector, and Corteva's CEO expects biologicals to represent 25% of crop protection by 2035. GMMs are central to this market because modified bacteria can be patented.

Toward Deregulating "Low-Risk" GMMs in the EU

This explains the pressure on European policymakers to drop the precautionary principle.

In December 2025, the European Commission proposed a framework for GMMs that follows the logic of the June 2026 plant vote.

Evaluation, modeled on the US approach, would depend on potential risk rather than the type of genetic modification.

GMMs judged "low-risk" or presumed safe would get a fast, definitive authorization, with no long-term monitoring or impact study. The EU's member states have already endorsed the proposal, and the Parliament is expected to examine it this autumn.

The shift has backers among billionaire-funded institutions such as the World Economic Forum, under the banner of "regenerative agriculture" and lower-carbon alternatives to petrochemical fertilizers. Pivot Bio, a synthetic biology start-up, received financial support from Bill Gates's Breakthrough Ventures to develop its first GMM-based product to supply nitrogen to crops.

’ Proven’® : The Nitrogen Factory That Can't Be Switched Off

Nitrogen is vital for plant growth, but nitrogen fertilizers are a major pollutant of soils, rivers and groundwater.

Research therefore turned to bacteria that fix nitrogen for cereals.

In 2019, Pivot Bio launched Proven®, now offered for maize, wheat, oats, barley, millet, sorghum and sunflower, and claimed to replace about 25% of nitrogen inputs.

The bacteria in Proven® are edited to disable the natural mechanism that switches nitrogen production off.

They therefore supply plants with nitrogen nonstop, whatever the plants need.

The manufacturer nonetheless says it lets microbes work "as nature intended."

By 2022, over 1.2 million hectares of US crops reportedly used the technology, with farmers cutting nitrogen fertilizer by about 20%. The maize product has been tested on over 6 million hectares cumulatively as of 2024.

Yet no impact study has been carried out, though billions of living GMMs are released per square meter.

Nothing is known about their lifespan in soil, their reproduction or their effect on the microbiome.

The US Department of Agriculture ruled that Proven®, obtained through gene editing, needed no regulation, since the wild form of the bacterium is not considered a pathogen.

Bayer and BASF Are Already in Position

In biopesticides, BASF holds the leading product, Poncho® VOTiVO® 2.0, originally created by Bayer.

It is a seed treatment for maize, soy, cotton and sorghum that combines a neonicotinoid insecticide (toxic to pollinators), a nematode-killing bacterium and a bacterium engineered to improve nutrient uptake. Its current reach is undocumented, but Bayer reported over 16 million hectares treated yearly in the US as early as 2017.

Europe has quietly started too: a US firm obtained emergency authorizations in several EU countries for a bioinsecticide made from microbes engineered to produce a peptide derived from spider venom, used against a tomato pest that had become resistant to earlier insecticides.

The corporate pivot to biocontrol goes beyond GMMs.

Modified-RNA treatments are also gaining ground.

A venture firm behind Moderna, for instance, has invested $50 million in a start-up using messenger RNA to reprogram plants, such as a foliar spray that alters a plant's gene expression to produce insect-killing proteins, in a modification that becomes hereditary.

Where Are the Impact Studies?

Despite millions of hectares already sprayed, a key question remains unanswered: what is the effect on the natural microbiome?

According to a Friends of the Earth report, a single biopesticide application could release the equivalent of a billion GMMs per square meter. Their lifespan may be limited, but they are living organisms that can reproduce and pass on their genes, including to unrelated microbes through horizontal gene transfer.

Once released, they cannot be recalled. They can travel by wind, water, animals or people, and their modifications can cross species barriers unpredictably.

Horizontal transfer between microbes has been shown to affect plants: a wheat fungal disease, born of spontaneous genetic recombination, became a global problem within a decade.

Even if GMMs seem to help yields at first, their effects on ecosystems, organic farming and, potentially, on wildlife and humans cannot be predicted.

Yet neither US rules nor the European proposal require any monitoring or impact study.

Nature's Defenders Push Back

Sixteen farming, biodiversity, environmental and organic groups published an open letter in July 2026 urging their government to reject the deregulation.

They criticized the proposal for giving the Commission the power to set risk criteria, and for lacking effective measures to prevent contamination of non-users' fields and any liability under the polluter-pays principle.

Farmers and consumers, they say, would be blind to potential contamination and unable to prevent or respond to risks.

A Heist on Living Systems

Our understanding of microbial ecology remains very limited.

Though marketed as "biological" or "natural," GMM-based biocontrol products do not aim to restore soil life.

They perpetuate a reductionist approach: replacing the microbial life destroyed by overuse of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides with a new dependence on "inputs 2.0."

With the same multinationals in charge, the rush to biocontrol looks more like a productivist headlong flight than a return to reason.

GMMs have not been shown to outperform natural microbes and agroecological methods, or to replace petrochemical fertilizers.

Instead, companies are building integrated platforms that bundle GM seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and biocontrol.

By pushing for GMM deregulation, scientists, private lobbies and technocrats are playing sorcerer's apprentice.

They treat life like software to be hacked, reprogrammed and controlled, a fantasy of Homo deus, the godlike creator and destroyer of life popularized by Yuval Harari.

What happens next is in our hands.

Will we let them pull off a heist on living systems?

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