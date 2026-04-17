Fascism will be, in a way, the ultimate stage of Europeanism. And the mindsets of our "elites" are already primed for it.

By Yann, Le Bondosage

Europeanist hysteria

Since the arrival of the election results in Hungary, we have witnessed a strange outpouring of passion and joy from supporters of European integration and, more generally, of what is called the Euroglobalist system.

It seems that since Brexit and Trump's first election, pro-Europeans have suffered one political setback after another. The enthusiasm surrounding the European question is clearly over, and the EU now functions only through inertia. This is particularly true since the 2008 crisis, which completely shattered European economies from which they have never recovered. This election in Hungary, therefore, appears to them as a fantastic opportunity to once again create the illusion that the EU is moving forward, as in the heyday of the 1990s when the continent economically sabotaged itself to create the euro.

Indeed, the poor haven't had anything to celebrate in a very long time. That's what I think of most when I see such pathetic figures as Nathalie Loiseau or Benjamin Haddad rejoicing in the Hungarian election results.

In a way, it also reflects a chilling lack of understanding of the modern world and the realities of the EU.

For these people, as unfortunately for many of our fellow citizens, communication has somehow become the center of their thinking.

It's even possible that a good number of these people don't actually believe what they say. It's often primarily about showing which side they belong to. For them, declaring themselves anti-Orban, anti-National Rally, or anti-Trump is first and foremost a way of demonstrating submission to the group they belong to. Reality is irrelevant. The fact, for example, that the winning candidate is just as right-wing as Orban is irrelevant. All that matters is belonging to the ideological group, a bit like kids in middle school who display this or that brand of clothing, or bully this or that individual to belong to a group.

We are facing a similar phenomenon here.

Because what, ultimately, was Orban guilty of?

This man never even began the process of leaving the EU, despite all the often well-founded criticisms he leveled against this highly risky endeavor. His mistake was suggesting that the war in Ukraine might not have been solely the work of the Russians, but also of the West. An honest person, well-informed about the facts, could only agree. Orban wasn't actually that Eurosceptic, nor even a particularly patriotic figure.

There was a great deal of spin behind his pronouncements. If he had been sincere, he would have held a referendum on leaving the EU. But let's be clear: Hungary is a small country within the EU. I'm speaking here in economic and demographic terms; it's a perfectly respectable nation with a rich history. But Hungary doesn't carry much weight economically. Especially since it benefits from European fund transfers, which allows Brussels to exert considerable pressure on the local government. This speaks volumes about the true nature of the European system.

The only area where Hungary could cause the EU any trouble was in decision-making requiring unanimous votes from all members. This unanimity is becoming less and less necessary as pro-EU countries tighten their grip on states with their rigid laws and regulations.

Yet, European institutions seem to panic as soon as an EU member doesn't blindly follow their directives. Why this nervousness? European institutions are all-powerful; states no longer have any real power. We see this in France, where the government implements policies directly dictated by Brussels. Von der Leyen is overriding all the treaties by conducting foreign policy even though she doesn't have the theoretical right to do so.

And yet, despite their immense power, pro-EU countries panic because a small country of 10 million inhabitants doesn't perfectly fit the mold of Europeanism. Strange, isn't it?

Eurofascism will be the terminal stage of Europeanism

What is certain is that if the pro-Europeans were truly as confident and dominant as they claim to be, someone like Orban would simply have been ignored by the system.

This affair actually reveals the extreme fragility of the European system, which senses its end approaching in the coming years.

The primary concern is political. Because while Orban may represent a Eurosceptic current in some ways, it is not Hungary's shift that is likely to have repercussions in Europe. The pro-Europeans' eyes are obviously fixed on France and Germany, where the currents presented as Eurosceptic are gradually approaching power. The election of the National Rally in France is no longer a far-fetched hypothesis, even if I personally doubt the true patriotism within that party.

More interestingly, Germany, at the heart of European power, continues to see the openly anti-European AfD party gain ground in election after election. And unlike the National Rally (RN), the AfD openly confronts the European project, presenting it as the main driver of the continent's decline. Which is factually true.

While the EU has so far survived Orbán and Meloni, who played the mixed card of European criticism while simultaneously embracing pro-Europeanism, things could be different if Germany were subject to the political influence of a party like the AfD.

The case of the RN [National Rally] is more complex, since this party is now openly aligned with Meloni and pro-European. There will be no real break with the past following the election of a Bardella to power.

However, we cannot rule out the possibility of a media frenzy. Given that the RN has the image of a Eurosceptic party, and the communication system currently governs the actions of our so-called leaders, it is possible that the Europeanist system will react strongly in the event of an RN victory and inadvertently push France to break with the EU.

This is not a scenario to be ignored.

Our pro-European elites have already demonstrated how foolish they can be, driven solely by the race for public relations and the accompanying media hype.

Here we see what the EU fears: it wasn't Orbán himself, but his "counterparts" within the major EU member states. This is evident in the carefully crafted pronouncements linking Marine Le Pen to Orbán, when in reality the two political parties had little in common.

The second, deeper factor contributing to this uncertainty among pro-Europeans is the blatant failure of the European project itself. Buffeted by all the world's powers, and no longer a significant player in global affairs, Europe flexes its muscles and boasts without actually wielding any influence whatsoever. The EU has literally been relegated to the sidelines. Countries like Malaysia, South Korea, or even Singapore now have more influence than the EU.

It must be said, never in history has the European continent carried so little weight. It is simply unprecedented.

And the explanation is simple: to the rest of the world, Europe is a museum, and little else.

Under the sway of European principles, politics has vanished from the economic sphere. The EU is a haven of laissez-faire. This organized impotence has given other powers free rein to favor their production at the expense of European manufacturers.

This is quite evident in the automotive sector, where the EU lets the Chinese wipe out our production without lifting a finger, while China has never shied away from protectionism and national favoritism. By paralyzing nation-states and applying its foolish laissez-faire rules, the EU has dug its own grave. A continent with very few natural resources, and which is also losing its only advantage—industrial expertise—can only decline surely and slowly.

And let's not even mention the military weakness or the massive technological decline that is now extremely visible, with the EU investing in nothing, especially not research, because of its idiotic obsession with balancing the books.

Ultimately, it is this structural decline that is eating away at the pro-Europeans, because from the very beginning the EU was supposed to bring greater prosperity.

It is this stubborn adherence to error that leads to decline, and it is precisely what the Europhiles cherish that will ultimately kill their ideology and their system. They are, in a way, their own executioners.

The degree of economic suffering they inflict on the continent can only fuel increasingly virulent opposition over time. And believe me, we are only at the beginning of the process.

Because the crisis with Iran, and the US installing tolls on the Strait of Hormuz, risks rapidly escalating popular anger.

European follies could continue to function as long as people could still eat; it will be a different story when essential economic structures cease to function.

In this context, we will therefore quickly witness a fascization of the European system, which will become increasingly autocratic.

Having no possible positive impact or any room for maneuver to prevent unemployment and poverty from spreading, it will have nothing left but the stick to crush its opponents.

Fascism will be, in a way, the ultimate stage of Europeanism, and the mindsets of our "elites" are already ready for it.

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