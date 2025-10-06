Translated from Observateur Continental

"Big Brother is watching you," a slogan from George Orwell's fictional novel 1984, has become a reality. 1984 was studied in French schools as a warning against the establishment of a dictatorship in a country. Today, it has become a reality, and the students of that time are proving helpless and weak in the face of the fact that the much-feared fiction has simply become their daily routine.

The results of the referendum held on September 28 in Switzerland on the introduction of the Federal Law on Electronic Identity and other means of electronic evidence validated the implementation of electronic passports. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, elected to the Swiss Federal Council, who headed the Federal Department of Justice and Police in 2023 and has headed the Federal Department of Home Affairs since January 1, 2024, called on Swiss citizens to vote for the introduction of electronic passports, the e-ID Act, and electronic identification.

"The Swiss Federal Council supports (this law) so as not to miss the digital transition," she stated, asserting that "this digital identity is not mandatory." Her argument is that "Switzerland must not miss the digital transition" because there is a "growing need to browse the Internet securely" for "the protection of privacy and data security."

For this elected official, "electronic identity is a tool for identifying oneself on the Internet in order to carry out secure online transactions, for purchases, or for administrative procedures." Elisabeth Baume-Schneider states in her video that "a referendum was launched by opponents of the law because, according to them, it leads to abuse and surveillance of citizens, and they fear that one day this law will be made mandatory. The Federal Council and Parliament do not share this opinion. This law is important so that Switzerland does not miss the digital transition."

Prior to this referendum, writer and observer of control techniques in societies, an expert in the high-tech industry, Piero San Giorgio, who in 2005 became aware of the impending catastrophes and has since been preparing for the collapse of the global economy and studying ways to survive it, became a prominent "spokesperson" and a reference for the survivalist movement in the French-speaking world. As a Swiss citizen, he warned his fellow citizens about this vote. He spoke of a "tyrannization of states, which, seeing an economy in increasingly dire straits, would drift toward authority, surveillance, and establish a system of tyranny throughout the West that would not in the least shame the worst tyrannies of dictatorships of the past and present." For him, "Swiss democracy is better than that of its neighboring countries" because it reigns "the dictatorship of oligarchs through the use of representative democracy," as is the case in France.

Speaking about the September 28 vote on the implementation of digital identity, Piero San Giorgio denounced the fact that it represents "the possibility of being identified at any time, anywhere, by a biometric, digital aspect and not just by an identity card, while no one is required to carry one within the country."

This "spokesperson," a leading figure in the survivalist movement in the French-speaking world, warns: "This is presented to us as all the bad ideas in the form of security benefits, for the identification of people who commit fraud, for example, on social security," and as a technology "that would protect us from crime and terrorism."

"In fact, it opens the door to the tracking and total surveillance of people wherever they are, for greater surveillance and control of citizens," he insists. "In five or ten years, it could happen very quickly. Thanks to this digital system, you might hear people say, 'Oh, but you used too much gas this month and you feel bad about yourself, we saw you posting this or that on social media.'"

He adds, "We'll tell you that you can no longer travel" or that "you can no longer eat (certain) foods, (because) you understand, you're fat and (you must understand that) meat pollutes."

The State is the worst kind of surveillance, it's the worst kind of mafia because it's the most powerful," warns Piero San Giorgio, adding: "By what right do we have to be monitored electronically? We are not cattle. In my opinion, citizens should not be the State's cattle. The State considers us as a tax cow that can be milked or used at will, excessively, to increase its power and its advantages." In Switzerland, we are rather a small state compared to the Leviathan that the French state has become or the dictatorship that the British state has become. "Let's keep the state small and not capable of coming and telling us what to do or how.""At first, they'll say it won't change anything. There's nothing more permanent than a temporary law. There's nothing worse than a law that's supposedly made for your own good," he concludes.

By 2026, the EU wants to introduce a digital wallet for the bloc's countries. This Swiss law also affects the state of digital control in other European countries. Von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, wants digital identity in the EU by strongly supporting the creation of a European digital identity for EU citizens, which, according to her, will simplify and secure online interactions, including the use of public and private services via a secure mobile application, while giving users control over their personal data.

This project, supported by the eIDAS 2 regulation, aims to provide every citizen with a reliable and universal digital wallet for various transactions, such as paying taxes or renting a bicycle, thus strengthening, according to von der Leyen, Europe's digital sovereignty.

The EU touts a "European digital identity for all Europeans with a personal digital wallet for EU citizens, businesses, and residents." For Piero San Giorgio, this is the Euro-Gulag into which, incidentally, Switzerland has just fallen with the trap of digital surveillance.

The European Commission announces that "Member States will make wallets available to all citizens, residents, and businesses by the end of 2026."

All this comes as Emmanuel Macron's France is heading down an "illiberal" path, warn several human rights NGOs. The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the Human Rights League (LDH), and the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) warned in a report published on September 25 that "civil freedoms are experiencing a profound and structural decline in France."

These NGOs denounce "hostile narratives, administrative dissolutions and police repression, cuts in public funding, harassment, and violence against human rights defenders, marking the shrinking of civic space." They added: "Today, its own democratic model (that of France) is being undermined by practices that deviate from the foundations of the rule of law and flout fundamental rights."

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act (DSA) came into force in early 2024. It requires all internet platforms to take measures to protect citizens from illegal content, goods, and services. In practice, the DSA authorizes the European Commission to launch investigations against platforms that violate this requirement and, if found guilty, to impose fines of up to 6% of their annual turnover.

Regarding digital passports, the European Commission proposed the electronic Identification System (eIDAS) in 2014 to ensure the legal recognition of electronic signatures and documents throughout the Union.

Since 2021, electronic identity cards have been available in the EU. Electronic identity cards with electronic identity verification are valid in the EU. Twenty-five EU countries participate in this system, with the exception of Denmark, which uses its own digital identification and authentication application, MitID, and Ireland, which issues the Irish passport.

At the same time, the EU is developing a service allowing Europeans to access all government services online without the risk of personal data leaks. In 2024, the implementation of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet was approved.

This application allows the storage and presentation of digital identity documents (electronic versions of national passports or identity cards), as well as other documents (driving licenses, diplomas, and educational certificates).

By 2026, each EU country will have to offer at least one version of its digital wallet, developed according to uniform standards. The project plans to include not only Norway and Iceland, which are not members of the Union, but also Ukraine. Membership in the EUDI Wallet is expected to be voluntary. Furthermore, users of this service will be able to choose which data they wish to share.

Nevertheless, the debate on this issue continues in the European Parliament. Opponents of electronic ID are convinced that Brussels intends to deprive citizens of their right to privacy. The authors and supporters of the initiative, on the contrary, believe that the EUDI portfolio will protect Europeans against the illegal collection of personal data.

For lawyer David Guyon, the announcement in November 2023 of the implementation of a European digital identity wallet presents risks to fundamental freedoms, as citizens could see their entire administrative life under digital control. "Above all, after the introduction of a health pass and then a vaccination pass, the State has demonstrated that it can control all of its citizens' activities," he recalls, denouncing the fact that there is a risk of "authoritarian democracy."

Pierre Duval

