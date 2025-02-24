By Reality Books in https://www.globalresearch.ca/deconstructing-globalization-2/5880535

This article is based on a chapter in the book Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability.

The Privatization and Financialization of Everything

For centuries what was known as the ‘common land’ was under shared usage by ‘the people’ worldwide for the welfare and sustenance of all. However, power hungry groups and financial manipulators of early modern times instigated the takeover of the common land in order to create a culture of dependence in which the masses would then depend on the schemes of the would-be controllers. Over a duration of around 300 years the manipulators instigated the takeover of this land, thereby destroying community self-sufficiency. This was done via various political and legal mechanisms in order to create a culture of dependence on paper money and wages earned from labour.

The dispense of favour was then to be decided by paper money, and who controlled it. Community self-sufficiency, shared ownership, mutual aid, and access to the common lands were to be destroyed. There were four significant requirements for the traditional arrangement to be changed: industrialization and markets for the goods produced, a pool of labourers, a paper money economy that could provide people with sustenance seemingly independent of the land, and the development of the modern government. These changes were accomplished by force. In England from the 16th through 19th centuries ‘enclosure laws’ were enacted to eliminate the use of village lands and the commons. These laws were specifically intended to eliminate their means of sustenance making the people dependent on paper money wages.

It came to be that to live on the land, one now needed paper money to pay rent, acquire products, and pay taxes. The vast and bountiful resources of nature and produce of society could now only be acquired by acquiring pieces of paper known as money. Those that controlled the creation and allocation of paper money began to control everything. Rather than having relative self-sufficiency from use and sensible stewardship of the commons land for agriculture, grazing animals, wood for building, herbs for medicines, and all other needed resources, people became slaves to the monetary system. It became the law of the (anonymous) market that required a man to work for starvation wages.

“Money is but a new form of slavery, distinguishable from the old (slavery) simply by the fact that it is impersonal – there is no human relation between master and slave.“ – Leo Tolstoy

In this way a thriving co-operative society of times past was gradually replaced by a competitive society in which each man was compelled to be for himself alone as he had to acquire paper money in order to survive, and to do this he had to work under the schemes of those who controlled the money supply, i.e., bankers and financialists.

In the villages and towns of medieval Europe a traditional God-centered world view existed, and the agricultural system had been based upon the natural principle of local and regional self-sufficiency. However, the advent of materialistic science and industry gradually replaced this and the old ways of living all but disappeared. Between the years 1500 and 1700 the rapid depletion of European forest’s was but a symptom of these massive changes.

The financial powers had decided that this was going to become the ‘modern’ way of life. However, in reality the modern way of life has been a subtle form of money slavery, since every person has been required to be a part of this ‘rigged system’ to obtain paper money simply to survive. We have the impression that we are governed by democracy, but nothing could further from the truth. We are in fact governed by money, or more specifically, by those who control money. See also the book Demonic Economics.

In modern times regardless of whether the man or woman lives under a brutal communist dictatorship, or in the system of so-called democracy under capitalism; the real controllers have been the money masters that own and control the world private-banking system. This is a more deceptive form of slavery as the man or woman thinking he or she is free may not have understanding of how the money system actually works, and thus may not realize he or she has been born as a slave to it.

In contrast to the times when people had shared use of large tracts of land, in current modern times virtually everything has been privatized and nothing is available to, or owned by, the people. Shared use of the resources of nature is no longer the case, and the even sky (the airwaves) has been privatized. Even life itself is being privatized via the advent of patenting and bio-piracy of genes, foods, plants, animals, biodiversity, resources of nature, and life-forms, including pathogens and genetic markers. In almost all cases, you will find it owned by corporations. In contrast, all basic resources used to be accessible to the people of the world without having to acquire paper money in a rigged financial economy, subject to inflation, banking usury (excessive interest), taxes, and the list goes on.

“The law doth punish man or woman, Who steals the goose from off the common, But lets the greater felon loose, Who steals the common from the goose” – 18th Century Anti-Enclosure saying

Industrialization and monetization spelled the end of millennia-old village economies because it took away from the individual and from the people of the villages and towns the means of controlling their own livelihood. Today we can see the devastation of traditional lifestyles in every corner of the world – lifestyles that were organically in sync with nature and had a low environmental impact.

