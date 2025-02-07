Our Western world is dying and we do not see it. In the face of institutional manipulation and censorship, reliable information and fair analysis are sources of resilience. The goal of this blog, which deals with the "scum of things", is to help you understand the real rules of the game of our "democracies". Those that are so carefully hidden from us.

"The individual is handicapped by finding himself faced with a conspiracy so monstrous that he cannot believe it exists" ~ (John Edgar Hoover)

These are no longer isolated facts, but a trend

This Europe, hoped for by the people, but made from scratch against the Europeans, in order to prevent the union between Eastern Europe (essentially, Russia), with Western Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy ...), is dying and that is good.

When I write "so much the better", you have to understand that this state of imminent death is good news, on a political level, but... this is where it all begins.

Either we take our destiny in hand and rebuild, between Europeans, a Europe in line with the interests of the people, or we let the rest of the world (United States of America, BRICS and Global South) develop to our detriment. In this "NATO-Europe". The crisis is serious:

• It is the German bosses who are marching in the streets, as an "economic warning day".

This is included in the perspective of the next elections, where the rise of the political party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), is described by the Europeanist right-thinking, as extreme right or populist right. This party fights against mass immigration and European bureaucracy.

• In our country, it is the boss of the bosses (MEDEF), Patrick Martin, who, after the exceptional surtax on companies, planned by the new government, declared on RTL: "I feel anger rising (...) Incomprehension turns to anger. The consequences, those who can leave leave and they are right".

This real destruction of the states of Europe is desired by its political leadership: the commission and its Davosian president, Ursula Von der Leyen.

To consolidate its power, the commission does not hesitate to intervene in "democratic" elections taking place in European countries... when the results are not to its liking. Any election won by an anti-NATO person is described as "Russian interference":

• Here, it is our former commissioner, Thierry Breton, who acknowledges, on BFMTV, that it was Brussels that had the elections in Romania cancelled, because the results did not suit him!

• There, it is a presidential election in Georgia, the result of which displeases “NATO-Europe”. The former president, Franco-Georgian and pro-Europe, is clearly beaten (53.93% against 37.79%) by the representative of the “Georgian Dream” party, openly against NATO. She disputes the regularity of the result, due to a pseudo “Russian interference”. Even Brigitte’s husband allows himself to dispute the result, which earns him a well-deserved tackle.

Worse, “our Europe” is dragging us into a war against the Russian Federation, while the Russo-Ukrainian conflict is not ours and we have everything to lose by participating in it.

The European sanctions against the Russian Federation are the main cause of the loss of cheap energy resources, which powered European industry, mainly German.

As if that were not enough, this “democratic Europe” is preparing to circumvent its own rules, to adopt a next package of sanctions against Russia. The rotating presidency of Europe is currently held by Poland.

Its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, boasted on his X page that his goal is to prevent countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia, from exercising their legitimate veto rights, if they consider that certain elements of the next anti-Russian sanctions would be counterproductive or would harm the economy of Europe more than that of Russia.

This maneuver to circumvent the treaties is as crude as it is effective. The decision on sanctions must not be taken unanimously (as provided for in the treaties)… but by qualified majority. To do this, it is enough to pass them off as trade measures and not foreign policy measures!

Indeed, trade measures cannot be vetoed, unlike foreign policy measures! Clever, right? Scandalous, undemocratic and totalitarian, yes! How can we not understand that today's Europe will not survive this kind of practice for long.

Indeed, this precedent will be easy to invoke to justify other decisions, which will lead to the disappearance of the right of veto of "hostile" countries, in favor of a truly effective "European governance". This is clearly what "friend Ursula" wants.

Like any whistleblower and, by definition, I warn long before the facts come to light. Serious financial crisis, ruin of many savers, civil war, geopolitical restructuring of the world, which I have been announcing for many years... all this is starting to be openly discussed by the "Z'officiels" media.

The huge advantage of being informed before others is to have time to prepare to face, or even avoid the consequences of this profound change in society.

What to do, faced with the beginning of a quiet collapse of the stock market?

How to protect ourselves from the risk of our assets, or even our persons, being requisitioned by the government?

Why do we have to abandon some of our patrimonial certainties?

What questions must we ask ourselves, imperatively and now, in the face of "government recovery measures"?

The information in each issue of "Rendez-vous d'Hubert" gives you practical answers to these questions (and many others). Better still, they explain how to implement them, practically, calmly and effectively, far from the tumult and ambient fear.

Many things are still possible. However, understand that time works against those who, victims of propaganda and official lies, have not yet taken the measure of the magnitude of civilizational changes on a planetary scale.

This profound restructuring of the world is accelerating. The first stage began on February 24, 2022, with the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The second begins on January 20, 2025, with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America.

It is high time to have the courage to dare to face the truth, to be better informed... and to act. The time has come to stop blaming this or that economic or political entity, but to get out of this maelstrom that will sweep away so many people, still incredulous.

By Sérénité Patrimoniale

