Translated from Reseauinternational.net by Henri Roure

Original title : ”Where do these billions come from?”

An increasing number of people are questioning the attitude of some European heads of state or government toward the current geopolitical developments. In their speeches, they pour out their anger and bitterness toward Russia. They also appear laden with incomprehension toward the United States and Donald Trump. In fact, they angrily express their frustration at being sidelined from a fight they are incapable of waging alone. They clearly lack the power or authority to continue, without the United States and NATO, either providing aid to Ukraine or challenging a Russia that has once again become a major power. Generally speaking, trapped by a totalitarian structure, the constituent countries of the European Union cannot keep pace with global developments. This upheaval contradicts the organization's still-affirmed ambition.

The EU thus finds itself as the last bastion of the deep state. This hegemonic system is on the verge of being completely dislocated in the United States. It has therefore taken refuge in what was its branch during the neoconservative era. Its resources—it's a truism—have been severely amputated, and the wound continues to bleed. Without a doubt, it will, if not disappear, at least emerge greatly weakened from the assault it is undergoing. The EU, the desired symbol of the search for a unitary and totalitarian world, is hurtling toward its end. It will not be able to survive in a world where nations are asserting themselves and challenging all forms of external constraint. But like a wounded wild animal, the beast risks biting. Let us never forget that behind the pretentious European administration still stands the oligarchy of international finance, the backbone of the deep state.

Let's take a closer look at the main figures leading this rearguard action. It's surprising to see this unprecedented duo, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, working together. Their interests seem divergent; yet they share a similar verbal violence that would lead us to believe a war is imminent.

Keir Starmer is undeniably the City's soldier. This is where Great Britain's power lies, capable, in close collaboration with Wall Street and the Fed, of influencing world affairs. It covers only 2.9 km², but it produces one-sixth of the UK's GDP and has long influenced the destiny of the planet.

It is the same Anglo-Saxon bankers, often English, who run these two private organizations: the City and the Federal Reserve, the Fed. With the system threatened across the Atlantic by Trump, Keir Starmer has thus become its main political defender. It is therefore not surprising that he wants to pursue the delusional policy of dislocating Russia, which England has historically distrusted. Let us remember that wars have always been a godsend for bankers. Their loans, which have become essential for equipping and arming, allow them to control states. The premature and uncontrolled end of the war in Ukraine proves to be an unexpected retreat for them, all the more sensitive since their system of domination is vigorously contested in the United States.

The globalists, through the banks, control monetary issuance. This is the condition for the integration of the pseudo-West countries into a single empire. Keir Starmer's behavior is thus perfectly understandable. He is moving closer to the EU and doing what he is told. Sharing the same obligations, the Prime Minister of Canada (even Charles III), Mark Carney, is a former governor of the Bank of England, an institution, I insist, private... He too is a defender of the system. The likely future German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is a former director of the US pension fund BlackRock, a robust tool of Anglo-Saxon finance. He is also involved.

The fourth servant of this globalist ambition is—as you might have guessed—Emmanuel Macron. The "Mozart of finance," formerly a managing partner at Rothschild. This name is found, at the highest levels, in all the key parts of the banking network.

The picture of the main defenders of the old order would not be complete if I did not mention Ursula von der Leyen, a senior international civil servant, representative of the Dolder Club, pension funds, and the pharmaceutical industry, of which her husband is a prominent member. These figures and their environment act in accordance with the intermediate objectives of the deep state. It is about destructuring European societies by allowing all kinds of corruption and perversion to take place: drugs, migratory invasion, dissolution of Christian references, communitarianism, acceptance of sexual excesses, immorality, violence, and orchestration of false threats or epidemics...

