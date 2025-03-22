Translated from Le Média en 4-4-2

€800 billion released by Brussels thanks to Article 122, a European Article 49.3 that bypasses the people! While Trump, Putin, and Zelensky negotiate peace, the EU finances massive rearmament.

While peace in Ukraine seems within reach with the opening of negotiations between Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump, Ursula von der Leyen is playing a completely different tune. Far from rejoicing at the prospect of a de-escalation, the President of the European Commission is multiplying belligerent statements, advocating a massive reinforcement of European weapons. But what is most worrying is the tool she has already used: Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), a veritable free pass to circumvent national democracies and impose Brussels' warlike policy without asking the people's opinion.

Article 122: A European-Style Article 49.3 (*)

Article 122 of the TFEU allows the EU to adopt exceptional measures in the event of a crisis without requiring a vote by the Member States. Initially presented as a solidarity tool to respond to emergency situations, it was hijacked by Von der Leyen to raise €800 billion for the arms race against Russia. In short, Brussels has already committed colossal sums to war, forcing European countries to invest massively in the military industry, without any national parliament being able to oppose it.

Von der Leyen said it bluntly: "Peace can no longer be taken for granted" and "the time has come for peace through strength." A statement that speaks volumes about her intentions. "Si vis pacem, para bellum," the Latin maxim remains her credo.

But at a time when peace negotiations are underway, her militaristic activism raises questions. Isn't the goal to keep the EU under pressure to justify her own power?

Trump in ambush, the EU in mortal danger

With Donald Trump now President of the United States, von der Leyen knows her reign is coming to an end. Trump makes no secret of his disdain for the European Union, which he considers a useless bureaucracy in the face of national sovereignty. If peace returns, what will remain of this EU shaped around fear and conflict?

Behind her belligerent activism, von der Leyen seems primarily concerned with saving her own position and that of the Eurocrats who control Brussels. Fear is a powerful tool for keeping a system on life support. But if peace triumphs, then the EU, as it exists today, risks cracking under the weight of its contradictions.

Article 122 is nothing less than a coup de force against the peoples of Europe. By imposing a military leap forward without democratic consultation, Ursula von der Leyen threatens not only peace, but also the very future of the European Union. A Union which, by dint of trying to impose its views by force, could well end up collapsing under the weight of its own authoritarianism.

(*) Article 49.3 of the French Constitution is a mechanism that allows the government to pass a bill through the National Assembly without a vote .

Leave a comment

Share