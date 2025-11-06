Translated from Eurosynergies - an article y Fabrizio Pezzani

Faced with global chaos, we must not forget the prophetic yet realistic visions of John Maynard Keynes, which researchers who have continued to defend his conception of the natural cyclicality of the economy have reinforced with empirical analyses of the facts. If we wish to support an anthropological view of the crisis, we cannot separate knowledge of the tools at our disposal from knowledge of the individuals who use these tools to satisfy their needs.

When Keynes asserts that capitalism is inherently unstable, he also links this observation to the dynamics of human nature, which make capitalism an instrument for fulfilling desires. In this sense, we cannot say that capitalism exists independently of the psychological structure of the people who create and govern it; in other words, capitalism does not exist as an abstract entity, but rather there are capitalist individuals who shape this model of economic relations within a social system. Its dynamics are in a state of unstable equilibrium because there are no systems, however sophisticated, that allow us to define the notion of just profit.

If, by limiting ourselves to determining operating profit, we could "rationally" and with certainty define what share belongs to invested capital and what share belongs to workers, most social struggles might be alleviated. In the Jewish tradition, the institution of the Sabbatical year, and in the Christian tradition, the institution of the Jubilee period, aimed to cancel out debt and credit positions between the different members of society; thus, a temporal limit was placed on accumulation. All of this is no longer possible today.

To borrow Bauman's definition of a "liquid society," used to describe a constantly evolving and difficult-to-stabilize social system, we can extend this same concept today to the economy, which, within the framework of a liquid society, can only be itself fluid. It is therefore natural that the economy, and even more so finance, becomes a perpetually unstable system, since it is impossible to define "measure" in the distribution of happiness or wealth if this distribution is a function of the attainment of happiness.

Unlike mechanical or natural systems, for which measurability allows us to determine the physical laws that govern them, highlighting the risk of breaking points or moments—the fall of a heavy object, the reach of a crane, the combination of chemical agents, the measurement of an organism's biological parameters—in society, the relational system of diverse individuals, whose emotional and psychological components are immeasurable, makes it impossible to determine the point of no return in a process that destabilizes society itself.

It is impossible to say what percentage of people live below the poverty line, which represents the final stage before collapse, nor is it possible to do the same for wealth concentration, unemployment, or other social ills. Simply put, human society lacks certain and measurable indicators of its breaking point, and all the revolutions and wars in history demonstrate the inability to predict a crash.

If Louis XVI had understood the level of misery among the French population, he would have sent carts of bread, not soldiers. The same was true for Romanov Russia and the United States against the British Crown. History confirms Keynes's vision and foreshadows the failure of a liberalism that, lacking moral principles, becomes devastating because it ultimately favors the most barbaric aspects of humanity.

The Chicago School, represented by Milton Friedman—who received the Nobel Prize in 1976, two years after Hayek of the Vienna School, who held the opposite view—ultimately challenged the falsity of its assumptions, in which reality must conform to the model. The case of Pinochet's Chile is the most blatant example of the egregious error of failing to consider history and human nature in social life.

To think that the same formula could be applied to profoundly different realities, as was the case with Chile, with its disparities in wealth and its cultural backwardness, would have been impossible in a reality like that of North America. Ignorance is never the problem that the evolution of science must confront, but rather the arrogance of those who consider themselves invested with indisputable truth; unfortunately, it is always the poor who pay the price.

The work of Posner, as well as that of Gary Becker, demonstrates the extent to which, even within the American cultural sphere, there is a growing understanding of the slow collapse of a model incapable of addressing the problems it has created. Unwilling or unable to question itself, this model only exacerbates and worsens these problems. Their reference to Keynesian thought is becoming increasingly prominent and widely accepted.

The United States, which has inextricably embraced this culture, transforming it into absolute truth, is the extreme embodiment of a betrayed truth: a country that has forgotten its founding principles, represented by the formulas "E pluribus unum" and "In God we trust," and which is facing a socio-cultural collapse unprecedented in its history. Entrusting the future to finance was a form of suicide, because ultimately, this false truth of rational markets has stripped society of its resources from within, and today it is a giant with feet of clay. Today, the United States, as we can see, is a country that, on a social level, is first and foremost technically bankrupt.

