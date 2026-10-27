Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Stephen Erickson's avatar
Stephen Erickson
20h

My father-in-law was an agronomist who swears that GMO foods are safe.

But who can "trust the science" when governments are so captured by interests?

I don't have any scientific training. Until our political systems are reformed to better represent the people, prudence demands skepticism about all new and potentially dangerous technology.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

I've come to the conclusion that GMO is a sham that biotech firms use to patent life.

We've heard about genetic editing but it's not been fruitful because DNA is a bullshit method. DNA testing itself is iffy at best, even courts know when challenged.

So, these firms call it genetically edited when it's just chemically treated hybridized (which has been done for centuries) life because it allows them to patent it and charge money.

The best example of the sham was how farmers in India were getting sued for stealing GMO seeds. The terminator sterile plants still spread to non GMO fields and the company was able to sue on the genetic bullshit test result.

But the joke is that if the GMO plant was sterile, how exactly did the company's genetic code get stolen? Let's say they stole seeds from the GMO farmer. That's not stealing from the corporation as the seeds were paid for!

GMO is bullshit that corporations use to charge licensing fees for basic life.

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