By Senta DE PUYDT for Essentiel News

Since the introduction of health passes, the issue of e-ID has emerged as a central element of the global population control agenda for those who opposed Covid-19 health measures.

Essentiel News has already explored the implications of this "sustainable development goal" in several articles, particularly in connection with the Swiss referendum of September 28, 2025, but nothing seems to be slowing its progress.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) association organized a conference on the risks associated with implementing digital identity at the European Parliament.

MEHA is an international association that brings together European parliamentarians and health experts from all countries and was launched on October 25 in Brussels. Inspired by the efforts of Robert Kennedy Jr. and his associates to reform the healthcare sector in the United States, the movement aims to restore health and sovereignty to Europeans.

For France, the association is represented by figures such as Dr. Louis Fouché, a member of the steering committee, and Professor Christian Perronne, the scientific director. For Switzerland, lawyer Philipp Kruse is a member of the steering committee. And for Belgium, Professor Mattias Desmet and journalist Senta Depuydt both serve on the international advisory committee.

Digital Identity: Alert on All Fronts

The event was sponsored by Christine Anderson, the German member of parliament who has been prominently featured during the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently during a presentation on the Pfizer Papers by journalist Naomi Wolf. The presentations by European and American speakers, which were broadcast live on MEHA's YouTube channel, highlighted some aspects that are still poorly understood by the general public and the political class.

Richard Werner, an influential American economist specializing in international monetary policy, explained how he sees digital identity contributing to the creation of a veritable digital prison when linked to central bank digital currencies.

It is important for the public to understand that the real problem lies not in the digital aspect of money itself, since money has existed in digital form for nearly 50 years. The real issue is attaching personal data to it, enabling the monitoring and shaping of people's behavior by systematically defining conditions for access to money and services.

He adds that the centralization of data, carried out under the guise of economic progress and convenience, is not a necessity arising from technical constraints or economic imperatives, because in reality, decentralized systems are more efficient and less costly. Clearly, this represents a desire to strip populations and institutions of their autonomy, the very structures that form the architecture of democracies.

One project that too often goes unnoticed is the tokenization of all aspects of life in society, as well as all natural resources. This maneuver allows for the creation of new asset classes that can then be monetized, while also giving governing bodies the opportunity to regulate and limit access to them. Richard Werner points out that the creation of such registries is already underway.

Tom Lausen, a German analyst who previously spoke out during the Robert Koch Institute pharmacovigilance scandal, detailed the implementation of this project in Europe. Several member states now require the use of applications that allow for the cross-referencing of different types of data and the creation of extremely precise individual profiles. Lausen reminds us that in the past, the profiling of individuals and their personal resources has always been misused.

As several speakers emphasized, recent events demonstrate this. For example, during the crackdown on the truckers' strike in Canada, former Prime Minister Trudeau froze all their assets. And the recent political sanctions against figures like Colonel Jacques Baud have replicated this dangerous precedent.

Each of the other participants elaborated on one or another way in which this sinister agenda is being implemented, offering some suggestions for countering it.

Reggie Littlejohn, founder of the anti-globalist organization International, addressed the link between the implementation of "smart cities" or "15-minute cities" and the Chinese-inspired social credit system.

Professor Martin Haditsch discussed how the e-ID is closely linked to vaccine passports and health records, and outlined how medical freedom is thus completely undermined.

Dutch legal scholar Mike Terhorst addressed the concept of the digital twin, which is part of this e-ID project, and pointed out that Europe lacks a genuine legal basis for imposing such a system, as this exceeds its powers.

And British lawyer Montgomery Toms explained how he is trying to raise awareness among young people about the importance of this issue.

What can be done? Communicate by all means, rehabilitate fundamental ideas such as decentralization and the principle of subsidiarity, which consist of allowing individuals and entities to self-govern whenever possible. And ultimately… refuse to obey.

You can watch the full replay of this event on the European Parliament website, in English.

Essentiel News will soon broadcast an interview with Professor Perronne recorded during this event in Brussels. It will be followed by another interview with Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg.

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