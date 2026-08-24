By Elisabeth de Marval, in sociologique.ch, October 22, 2025 Contemporary Issues & Debates

You're walking through a forest while scrolling through Instagram. Are you really in nature?

Imagine for a moment this commonplace scene: you're walking through a forest, checking your smartphone. You photograph a tree for Instagram, track your steps on your smartwatch, identify a bird species with an app. You're in nature, but are you truly there? This fragmentation of experience is not insignificant: it reveals how cognitive capitalism transforms our relationship with the living world into a series of measurable data points, consumable images, and quantifiable moments.

This atomization of reality is not merely a technological matter. It reflects a profound rupture in our way of inhabiting the world. Faced with this disintegration, deep ecology proposes rediscovering a sense of belonging to a living whole, a fundamental interdependence with nature. But how can we conceive of this totality without lapsing into New Age mysticism or irrationalism? This is the central question of this article, which draws on the work of Jean Ziegler , Michel Maffesoli , and Max Weber to construct a rigorous sociological critique of modern fragmentation.

CONCEPTUAL REFERENCE POINT : Deep ecology Deep ecology, a philosophical movement initiated by Arne Naess in the 1970s, posits that living beings have intrinsic value independent of their usefulness to humans. It opposes shallow ecology, which does not question the instrumental relationship with nature.

Cognitive capitalism fragments our relationship with living things.

Contemporary capitalism does not merely exploit nature; it conceptually disintegrates it. Max Weber , in *The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism* (1919), defined wealth as "a chain of value-creating individuals." This vision presupposes continuity and productive interdependence among economic actors.

However, 21st-century financialized capitalism has broken this chain. As Jean Ziegler demonstrates in *The New Masters of the World * (2002), financial speculation creates wealth without creating value: 87% of global monetary transactions are purely speculative, disconnected from any real production. This virtual economy extends its logic to our relationship with the living world: nature becomes a collection of fragmented resources, measurable ecosystem services, and tradable carbon credits.

💡 DEFINITION: Cognitive Capitalism Cognitive capitalism refers to a form of accumulation where knowledge, information, and intellectual capabilities become the primary sources of value. It transforms our experiences, including our relationship with nature, into extractable and monetizable data. Example : A walk in the forest generates GPS data, geolocated photos, health statistics, all potentially economically valuable.

This cognitive fragmentation is accompanied by material destruction. Ziegler reminds us that financial capitalism is devastating nature: every year, more than 3 million hectares of virgin forest are destroyed, and 50,000 species disappear. Between 1950 and 1990, 350 million hectares of forest were wiped out, taking with them 18% of African forests and 30% of Asian forests.

But beyond the figures, it is the very structure of society that is unraveling. Ziegler highlights a crucial paradox: "jungle capitalism" does not return humanity to a state of nature, but destroys even the foundational structures of natural society: solidarity, reciprocity , and complementarity between individuals . Where natural society was characterized by organic bonds, neoliberalism produces only atomization and competition.

This ecological alienation manifests itself daily: we consume products whose origin we don't know, we live in urbanized spaces cut off from natural cycles, we breathe polluted air without seeing the factories responsible. The causal chain between our actions and their environmental consequences is broken, rendered invisible, fragmented.

The instrumental rationalization of nature

Weber had already diagnosed the " disenchantment of the world ": modernity rationalizes, calculates, and instrumentalizes. Nature is no longer an ordered cosmos but a reservoir of resources to be exploited rationally. This instrumental rationality reaches its peak in the monetary valuation of ecosystem services: what is the value of pollination by bees? What is the price of a forest as a "carbon sink"?

This ecological accounting, while it may serve conservation, also contributes to fragmentation: it divides living things into measurable units, separable functions, and exchange values. The tree is no longer perceived as part of a complex ecosystem, but as a sum of quantifiable services.

Deep ecology: rediscovering a sense of belonging

Faced with this destructive fragmentation, deep ecology , a philosophical movement initiated by the Norwegian Arne Naess in the 1970s, proposes a radical reversal. Its premise: we are not separate individuals confronted by an external environment, but integral parts of an interconnected living whole.

This perspective resonates with Michel Maffesoli 's analyses of the "return of the tribal" in postmodern societies. In *The Time of the Tribes * (1988), Maffesoli observes the emergence of new forms of sociality, founded not on modern contractual individualism, but on a sense of community belonging . He speaks of a "re-enchantment of the world" through affects, shared emotions, and the sensory experience of the collective.

Applied to ecology, this Maffesolian intuition suggests that our relationship with nature cannot be reduced to a rational management of resources. It involves an affective, aesthetic, and symbolic dimension: experiencing the forest, feeling our belonging to the living world, cultivating what Naess calls "ecological identification."

📊 KEY FIGURE Tropical forests now cover only 2% of the Earth's surface but are home to 70% of all plant and animal species . Their destruction represents the annihilation of 50,000 species per year (1990-2000 data). Source: Ziegler, 2002; Institute for Space Exploration, São Paulo

But beware: this ecological "re-enchantment" should not be confused with irrationalism. Deep ecology, in its rigorous form, is not a mysticism but a relational ontology: it affirms that living beings are constituted in and through their relationships. A tree does not exist independently of the soil that nourishes it, the mycorrhizal fungi that extend its roots, the birds that disperse its seeds, or the atmosphere that it helps to regulate.

This holistic vision finds scientific resonance in contemporary discoveries about mycelial networks, communication between trees, and ecosystem interdependencies. This isn't New Age: it's the biology of complex systems.