Corporations Prioritize Profit Above All Else

Today, we see that decades of globalization and privatization, has brought about the demonic plunder of nature. By acting from behind the mask of corporations, ultra-wealthy shareholders and privately owned mega-banks have been freely roaming the world for every opportunity of profit at the expense of others. The corporations are actually illusory, they are legal fictions that enjoy privileges not available to an individual person, such as favourable tax structures, and anonymity. The owners and managers act not in their own name, but in the name of the ‘corporation’. Corporations are a fictional front that the so-called financial elites hide behind, free from liability. There is no Monsanto, but only the people who act in the name of Monsanto. It is only the persons that control the corporation that actually exist and are making good or bad decisions.

These legal entities are designed to enable the creation of profit[1] and have been central to the globalization hyper-growth paradigm. Almost all corporations in all industries are designed to prioritize profit over all other priorities. The corporation can be utilized to implement actions for which any individual would be jailed, such as major environmental pollution, etc. Corporations have no national identity. For example, Monsanto is a huge bio-technology corporation with operations world-wide. Worldwide resource degradation and pollution is the norm in order to maximize corporate profits for the owners. Note that it is the world’s mega-banks that are amongst the top shareholders of virtually every single Fortune 500 corporation.

[Aside: When I refer to pollution I am not referring to CO2 emissions. CO2 is not a pollutant. Climate change is occurring, and has always been occurring, however, CO2 is not the cause as I detail in the book CO2 Climate Hoax – How Bankers Hijacked the Real Environment Movement]

Corporate Globalization – A Design for Mega-corporate Rule of the World’s Resources

The paradigm of globalization emerged out of the Bretton Woods conference in 1944. The conference was attended by the world’s leading bankers, economists, politicians, and corporate figures. Out of these meetings, the institutions of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were formed. The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) came later and then the formation of the World Trade Organization (WTO). These instruments resulted in a power shift toward centralization of power for corporations, bankers, and international bureaucracies. Globalization was sold as a solution for all problems, but, it has instead brought record disparities in income and wealth between rich and poor nations, destroyed local communities and local farming, and advanced the greatest environmental destruction in history. The only real beneficiaries are the world’s mega-banks and corporations and their owners, and the global bureaucracies they fund.

The globalization model has features including the promotion of hypergrowth and unrestricted exploitation of environmental resources; privatization of everything; continual promotion of consumerism; corporate deregulation; and replacement of traditional powers by global corporate bureaucracy. In effect, the modern era of globalization has been a design for corporate rule of the world’s resources. Globalization also advances the false notion that we can grow our way out of real social and ecological problems through ever greater accumulation and trade. Note here that the UN narrative of man-made climate change is fake science – as evidenced in the book CO2 Climate Hoax, it is a bogus issue that has been intentionally promoted by the UN / new world order crowd for other reasons entirely, and has distracted from real environmental problems.

For example, the mining of rare earth metals for the production of batteries for millions of electric cars causes real pollution to land, air, and water systems. Yet, marketing propaganda from motor corporations, governments, and the UN urges us to purchase electric cars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ‘save the environment from catastrophic climate change’. Furthermore, decoupling approaches as advocated by EU and UN policy for the past 30 years have not been sufficient to negate the real environmental impacts of globalization, i.e., the process of decoupling environmental impacts from rampant globalization has not worked.

In essence, the institutions of world banking and globalization, including the UN, aligned the world’s economies behind a plan that involved controlling countries via debt, deregulation of corporate activity, and corporate control of everything that had been a public resource for centuries. I note a book by John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hitman, describes some of the social and environmental effects of corporate globalization:

“The serious exploitation of oil in the Ecuadorian Amazon basin… resulted in a buying spree in which the small club of families who ran Ecuador played into the hands of the international banks. They saddled their country with huge amounts of debt, backed by the promise of oil revenues… this tiny country had evolved into the quintessential victim of the corporatocracy… Today, Ecuador must devote nearly 50 percent of its national budget simply to paying off its debts.” – John Perkins, Author

Aligned with the worldwide private banking cartel, a feature of globalization over the past decades has been this debt enslavement of entire countries as described in this article here. Typically, massive loans are provided to a country under the promise of wealth from investment and when this does not materialize, the country is forced to sell off assets, such as oil companies, water systems, land, or resources, usually cheaply under the conditionalities of the loan agreement.

