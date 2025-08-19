By John C. A. Manley for GlobalResearch.ca

In the Netherlands (where I now live), on June 11 at 5:00 a.m., the Dienst Speciale Interventies (Special Intervention Service) invaded the home of lawyer Arno van Kessel. This elite counterterrorism unit combines personnel from the Dutch National Police Corps, the Dutch military police and the Dutch Armed Forces.

Rather than stopping terrorism, however, this unit was the one terrorizing the Kessel family, including his wife and three children, who were held at gunpoint. Kessel was then blindfolded and taken to a high-security penal institution in Vught, Netherlands.

According to the Dutch newspaper, De Andere Krant, Kessel is being charged with having “violent intentions.” But the Public Prosecution Service has not provided any evidence for this.

Instead, the true reason for his arrest seems obvious: He and his partner, Peter Stussen, have filed a court case against Mark Rutt (former Dutch prime minister), Hugo de Jonge (former Minister of Health, Welfare ande Sports), Agnes Kant (managing director of the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb), Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer) and Bill Gates (computer geek turned pandemic specialist). Kessel and Stussen have compiled over a hundred pages of charges, demonstrating that, rather than life-saving, the shots are injurious and deadly (and that the harm they caused was known to the defendants).

Unique to Kessel’s filing is the citing of Bill Gates himself as one of the defendants. Other international cases defending those injured by the vaccine target only the pharmaceutical companies and politicians. Lawyer Meike Terhorst told De Andere Krant that:

[English translation]…as far as I know, Gates is not being prosecuted anywhere in the world. Except in the Netherlands. He won’t accept that, and don’t underestimate his influence. By arresting Van Kessel now, his case will be discredited, increasing the likelihood of its failure.

Kessel has been at the forefront of the Dutch resistance to the COVID deception for the last five years. He explained to De Andere Krant that he first woke up to the COVID-19 hoax in May 2020, after he reviewed the Dutch government’s extensive Corona Emergency Act:

[English translation]…I know how long officials take to write a law. My first question… was: When did those officials start writing this corona emergency law… The [Bar Association] professor was honest and said: The first quarter of 2019. That’s when I suddenly woke up. COVI9-19 wasn’t recognized until 20 February 2020. Yet, in the first quarter of 2019, they started to write the emergency law for it. I smell a rat, as they say in America. It was the eye-opener for me. I woke up from the world I lived in.

Rather than going back to sleep, Kessel dedicated himself to protecting not only Dutch citizens but the people of the world from this medical coup that has injured and killed millions of people through lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

You can donate to a fundraiser, launched by Arno van Kessel’s children, to help cover household expenses in their father’s absence, as well as pay for his legal defence at GoFundMe.

