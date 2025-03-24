By Pierre-Alain Depauw - Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/le-premier-ministre-belge-previent-que-la-confiscation-des-avoirs-russes-constitue-un-acte-de-guerre/

Belgian Prime Minister warns that confiscating Russian assets constitutes an "act of war"

The European Union, Canada, the United States, and Japan have already frozen $300 billion in Russian assets following the start of the special military operation.

If the European Union chooses to confiscate the $210 billion it holds in frozen Russian assets, it would constitute an "act of war" with serious consequences, said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

"We don't live in a fantasy world. We are in the real world, where if you take €200 billion from someone, there will be consequences," said De Wever.

De Wever warned his fellow leaders against "publicly portraying frozen and immobilized assets as (…) a small piggy bank that can simply be smashed with a hammer and then withdrawn and spent as desired (…) because it's simply not that simple."

The European Union, Canada, the United States, and Japan have frozen $300 billion in Russian assets since the start of the special military operation. Of these assets, approximately $5 billion to $6 billion are held in the United States, while the majority are in Europe, notably at Euroclear in Belgium, where $210 billion are stored.

Russia has warned that it will take immediate action if its assets are confiscated.