It is true that these leaders, surrounded by advisors, have at their disposal the colossal sums of money of their sponsors, authorizing control of the media, the justice system, unions, NGOs, and enabling all sorts of decomposition. Behind this facade are obviously the thinkers of Bilderberg, the Trilateral, the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Until now, this sprawling organization combined its ambition for domination with that of the United States government. It accepted US foreign policy projects that served its interests. Geostrategists MacKinder and Spykman were useful to it, as were the theorists of US domination. Up to a certain point, the two hegemonic desires could combine, and for a few ambitious thinkers, even merge.

But the deep state, led by bankers, gradually sought to dictate its rules to US governance. From this country, a major and influential player in the world, but controlled by the Caste, the system wanted to impose its own objective of domination, substituting its hegemony for that of the country where it had taken root. This process had become all too obvious and in clear contradiction with the thinking of the majority of the people of the United States. The clash was becoming inevitable.

In this deadly duel, the EU, an organization based on the abolition of borders and inclusion in a future unity with North America, has found itself brutally isolated. In fact, it remains in collusion with the financial hegemony that Mr. Trump and his collaborators are currently dismembering. The Caste's way of operating is therefore perpetuated only in Europe. The damage is already considerable, and if nothing is done, it could prove permanent. In such a context of subordination to the Financial Caste, we should not be surprised that France could give 2 billion euros to Ukraine, adding to the 28 billion already given. Yet this country is recognized as one of the most corrupt in the world. The logic of the system provides the explanation.

Ordinary citizens may naively regret that all this money was not invested in our public health service, our schools, our overseas territories, our protection against Islamic invasion, or our suburbs damaged by drugs, insecurity, or natural disasters, or in other areas requiring state aid. But financial governance has no regard for these problems. On the contrary, they contribute to this crushing of peoples, so conducive to the establishment of a global dictatorship, yet today more than ever utopian. Fueling a war and corrupting governments prove equally profitable. In short, it's a matter of winning on all fronts...

Let's add that debt contributes powerfully to enslaving a country to the banking oligarchy, to the Caste.

Let's admit from the outset that loans taken out by the state on the international market are guaranteed by tax revenues. They therefore demonstrate a certain profitability. Money based on nothing, no longer tied to gold, produces real money since it is based on the concrete nature of debt. The more a country goes into debt, the more the transnational banking oligarchy increases its assets and power. We shouldn't be surprised by the "whatever it takes" approach and our $3.3 trillion debt. Nor should we be surprised by the fact that countries must be deprived of monetary and economic decision-making power. Debt shackles them. The creation of the euro and the ECB, the means by which most loans are taken out, makes perfect sense!

In this context, the strengthening of European armies is clearly explained. It can only be achieved through massive borrowing. The Caste was supposed to solve the problem posed by the end of the war in Ukraine. This unforeseen situation, however, was not expected to pose an obstacle for long to the owners of the financial machinery. All that was needed was to invent a threat. The people, indoctrinated by the bribed media, could only believe what was drummed into them. Authorizing a 1.5% increase in deficits was expected to further enrich the Deep State bankers. The sovereignty of France and other European states was expected to continue to decline. In the end, everything was going well for the Caste!

To illustrate my point, I would like to quote David Rockefeller bluntly expressing, in 1991, the will of the banking power of which he was one of the masters. The context lent itself to such an admission. The USSR was collapsing and the United States believed it had become the universal power to which anything was permitted. The Caste then believed it could dominate the world without any further adversary. She imagined she could, in effect, rule the United States by combining her actions with a converted government.

"We had to be discreet for years. Now the world is ready for a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and global bankers is certainly preferable to the national self-determination practiced in past centuries."

Let us not be surprised by the establishment of a quasi-dictatorship in Europe and France. This is a necessary safeguard for the ambitions of the Caste, which is about to lose its positions on the other side of the Atlantic. It produces directives hostile to freedom under the paradoxical pretext of protecting citizens from disinformation and fake news. It is becoming radicalized to protect itself. Thus, it is attacking the freedom of peoples in an increasingly obvious manner. Georgia saw the EU's failed attempts to distort the presidential election. In Romania, Calin Georgescu, a sovereignist candidate, was accused of violating "the democratic rules of an honest and impartial vote." He came in first in the first round of the presidential election, which was annulled at the behest of the European Commission. I could add other examples, but I'll cite just one: the abuse of rights suffered by Marine Le Pen, a sovereignist, which has prevented her, for the time being, from running, even though she has garnered a majority of voting intentions for the presidential election.

