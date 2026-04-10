Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5d

It's always been like this.

I don't understand why people talk like this is new.

Anyway, more and more people are seeing that the whole system is crooked. Obviously politicians lie, but why does the system protect them?

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1 reply by CocotteMinute
Secret Squirrel's avatar
Secret Squirrel
5d

Thank you for this. I have long puzzled at the genesis of the deep-state and its seemingly (to me) mesmerized proponents. Your theory of autism is an interesting development. Such intense focus can lead to incredible beauty or new, startling knowledge, but it can also lead to a myopic de-humanized drive for power at any cost, perhaps even psychopathy.

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