Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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John A. Lucas's avatar
John A. Lucas
17h

And the problem is exacerbated by some businesses that have refused to accept cash, demanding credit or debit cards instead. I don’t think that it is very widespread yet, but it needs to be resisted when any business tries it.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
15hEdited

Many thanks for this very clear and concise article !!! 👍👍👍 🎯🎯🎯

Glad to read that a lot of folks have the zest and courage to pursue counteractions to this evil madness.

How many of a 100 random people you could ask in any European city would really have an idea of what the grave negative and dangerous implications on their daily lives and future of this "so convenient" digital system will have ??? ... 5..., 10... ??? Maybe less !!!

And that's exactly the reason why it's coming !!!

Many people propose to use cash as much as possible. OK, but:

- who has limitless amounts of it ?,

- where from do you get new supplies (definitely NOT from your job or pension!!!) ?,

This works ONLY if all people, shops, etc. involved adhere to NEVER dump any cash into the banking system but keep it floating among them as long as it does not disintegrate from daily use.

Highly improbable ...

From the many people I follow here on Substack, the hue of your comment-background is definitely the most relaxing one ... ❣🌹❣🌹

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