The principle of ecological reciprocity

Jean Ziegler evokes the "principle of reciprocity," dear to Immanuel Kant , as a driving force of humanity. This principle does not only concern relations between humans: it extends to our relationship with non-human living beings. Reciprocity implies that we are affected by what we affect, that our action on nature inevitably has a return.

However, capitalism breaks this reciprocity by externalizing environmental costs: industry pollutes, but it is local populations who suffer; we consume, but future generations will pay. The spatial and temporal distance between cause and effect neutralizes the sense of mutual responsibility.

Deep ecology proposes restoring this reciprocity, not through moralism but through an awareness of our factual interdependence: we are the forest we destroy, we are the atmosphere we warm. Not metaphorically, but materially: our bodies are composed of carbon, nitrogen, and water that circulate between us and the rest of living things.

Thinking about interdependence without spiritualist drift

The difficulty of deep ecology lies in its vocabulary: speaking of "expanded ecological consciousness," "identification with the whole," and the "ecological self" can easily slip into New Age formulations lacking rigor. How can we maintain sociological rigor while considering interdependence?

A crucial first distinction : interdependence is not fusion . Affirming that we are part of a whole does not mean that we disappear into an undifferentiated unity. Sociologists speak of "relational individuation": we become singular individuals precisely through our relationships, our affiliations, our interdependencies. Similarly, ecologically: each species is unique while being constitutively linked to others.

Second safeguard: deep ecology does not abolish conflict . Maffesoli himself emphasizes the agonistic (conflictual) dimension of community ties. Thinking about interdependence does not mean denying power relations, violence, or asymmetries. On the contrary: it allows us to politicize our relationship with nature by identifying structures of domination .

Pierre Bourdieu could help us here: domination over nature also operates through symbolic violence , that is, through the imposition of a legitimate mode of perceiving the natural world. Who decides what constitutes "good forest management"? Who defines the "value" of an ecosystem? These questions are eminently political, permeated by relations of class, race, and gender .

💡 DEFINITION: Ecological symbolic violence Extension of the Bourdieusian concept to the environmental field: imposition, by dominant groups, of a vision of the natural world presented as obvious and universal, when in fact it serves their particular interests. Example : The concept of "wilderness" (pristine nature) has historically been used to dispossess indigenous populations of their lands, in the name of a Western conception of conservation.

Third point of vigilance: distinguish between factual interdependence and moral imperative . Deep ecology first describes a reality: we are, in fact, interdependent with the rest of the living world. This description does not automatically imply a "duty of love" towards nature. We can recognize our belonging to the whole and nevertheless debate democratically how to inhabit this belonging.

The challenge is not to replace individualism with a holistic fusion, but to consider what the sociologist Norbert Elias called the "society of individuals": we are socially constituted individuals, ecologically situated, and historically determined. Our autonomy is relational, our freedom is interdependent.

Conclusion

Cognitive capitalism fragments our experience of the world by reducing it to measurable data and exploitable resources. This conceptual disintegration accompanies and legitimizes the material destruction of nature: 50,000 species disappear each year, and 3 million hectares of forest are wiped out. Faced with this reality, deep ecology proposes rediscovering the sense of belonging to a living whole, drawing on Maffesoli's insights into community bonds and the principle of reciprocity championed by Ziegler.

But thinking about interdependence requires epistemological vigilance: it's not about indulging in New Age mysticism, but about constructing a rigorous relational ontology, politically aware of power dynamics, and sociologically informed by the structures that shape our relationship with the living world. Feeling that we are one with nature is not a spiritual escape, but a materialist lucidity : we are made of the same matter, traversed by the same energy flows, and caught in the same biogeochemical cycles.

Have you ever experienced this feeling of belonging to the living world, this awareness that the boundary between ourselves and nature is more porous than we think? Share your experience or discover how other thinkers have theorized our place within the natural world.

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FAQ

What is deep ecology?

Deep ecology is a philosophical movement founded by Arne Naess in the 1970s. It asserts that we are not separate individuals facing an environment, but integral parts of an interconnected living whole. This holistic approach contrasts with shallow ecology, which views nature only as a resource to be managed rationally.

How does cognitive capitalism fragment our relationship with nature?

Cognitive capitalism transforms our experience of the living world into measurable and monetizable data. A forest becomes a quantifiable “ecosystem service,” a walk generates health statistics. This conceptual fragmentation accompanies and legitimizes material destruction: it prevents us from perceiving the interdependencies that constitute life.

What is the difference between deep ecology and New Age?

Rigorous deep ecology is a relational ontology grounded in the life sciences, while the New Age movement veers into mysticism. Deep ecology affirms our factual interdependence with nature (biological and material), without denying conflicts or power dynamics. The New Age movement proposes a spiritualist fusion that depoliticizes ecological issues.

What does Michel Maffesoli contribute to ecological thought?

Maffesoli, with his concept of the "return of the tribal," shows that postmodernity gives rise to socialities based on affective belonging rather than contractual individualism. Applied to ecology, this suggests that nature cannot be managed through pure rationality: we must cultivate a sense of belonging to the living world, the sensory dimension of our place within ecosystems.

Bibliography

Ziegler, Jean. 2002. The new masters of the world and those who resist them . Paris: Fayard.

Maffesoli, Michel. 1988. The Time of Tribes: The Decline of Individualism in Postmodern Societies . Paris: La Table Ronde.

Weber, Max. 1919. The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism . Paris: Plon (reprint 1964).

Naess, Arne. 2008. Ecology, community and lifestyle . Paris: MF Éditions.

Bourdieu , Pierre. 1979. Distinction: A Social Critique of the Judgement of Taste . Paris: Éditions de Minuit.

Article written by Élisabeth de Marval | October 22, 2025 | Contemporary Issues | Reading time: 7 min

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