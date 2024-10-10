From https://bam.news/societe/liberte-democratie/reiner-fuellmich-prisonnier-politique-4-persecution-en-prison

Reiner Fuellmich's unpublished testimony about his conditions of detention at Rosdorf high-security prison, in response to Kerstin Heusinger, BAM! correspondent in Germany. With his exclusive photos, taken in court, and his sketches.

7am, court hearing days for Reiner Fuellmich:

“I was taken in by heavily armed officers with pistols and machine guns, wearing bulletproof vests. They tried to convince me to put on a bulletproof vest, which I systematically refused. They then made me sign a waiver, which exempted them from liability if I was shot or killed.

One of the officers searches me all over, then, as always, forces me to kneel on a stool while he puts handcuffs on my feet.

He ties a wide leather belt around my waist and then puts handcuffs on me, attached to the belt by chains, secured with a large padlock.

My handcuffs on my feet force me to take very small steps, making it difficult to get in and out of the transport vehicle. If I were to trip while restrained like this, I would not be able to protect my fall and would probably break my wrists.

Prison officers told me that they have never seen a person accused of a simple offence (and not a serious crime or terrorist act) remain in preventive detention for more than 11 months, be kept in solitary confinement and, above all, be brought hand and foot in chains to court hearings.

Arriving at the courthouse, I am led to the basement, to a tiled cell, equipped with a simple wooden bench, cynically nicknamed “the cellar”. Another body search. I then have to wait to be led, still handcuffed, into the courtroom. Each time the hearing is interrupted, I am handcuffed again and taken back down to “the cellar”.

Every time I return from court, I am made to undress completely in a transit room, for a thorough body search .

Harassment, humiliation, punishments

Mr. D , the deputy director in charge of pretrial detention , ordered my complete isolation, on the pretext that the legal advice I gave to other prisoners could incite them to revolt.

Rosdorf prison is divided into two sectors; the detention of convicted prisoners (400 prisoners) and the pretrial detention (80 prisoners) where I have been incarcerated since October 13, 2023.

Pre-trial detainees are divided into four levels. Those considered particularly dangerous or vulnerable are placed in isolation on level A0, which has increased security and additional restrictions. That is where I was placed.

My isolation began on the weekend of my birthday. It was lifted a few days later, then reinstated. Since June 10, 2024, I have been in permanent isolation.

In this section, there is no possibility of playing sports or participating in religious services. No contact with other prisoners in levels A1 to A3 is permitted.

Like the other prisoners on level A0, I am strictly forbidden from speaking to another prisoner.

For 11 months, I have had no internet access, no computer, no cell phone. I am only allowed television. My only contact with the outside world is my lawyer and the 3 hours per month of visits or phone calls with my family. Yes, 3 hours per month in total.

My isolation goes so far that even my daily walk in the yard must be done alone. This hour of walking is suspended if I am caught communicating with another prisoner, even by a hand signal. Yes, if I exchange a greeting, even a nod, with a fellow prisoner through the bars of a window - he and I are immediately punished.

All disciplinary sanctions are applied without providing reasons or possibility of appeal.

All guilty!

The treatment of pre-trial detainees is particularly bad and borders on torture. Mr. D , who manages pre-trial detention and also acts as a social worker, does not hide his convictions: he considers that being in pre-trial detention is being guilty.

His disregard for the presumption of innocence is the main reason for my placement in solitary confinement.

He committed serious and intentional violations of his duties that I witnessed. Violations covered up by the management of the establishment. As for the security guards, with two exceptions, they carry out the orders they receive without a second thought, like robots.

On 08 August 2024, I requested an interview with the deputy director of the prison. I informed her that during my absence for court hearings, personal items and documents had disappeared from my cell. Cells are normally searched regularly, according to strict rules. These thefts occurred outside of official inspections subject to a report.

Persecutions: Reiner highlights the Redzep case

“ The full gravity of the situation is revealed by the attacks suffered by a remand prisoner, Kevin Redzep, who was seriously injured. He has allowed me to make his name and story public. He is originally from Montenegro and, although he is intelligent and speaks several languages, he cannot write or read German fluently. He had been placed in a unit with several violent prisoners or those accused of intentional homicide. Called a “gypsy” by his fellow prisoners, he had received threats and asked for help from Mr. D, who had refused to place him with the vulnerable prisoners. The following day, Kevin Redzep was attacked by three fellow prisoners while he was out walking. He was so severely injured in the head, with a glass bottle, that the zygomatic bone above his left eye was crushed, endangering his vision.

On July 9, 2024, Kevin Redzep had to undergo surgery before returning to Rosdorf Prison before he had even recovered. A new physical altercation took place with five or six prison officers, who threw him to the ground and injured him again in the head. Mr. D then ordered the isolation of Kevin Redzep, already severely traumatized.

Kevin Redzep, who wanted to sue Mr. D, the prison and the state of Lower Saxony for assault and battery, had asked me for help. When Mr. D learned that I had advised this prisoner and had provided him with a lawyer, Kevin Redzep disappeared. It is assumed that he has been transferred to another prison. Since then, my lawyer, Mr. Wörmer, has been trying in vain to locate him, hoping that he is still alive.”

Glimmers of hope

Despite the disciplinary sanctions they face, the defendants in pretrial detention show solidarity with me. They encourage me. For example, they shout to me: “Don’t give up, keep going.”

Some prison officers have figured out the scam around the pandemic and that my trial is a sham of justice, orchestrated by the intelligence services. They let me know this and wish me a favorable outcome.

What helps me most is the immense support of international public opinion.

I receive a large amount of mail, which the prison administration no longer even bothers to read. I read all the letters and I am infinitely touched by the affection they show. I try to respond to the best of my ability.

Sometimes I see the vigils of support and people greeting me as I pass in the transport vehicle to the courthouse.

I feel this bond, so remarkably strong, with all those who support me. It is this bond that will allow us, together, to overcome adversity.

Twice a week, I am forced to go to the medical department to be examined, because I refused any blood test. I argued that any medical procedure, and a fortiori any invasive medical procedure, constitutes an attack on physical integrity if the patient does not freely give his consent. I am therefore regularly examined because a prisoner suffering from tuberculosis could potentially have contaminated people with whom he has been in contact.

One of the prison doctors expressed his sympathy for my work. He also explained to me that the medical staff considered that the health condition of many of the prisoners was not compatible with their detention. But the prison management prefers to ignore this reality.

Having personally seen what happens in pre-trial detention - the suspension of the fundamental rights of defendants, their difficulty in accessing a defence that is genuinely concerned about their fate - I am convinced that prisons only benefit those who profit from them, knowing that pre-trial detention is more lucrative than detention after judgment.

I have not met any defendant whom I would describe as “bad”. I have met many, many pretrial detainees who seem innocent to me, or who, above all, need therapeutic treatment, according to the admission of a prison doctor.

If we did not still need a few prisons for a few sociopaths, for example those responsible for the pandemic, the wars, the massacres like those in Gaza and for the corrupt in the system, I would be for the abolition of prisons.”

Testimony recorded by Reiner Fuellmich on the phone of his lawyer, Ms Katja Wörmer,

translated by Kerstin Heusinger.

Design and layout by Michel Caulea and KAro.

Photos and sketches by Kerstin

