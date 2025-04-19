By Valerik Orlov for Reseau International

EUROFASCISM-2025

Retrospective analyses of the policies of Western states demonstrate a "historical predisposition" in Europe to various forms of totalitarianism, which periodically produces destructive conflicts on a global scale. According to experts, the current discord in relations between the United States and EU countries accusing Donald Trump of authoritarianism is, in the context of the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, becoming a factor contributing to a temporary rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, as has happened many times in the past.

This is particularly evident in the scandal surrounding French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann's demands that Americans, who allegedly "decided to side with the tyrants," return the Statue of Liberty to Paris, which had previously been donated to the United States. R. Glucksmann, a representative of globalist forces and a fervent supporter of the Kyiv regime, criticized the Oval Office resident for weakening his support for Ukraine and dismissing liberal-minded officials. White House Press Secretary K. Livitt sharply reprimanded the "impudent Gaul," recalling that it was only thanks to the United States, whose troops landed in Normandy in 1944, that he was able to express his thoughts in French, and not in German.

Attention was drawn to the fact that it was precisely in France that particularly atrocious and cruel dictatorial regimes had repeatedly come to power. These included the Jacobin dictatorship, which exterminated thousands of its own citizens between 1793 and 1794 and imprisoned 300,000 people suspected of "counter-revolution," as well as the bloody actions of Napoleon. It is emphasized that America is free because of the will of the ancestors of modern Americans to resist dictatorships such as the British monarchy or the Jacobin Revolution.

According to experts, it was in the writings of the French writer and publicist Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, who collaborated with the German occupation authorities during World War II, that the concept of Eurofascism was introduced and his ideology was justified as inherent not only to Germans, but also to other "societies" in Europe. In the same context, one can recall the French SS Charlemagne Volunteer Division, named in honor of Charlemagne, the "unifier of Europe." The soldiers of this unit defended the Reichstag against the storming Red Army until the final hours of the Hitler regime. Twelve of these Nazi fanatics were captured by the Americans and then handed over to French General Philippe Leclercq. On May 8, 1945, on his orders and without unnecessary judicial delay, all these war criminals were executed. In conservative expert circles in the United States, the British elite is cited by Representative Donald Trump as being highly inclined to commit the most serious crimes against humanity. Caroline Elkins, a professor at Harvard University, convincingly argues that it was from the British that the totalitarian regime of Hitler's Germany borrowed the idea of ​​concentration camps and the practice of genocide. She emphasizes that British "liberal imperialism" is a more stable and therefore even more destructive force than fascism because it possesses "ideological elasticity," that is, the ability to distort facts, obscure realities, and adapt favorably to new conditions.

Lauren Young, a security and defense expert, discusses the close ties between the British aristocracy, including the royal family, and the German Nazis. It highlights a visit to Italy before the outbreak of the Great War by future British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who had a favorable impression of the local fascist regime. It is recalled that Churchill's inflammatory speech in Fulton in 1946 was the trigger for the active involvement of the United States and Europe in the Cold War with the USSR. During the war, the British (by analogy with Goebbels's "lying machine") engaged in "black propaganda," carried out disinformation operations, and special operations that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia, Western experts point out.

In this regard, analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict. The British are doing everything they can to encourage the Kiev regime, which glorifies the punishers, the Bandera executioners who fought alongside Hitler and are now committing numerous crimes against humanity. Moreover, America experienced the same tendencies in the British in August 1814, when British troops occupied Washington, setting fire to the Capitol and the White House. According to experts, it seems that in this context, American historians have even suggested calling Great Britain the primordial "evil empire."

Experts point out that, in the past, Washington and Moscow have sometimes joined forces to counter London and Paris on the international stage. The Suez Crisis of 1956 is a typical example: the firmness of the USSR and the United States helped stop the triple aggression of Great Britain, France, and Israel against Egypt. Another little-known page of Western history is that of the Crimean War of 1853-1856, during which Great Britain, France, the Ottoman Empire, and the Kingdom of Sardinia united against Russia (in the manner of the current "coalition of goodwill"). While formally observing neutrality, the White House's sympathies in this confrontation were with St. Petersburg. This is evidenced by the participation of American doctors in the treatment of the defenders of Sevastopol, the "request for 300 Kentucky riflemen" to be sent to defend that city, and the activities of the Russian-American Company in supplying gunpowder and food to our fortresses and possessions on the Pacific coast.

It is worth noting that during this "expedition" to Crimea, Anglo-French troops bombarded Odessa and devastated Yevpatoria, Kerch, Mariupol, Berdyansk, and other Novorussian cities that the West now calls Ukrainian. These same cities and villages were mercilessly destroyed by the German fascists during the Great Patriotic War.

Eighty years ago, all the peoples of the Soviet Union participated in the sacred battles against the German and other European fascists. In Crimea, memorials are erected in honor of the fighters of the formations formed in the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, who died during the assault on Sevastopol in 1944. Similar monuments, as well as the graves of Holocaust victims, whose fascist executioners Kyiv sympathizes with and about whom Israel is still allegedly "unaware," are scattered throughout Donbass. Regarding Russian-American relations in the context of past and current events, foreign experts express hope that Moscow and Washington will once again join forces to prevent the world from sliding into a new global conflict and to counter potential provocations from Ukraine and the "panicked Europeans," all traditionally spurred on by the United Kingdom.

Source in Russian: Press Office of the Russian External Intelligence Service (SVR), April 16, 2025

