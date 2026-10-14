Translated and summarised from https://essentiel.news/ntg-nouvelle-menace-ogm-europe-2-manoeuvres-lobby-agro-chimique/

It is paradoxically in the name of sustainable farming that Europe opened its fields to gene-edited crops. The story of how that happened is one of strategy, storytelling and money, told by an industry that knows the public does not trust it.

A Side Effect of the Green Deal

The European Commission's flagship Green Deal aimed to halve pesticide use by 2030. That target directly threatened the revenues of agrochemical giants, which are also the biggest sellers of GMOs. They needed new markets that fit the spirit of the times: sustainability and climate. According to Nina Holland of the watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), the Green Deal became the pretext for deregulating new genomic techniques (NGTs) in the name of sustainability.

A new storyline quickly took hold. Gene-edited plants were presented as the technology of the future: fewer synthetic pesticides, no loss of yield, resilience to climate change, healthier soils and food independence. The Parliament's own rapporteur used exactly this language to defend the new rules.

Fewer Pesticides, More GMOs

CEO sees it differently: biotech multinationals, who are also the main producers of pesticides, were handed a sweeping deregulation to offset the pesticide cuts. After a decade of lobbying and pressure, it argues, policymakers gave in with a proposal that sweeps away the rules protecting human health and the environment.

Lawmakers Change Sides

Since 2001, MEPs had voted more than fifty times to block GMO authorizations. In early 2024, they even strengthened the safeguards on NGTs: labeling, traceability, risk assessment, product recall, and a full ban on patenting plants. All of these disappeared from the text finally adopted in June 2026. A new Parliament had been elected in between, and the groups on the right and center now carried the deregulation. Opponents denounced a "turn toward business interests," pointing out that some parties had reversed their own earlier votes.

Governments Fold, Too

Some governments did the same. Poland, which had rejected both deregulation and patents to protect its farmers, flipped completely once it took over the EU's rotating presidency, dropping its earlier demands without conditions. Its proposal won a qualified majority and moved the file forward. When a neighboring government later asked for traceability and a patent ban, it was too late. Shifting political majorities, however, do not explain the sudden popularity of NGTs on their own.

The Seductive Power of the Agrochemical Lobby

When the EU's GMO law was written in 2001, genome editing barely existed, which left a legal gray zone. The biotech sector exploited it, building a strategy to separate "new genome-editing techniques" from first-generation GMOs.

A 2018 ruling by the EU's Court of Justice then closed the door: organisms obtained through mutagenesis are GMOs, since they alter genetic material in ways that do not occur naturally, and must be assessed for health and environmental risks. Rather than accept defeat, the lobby redoubled its efforts to get around the ruling.

What the "CRISPR Files" Reveal

In 2021, CEO obtained the correspondence between biotech lobbyists and EU institutions through freedom-of-information requests, and nicknamed it the "CRISPR Files." The lobbyists include Euroseeds and CropLife International, which speak for Bayer, Syngenta, BASF and Corteva. CEO's report, *Derailing EU GMO Regulation*, documents their playbook.

One tactic was to recruit scientists and amplify their voices. A network called EU-SAGE claims 134 researchers and displays the logos of their institutions next to their names, which can create the impression that an entire research body backs deregulation when only one employee does. The files also show lobbyists identifying sympathetic civil servants in national ministries, using them to win over governments and to report back on decision-makers' objections.

A Lobby Funded by Bill Gates

The files also show that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a major investor in biotech companies that want to reinvent agriculture, gave €1.3 million to the think tank Re-Imagine Europa. The grant was meant to foster dialogue on genome editing and to create a task force on sustainable agriculture and innovation.

A key part of the strategy was to build a "new narrative" around the buzzwords of climate-friendly agriculture: fair access to sustainable farming, fewer pesticides, climate adaptation, food security. It echoes the promises made for first-generation GMOs, which were also supposed to end world hunger and cut pesticide use.

Language was part of the toolkit. Researcher Jack Heinemann argues that terms like "gene editing" suggest a precise, safe and well-controlled process, as if cutting and pasting text in a word processor. Scholar Eben Kirksey says this hides CRISPR's imprecision and risks, and suggests a drone strike, whose damage can linger in DNA for weeks, would be a more apt metaphor.

Crafting a New Narrative to Turn Public Opinion

Big Biotech knows that public opinion is deeply hostile to GMOs. Citizen mobilization and boycotts in the 1990s and 2000s were decisive in stopping them in Europe. A 2022 poll in France confirmed the pattern: although only a quarter of respondents had heard of "new GMOs," three-quarters were worried, 92% wanted labeling and 77% wanted strict regulation.

A CropLife International memo in the CRISPR Files admits that European civil society is deeply wary of genetic engineering, talking about "Frankenstein food." Its advice to member companies: advertise the benefits, such as low-gluten wheat, drought-tolerant maize or bananas that don't brown. The same lobby fought hard against mandatory labeling.

The Commission, for its part, was selective about whom it listened to. According to Friends of the Earth Europe, industry made up 74% of the opinions it consulted, against only 14% for civil society groups.

What Next?

Is there any binding timetable to cut synthetic pesticides in exchange for deregulating NGTs? No. In early 2024, the Commission President announced the withdrawal of the proposal to halve pesticide use by 2030. The agrochemical industry may thus win on both counts, even though a technology-driven approach is not the only path to a real ecological transition.

Is it too late to change course? The regulation will take effect twenty days after its publication in the EU's official journal, but opposing groups are preparing legal challenges, arguing it conflicts with EU treaties and legal principles. And the public, deliberately kept out of the debate, can still take up the issue and push back against a regulation that threatens ecosystems and deprives consumers of the ability to refuse GMOs on their plate.

Leave a comment

Share