Translated and summarised from https://essentiel.news/ntg-menace-ogm-europe-1-trahison-eurodeputes/

On June 17, 2026, the European Parliament voted 431 to 201 (29 abstentions) for a regulation on New Genomic Techniques (NGTs). It opens the way to deregulating a vast category of genetically modified plants. The text was negotiated over three years, largely out of public view, and none of the 37 amendments tabled by left-wing and green MEPs was adopted.

In practice, the new rules allow these plants to be grown and sold without impact studies, labels or traceability, because they are now treated as equivalent to conventionally bred crops. This breaks with the precautionary principle that, since 2001, had kept GMO cultivation almost entirely out of Europe.

The EU Opens the Era of Big Biotech

The official rationale is competitiveness: Europe, supporters argue, cannot fall behind China and the US, which already use the technology. The Parliament's rapporteur framed the vote as a choice for "science and innovation," promising more resilient crops, a lighter environmental footprint and stronger food security.

Opponents see a different choice: defend farmers, small seed companies and free access to plant diversity, or hand control of agriculture to a few agrochemical multinationals such as Bayer-Monsanto, Syngenta and Corteva. Farmers' organizations and opposition MEPs say the vote is the direct result of years of aggressive lobbying. Industry-aligned farm unions, by contrast, backed deregulation in anticipation of lucrative new markets.

Pandora's Box: Patents on Life

The regulation also opens the door to patents on gene-edited plants and to licensing of seed multiplication. Critics warn that patented seeds could become the norm. US experience, they say, shows what follows: large companies lock up monopoly rights over key traits, such as virus resistance, and squeeze mid-sized breeders out of the market.

Nearly 2,000 patent applications on NGT plants already exist worldwide. The European Patent Office has even started granting patents on conventionally bred plants, such as a maize with improved digestibility. Farmers will keep the right to save their own seed, but for plants with genetic modifications in their lineage, that right will come with royalties.

The public is firmly opposed: a survey in five EU countries in April 2026 found that 83% of citizens reject patents on living organisms on ethical grounds.

Technical or Commercial Opportunities?

NGTs no longer rely on transgenesis (inserting a gene from another species). They use cisgenesis (changes within the same species) and genome editing, notably CRISPR-Cas9, to introduce targeted mutations in a plant's DNA. Legally, these modifications count as inventions, which is why the agrochemical industry has lobbied for years to unlock the patent market.

In 2021, a study commissioned by the European Commission concluded that the 2001 GMO rules were poorly suited to these techniques. The industry's real coup was to convince policymakers to stop asking how a plant was obtained and to look only at the genetic profile of the result. That logic produced two categories.

No Consensus on Definitions

NGT-1: plants with a limited number and type of modifications, now treated as ordinary plants. Only the seeds must be labeled. The resulting plants face no labeling, traceability or risk assessment. They remain banned from organic farming, and plants engineered for herbicide tolerance or to produce insecticides are excluded.

NGT-2: plants with larger or more complex modifications. They stay under GMO rules, with risk assessment before approval and possible cultivation restrictions.

The line between the two is heavily disputed. According to a letter from environmental and farming groups, 90 to 95% of NGT plants currently in development would fall into category 1, escaping every binding safeguard.

Criteria Without Scientific Basis

The main test for NGT-1 is a threshold of 20 nucleotides at most. Yet a national food safety agency, among other critics, has pointed out that the size of a modification says nothing about its functional consequences. Unintended effects and environmental impacts, they argue, cannot simply be waved away.

A coalition of thirteen environmental, consumer and organic-farming organizations denounced what it called a biased expert process that makes NGTs look safe and well controlled. It called for the legislative procedure to be suspended.

The Dangers of Deregulation

There is no proof of the sustainability benefits promised by NGT supporters. History offers many examples of pests and diseases developing resistance to supposed miracle solutions. And the impact of NGT-1 plants on health and ecosystems is unknown for one simple reason: nobody was required to study it.

CRISPR itself has limits. These "genetic scissors" can cause unintended changes in the genome, with possible effects on the plant, its cultivation or its surroundings. If a problem appears, the lack of traceability makes any intervention impossible, because nobody could tell where the modified plants went.

Organic Farming at Risk

GMOs remain formally banned in organic farming, but there is no way to contain NGT plants. They can pass their genes to wild and organic crops through cross-pollination, which in the long run could doom the organic sector. Without labeling, consumers, whether buying food for themselves or feed for livestock, lose any ability to make an informed choice.

So how did this happen, when MEPs had voted safeguards in February 2024 that vanished from the final text? The answer, the series argues, lies in political drift combined with powerful lobbying. That is the subject of Part 2.

(Coming soon to a Substack near you ! )

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