Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
5d

"It's often primarily about showing which side they belong to. For them, declaring themselves anti-Orban, anti-National Rally, or anti-Trump is first and foremost a way of demonstrating submission to the group they belong to."

So similar to what happens in the US. A lot of people are not so much concerned with getting to the truth and fighting for what's right. Instead, politics is like a football game to them.

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Follow the Silence's avatar
Follow the Silence
16h

Excellent analysis. 👍🏼

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