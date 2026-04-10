By Kevin Myers for BrusselsSignal.eu

On the one hand, we’ve all been wondering whether there’s a single explanation for the madness of the modern world. On the other, we all know that a belief in single-causism is itself a sign of madness, as too is a search for one. But what if a singular explanation, rather like the binary principles of computer theory, rather than being singular, is the very definition of complexity?

Ah. I see I’ve lost you already. Forgive me. Let me start again.

Logic doesn’t explain the pyramids, or the Taj Mahal, or Stonehenge, or Christopher Wren or Galileo or the Sanskrit numerical system (especially that dazzling zer0) or Leonardo or Einstein, and so on. Autism does. It is the single great explainer, the disjunction that is the key to the world. Furthermore, rather like Old Etonians or Wykehamists arriving in a room full of complete strangers who can nonetheless, solely by their identifying aura, instantly spot former pupils of Eton or Winchester Colleges, so too autists. Not merely do autists intuitively know impossible dates or calculate the incalculable, they often recognise one another, bonding around projects that can be realised only after they are long dead. Indeed, psychopathic autism probably explains most of the world’s religions.

A secular form of religion, loyalty to The Deep State, is also the work of autists. Early British forms of the Deep State include the Customs Office, the India Office and the Post Office. Clement Attlee’s welfare state was the main precursor of today’s Deep State, versions of which now operate across the world. The primary objective of this mutation (but not of its post-war grandparents) is the subversion of the nation-state. This project was born of an aversion to nationalism, which is why Tony Blair and Angela Merkel worked so sedulously and successfully to import millions of culturally unassimilable immigrants into their jurisdictions. The harvest of this project will take another generation to reach its glorious, incarnadined fruition.

Other inheritors of the Deep State’s mantle include the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former deputy lead of the Labour Party, Baroness Harriet Harman, this last being almost a creation from the Hammer horror film studios of the 1970s. She accepts the fictions of transgenderism, supported uncontrolled immigration (though less so now), declared paedophilia to be a human right and even told a holocaust “joke” on television. Her doctrinal Equality Act of 2010 opened the doors to the DEI dogmas of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which have thoroughly institutionalised reverse-racism, sexism and quotas in British life. How is this possible? Because, like anything containing a DEI title, she is completely immune to consequence. The first victim of equality legislation is equality.

She, as inspiration, and Keir Starmer as first minister, are now presiding over the final stages of the process that, unless reversed by massive popular will, could probably finish off the British nation-state. Deep Statists are already embedded in the law, the police, the civil service, but most especially within Quasi-Autonomous Non-Government Organisations. The quango is the Deep State’s Great Orwellian Lie, for government is precisely what it is, financed by the Exchequer and appointed by civil servants. Thus quango-members hop from committee to committee, enforcing the quasi-liberal agenda of immigrationism, transgenderism, egalitarianism and, most deadly of all, etceterism.

So, the traditional expressions of identity – one’s country, family, nation, sex and one’s sexuality, are denied by the Deep State. Britain is perhaps the most “advanced” in Europe at de-constructing the ancient norms, and soon it will be impossible for any elected politicians to disempower the quangos that govern the country. They will be like the permafrost of Siberia: Any attempt to thaw it will simply release toxic methane gas. This is genuinely a conspiracy, but because it is consensual and unspoken, it does not appear to be one. Nor is its membership confined to autists, and likewise, autists are not ipso facto drawn to its ranks. Indeed, most autists would be repelled by the absurd beliefs that define the Deep State.

Such bizarre beliefs were the engines of earlier totalitarian movements, such as communism, fascism and nazism. But other autists also enabled the creation of over-the-lifetime-horizons of great empires and multi-generational companies such as Exxon, BP, General Motors, US Steel and Heinz. These in essence were largely value-neutral, inhabiting the same moral ecosphere as the peoples and the polities with which they co-existed.

This is not true of today’s Deep State. Unlike the brutish and stupid violence of the Nazis or the Bolsheviks, this carefully weaves its creed into the fabric of the State as a precursor to governing it, which is precisely what has been happening to Britain. Brexit was a valiant but vain attempt by democrats to reclaim their birth right and their history. But permafrost’s power within the civil service and a legal system that shared its cardiovascular vessels with the the courts in Strasbourg and the Hague made true separation impossible. Brexit ended up resembling Mongolia’s unfettered independence from the Soviet Union in 1937, even as Stalin’s minions burnt Buddhist lamas with red hot irons before publicly shooting them. Yes, but Mongolia remained free throughout…

Of course, the Deep State does not behave like that because it doesn’t need to. Its primary method of control is autolysis, a process by which a cell is destroyed by its own enzymes, just as feudalism was destroyed by the mercantilism it had itself generated. Moreover, a post-Christian, post-democratic, administrative mandarin class has emerged in Britain, speaking a form of legal gibberish that endorses free speech while asserting that it is nonetheless subordinate to “protected characteristics”. This is the defining statement of Harman’s “Equality and Human Rights’ Commission”, the cultural equivalent of Stalin’s boys disposing of those awkward Mongolian monks, but far more effective. The Deep State reaches the corners of a society that terror doesn’t even know exists. How? By that most despotic and lethal of social forces, both the authoriser of the lynch-mob and the common hand that sets the smouldering taper to the tinder: Consensuality.

Kevin Myers is an Irish journalist, author and broadcaster. He has reported on the wars in Northern Ireland, where he worked throughout the 1970s, Beirut and Bosnia.

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