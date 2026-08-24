Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Aug 24

Have you ever met anyone claiming to be "New Age"? I haven't. In my experience, it's a term used to dismiss people who are spiritual but don't follow organized religion. I'm not into mysticism, but I'm not on board with the author's condescending stance toward it. If you describe people using language that they don't even use to describe themselves, it doesn't exactly help your credibility.

But totally agree with the greater point of the article. When I'm in the outdoors, I try to be present. And if I'm on my phone, I'm not present. Her point about not needing to quantify nature was compelling.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Aug 29Edited

- Monotheistic, anthropomorphic religions with their vile "goeth and multiply, subdue the Earth"

created supremacy-feelings, greed, extraction, destruction, etc, etc.

- large societies enabled the obnoxious "Divide et impera",

- Current apex of financialized fragmentation and final destruction of Mother Nature's WHOLE is

the tokenization of everything pushed by the financial overlords of the BlackRocks et.al.,

- Maffesoli's "return of the tribal" is not possible in modern hierarchic, fully interdependent, non-

individually accountable, non-self-responsible, totally unsustainable mass-societies.

Only small groups that do not surpass the Dunbar's number can achieve those goals.

Time will tell ... and it's almost up !!!

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