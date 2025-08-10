Translated from https://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france-monde-societe-justice/le-digital-services-act-de-l-ue-une-reelle-menace-mondiale

An explosive report from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, titled “The Threat of Foreign Censorship: How the European Union’s Digital Services Act Imposes Global Censorship and Infringes American Free Speech,” highlights a growing threat to global freedom of expression.

Released on July 25, 2025, the document, based on subpoenas issued to nine tech giants (including TikTok, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Reddit), reveals how the European Union’s (EU) Digital Services Act (DSA), adopted in 2022, is being used to impose censorship that extends beyond European borders and threatens the foundations of democracy, including in the United States.

Through concrete examples taken from the report, this article explores the mechanisms of the DSA, its worrying practices and its implications for freedom of expression, also drawing on the analysis of Xavier Azalbert, who, in his article “Incentive Theory: A Weapon of Mass Domination”, shows how regulatory incentives, such as those of the DSA, serve to manipulate behavior to establish insidious control over public discourse.

The DSA: A Disguised Censorship Tool?

Officially, the DSA aims to regulate online platforms to protect European users from illegal or harmful content, while promoting transparency. However, the US report argues that this legislation has become a censorship tool, targeting even legal speech that is essential to democratic debate. The DSA requires platforms to identify and "mitigate" "systemic risks," defined as including "disinformation," "hate speech," "misleading or deceptive" content, and any content that has a "foreseeable adverse effect on civil discourse and electoral processes," even if it is not illegal.

This vague definition allows European regulators, via the European Commission and Member States, to target political speech. For example, during a confidential workshop organized by the Commission on May 7, 2025, a fictional scenario was presented in which a post on a platform named "Delta" by a user @Patriot90 included a meme of a woman wearing a hijab with the caption "Terrorist in disguise." Associated comments, such as "We must take back our country" or "I'm not racist, but...", were classified as "illegal hate speech" by the Commission, requiring their immediate censorship. This case illustrates how common, often innocuous political expressions are stigmatized as illegal, even without a clear legal basis.

According to Azalbert, this type of arbitrary classification reflects the use of regulatory incentives to push platforms to adopt preemptive censorship, not out of direct legal obligation, but out of fear of consequences—a mechanism akin to a "weapon of mass domination" attempting to neutralize the diversity of opinions.

Coercive Pressure on Platforms

The DSA imposes colossal financial penalties—up to 6% of a company's global annual turnover—for non-compliance, incentivizing platforms to give in to European demands. As Azalbert points out, these massive fines act as a powerful economic incentive, transforming platforms into censorship agents serving regulators.

For example, the report cites the case of X, which opted out of the EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation in May 2023, refusing to use third-party fact-checkers in favor of its Community Notes system. In response, the Commission opened an investigation in October 2023, threatening X with a fine of over $1 billion for non-compliance with the DSA. This case demonstrates how the EU exerts direct pressure to force platforms to align their practices with its requirements, even when these conflict with their internal policies.

Additionally, the DSA favors "trusted flaggers," entities often funded by governments, who prioritize flagging content for removal. The report notes that these flaggers are "uniformly pro-censorship" and often target speech critical of government policies, such as those on immigration or the environment. This delegation of power to entities aligned with government interests illustrates, according to Azalbert, how regulatory incentives serve to control public discourse by marginalizing dissenting voices.

This dynamic creates an environment where platforms, fearing sanctions, preemptively censor flagged content, even if it does not violate the law.

A Global Impact on Freedom of Expression

Although the EU claims that the DSA applies only to its citizens, its impact is global. Tech platforms, mostly American, generally apply uniform moderation policies globally for operational reasons. Thus, the DSA's strict requirements become de facto global standards, affecting what users, including those outside Europe, can say or see online. The report cites a statement by then-EU Commissioner Thierry Breton in August 2024, threatening retaliation if American political speech "spilled over" into the EU, illustrating the explicit intention to influence global content.

Another troubling example is the pressure on platforms to adopt supposedly voluntary "codes of conduct" on disinformation and hate speech. These codes, developed with think tanks and "pro-censorship pseudoscientists," according to the report, serve as a "safe haven" against DSA sanctions, incentivizing platforms to adopt them or face retaliation. Non-public emails between the Commission and tech companies reveal that when X resisted these codes, the Commission responded with investigations and financial threats, demonstrating that these codes are not truly voluntary. Azalbert sees these codes as a perfect example of "incentive theory": "by presenting compliance as a voluntary option while imposing harsh consequences for non-compliance, the EU manipulates platforms into internalizing censorship objectives, thereby extending its influence over global discourse without recourse to explicit coercion."

A Threat to Democracy

Democracy relies on citizens' ability to debate freely and access a diversity of opinions. The DSA, by targeting political speech—often unilaterally, according to the report, particularly targeting conservative voices—compromises this principle. The document highlights that European regulators expect platforms to change their overall moderation policies, which restricts public debate even in countries like the United States, where the First Amendment protects freedom of expression. Xavier Azalbert warns “against this type of domination by incentives, which allows a regulatory elite to shape public discourse by marginalizing ordinary citizens.”

The report quotes Matt Taibbi, who, during a hearing in November 2023, criticized the exclusion of ordinary citizens from the moderation process. “There will be no dockworkers or single mothers reporting content,” he said, emphasizing that the DSA favors a technocratic elite at the expense of popular voices.

This exclusion reflects the logic described by Azalbert, where "incentives concentrate power in the hands of a few actors, depriving citizens of their right to determine what is true or acceptable." This concentration of power threatens the very essence of democracy.

This concentration of decision-making power over what is "acceptable" in the hands of regulators and platforms threatens the very essence of democracy: the ability of citizens to judge for themselves what is true or persuasive.

Reactions and Outlook

Faced with this threat, the U.S. Judiciary Committee has intensified its action. In February 2025, it issued subpoenas to nine technology companies seeking their communications with European regulators, qualifying them as "continuous" to include future exchanges. A legislative proposal, the "Anti-Censorship on Our Shores Act," aims to protect American freedom of expression from foreign influence. In addition, the U.S. Committee requested a briefing from the European Commission, scheduled for no later than February 13, 2025, to clarify the application of the DSA.

In response, Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, defended the DSA in a letter dated February 18, 2025, asserting that it protects freedom of expression by imposing transparency and accountability on platforms. She insists that the DSA does not apply outside the EU and that its mechanisms, such as users' right to challenge content removals, strengthen fundamental freedoms. However, the report challenges this view, arguing that the DSA's actual practices contradict these claims.

Xavier Azalbert goes further, suggesting that "these statements are a facade to mask a system of incentives designed to control speech under the guise of protecting users."

A Call for Resistance

The DSA, presented as a tool for responsible regulation, appears in practice to be a mechanism for global censorship. The examples drawn from the report—from memes labeled "hate speech" to punitive investigations against unknown individuals—reveal a desire to control online speech, even beyond European borders.

Drawing on the incentive theory described by Xavier Azalbert, he adds: "We better understand how the DSA uses economic sanctions and regulatory pressure to transform platforms into tools of domination, limiting freedom of expression in favor of a political agenda."

For democracies, where freedom of expression is a pillar, this legislation poses a major risk. Citizens, legislators, and technology companies must unite to counter this threat, so that public debate remains free and the truth is not monopolized by a regulatory elite.