The patriotic spirit is a threat to the Caste. It is right to fear for its future, given the universal emergence of nationalism. Donald Trump is taking protectionist measures. He wants to reindustrialize his country and turn it inward. He is raising tariffs and preparing to tackle the enormous debt that threatens social stability. At the same time, he is destroying all the instruments placed at the service of the deep state by his predecessors and driving out all those who collaborated with this deep state. Obviously, the consequences of this policy will reverberate around the world. The WTO is seeing its rules forgotten. Its future, like that of NATO, seems compromised to me, as surely is that of other international bodies. France can find in this new situation a formidable vector for renewal. Let us not see the circular from the US Embassy in France addressed to companies exporting to the United States as interference in our social organization, but simply as Washington's desire to protect itself against imports.

This approach should inspire us. As should the extraterritoriality of this country's laws, which imposes controls on our exports. However, let us not delude ourselves about this evolution of this country's political philosophy. Its ambition remains. It will be expressed differently. This change, with its inevitable repercussions, must be observed with caution. The United States will abandon its hegemonic pretensions, which have become difficult to maintain in a world often reorganizing itself against it, but it will remain an imperialist power seeking to promote its interests and maintain its superiority. Trump's claims to Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even other territories, are proof of this.

In this unforeseen situation, we must identify a tremendous opportunity for France. Our country must quickly and abruptly leave the European system, as well as the NATO system, which is harmful to our external interests.

We can confirm by looking at the evolution of the world that the EU does not correspond to the nature of the people, betrays freedom of thought, the principles of democracy and the foundations of civilization. It is now the vestige of a submission to a moribund corrupting hegemony disowned by the country where it was born. We must do everything to not sink with it. It is now a scandalous episode in history where a clique enslaved to a financial Caste wanted to make nations disappear. Today, sovereign states are the only ones with the useful foundations to defend themselves in a changing world.

In the face of this development, France is now more than ever compelled to reclaim its sovereignty. There is no obstacle to this rebirth. It will involve rediscovering our currency; restoring, in this regard, the natural link between the Banque de France, the Treasury, and the government; likely pegging it to gold and adapting it to the needs of our economy. It will then be simple, by reestablishing our borders, to impose selective customs duties to protect our products, our innovative businesses, our culture, and our society. With the same goal of restoring French authenticity, it will be necessary to return to a hierarchy of norms that places the Constitution at the apex of the legal edifice, after having purged it of all ideological dross. This will imply France's withdrawal from all supranational jurisdictions.

In the same perspective, it will be necessary to reaffirm the separation of powers and return the Council of State to its mission. For the record, it consists of judging conflicts between citizens and the administration and providing simple legal opinions to the government and Parliament on draft laws and proposed regulations. Similarly, the Constitutional Council must be restricted to a strictly advisory role. Finally, all state-subsidized NGOs whose ideological excesses contribute to the nation's disintegration, to the great satisfaction of the deep state, must be deprived of tax support from the French people. State media must also be freed from their ideological cloak. Leaving NATO, if this organization remains, will strengthen our military power on the sole condition that the budget allocated to our forces be consistent with the image we wish to project and that their format be adapted to the real risks. Everything that contributes to the recovery of our sovereignty must be undertaken.

France is a great power. It must assert this. Its independence will once again position it in its rightful place among nations. I would add in conclusion that we are only bound by treaties because we want to be. When they no longer correspond to our interests and ambitions, they must be denounced. They are, as the Chancellor of the German Empire, Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, said on the eve of the First World War, regarding Belgian neutrality, nothing more than "rags of paper."

Leave a comment

Share