”Because the loans have been arranged such that they can never be repaid, compounding interest only increases the debt. There is simply no way out. If the country defaults on the debt then they are cut off from all international funding.” – John Perkins, Author

The IMF, for example, via the process of structural adjustment, controls the economic activities of countries that have received IMF loans, often resulting in economic, social and cultural devastation. This process has been applied by the IMF in over 150 countries resulting in what Professor Michel Chossudovsky, President and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization, calls the “globalization of poverty”. Local sustainability or local self-sufficiency have not been part of the remit for the public institutions that foster the paradigm of globalization. The process of politically-defined sustainable development has always also endorsed endless GDP hyper-growth, thus it has been aptly described by some authors as “globalization painted green”.

“Economic growth, in itself is neither a good thing nor a bad thing. It all depends on what is growing and what is being displaced or destroyed.” – E. F. Schumacher

A detailed deconstruction of the deceptive UN Sustainable Development Goals and policies and what they really mean is provided in the book Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability. Another aspect of globalization is what some have called the ‘economics of destruction’. Author, Armin Risi, describes this as follows:

“Consumption has to be continually increased by the creation of new artificial needs, by new ways of propaganda, and by opening up new markets. If that is no longer possible, consumption has to be expanded by yet another method, namely by increasing destruction. As history has shown, the most effective means to this end are economic crises, financial crashes and wars. In such cases, the winners – those who secretly incited the destruction – can start to build things up again. Obviously, the power of the global players is based on a vicious circle: systematic destruction as a means to increase production.” – Armin Risi, Author

“ – the true nature of America’s ‘war on terrorism’… is that it is actually a pretext for a ‘New World Order’ – wars of conquest for the purpose of serving the moneyed interests: Wall Street, the US military-industrial complex, i.e., oil, corporate and other interests who profit in death and destruction. “ – Professor Michel Chossudovsky, Author

To address the detrimental effects of globalization numerous people have called for the removal of a corporation’s rights as an individual; and reform of the Bretton Woods institutions i.e., the World Bank, the IMF, and the World Trade Organization.

There have also been predictions over the past 15 years that the age of globalization is coming to an end – most obviously because the long supply lines of products being transported worldwide are highly vulnerable to increases in fuel prices and the availability of oil. Industrial agriculture as it is currently practiced is also very fossil fuel dependent. The availability of oil and contentious subject of peak oil has been central to these arguments. This subject and the timing of the infamous World Economic Forum Great Reset and the concurrent fake Covid-19 pandemic is further elucidated in this book. Additional topics examined in the book include:

Corporate control of the world food supply

Bio-piracy

The risks associated with GM seeds

The long-term world food inflation crisis has been a result of the manipulations of Wall Street

The flaws of using GDP growth as a measure of wellbeing of society

The pseudo-science of contemporary economics. Contemporary economics is a flawed ideology that should be ditched because it is not working for the welfare of the 99.9% of humanity. For example, the thought that a crisis of excess debt can be solved by creating more debt is delusion.

The World Bank and the IMF – Impact on the Developing World

For decades the World Bank and the IMF have been implementing Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs) in developing countries. The SAPs require governments to cut public spending, privatize state enterprises, increase exports, and reduce barriers to trade and foreign investment. The narrative proffered is that these processes, as a consequence, reduce debt and poverty in the country in question. However, in reality, we find that the exact opposite has occurred. According to a 2002 report prepared by the Structural Adjustment Participatory Review International Network (SAPRIN), SAPs have been:

“expanding poverty, inequality and insecurity around the world. They have torn at the heart of economies and social fabric… Their effects, particularly on the poor are so profound and pervasive that no amount of targeted social investments can begin to address the social crises that they have engendered.”[2]

Furthermore, US political domination of the World Bank and the IMF ensured these organizations would become instruments of US foreign policy. In the 1980s, the World Bank and the IMF imposed SAPs onto many developing economies that needed to borrow money to service their debts. By 1986, the IMF dictated the economic conditions of life to over 1.4 billion people in 75 countries, in effect subjugating these economies with disastrous consequences. Between 1984 and 1990, Third World countries under SAPs transferred $178 billion to Western commercial banks, leaving these countries in a state of spiraling poverty and hunger.

“The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean stated “the levels of [poverty] are still considerably higher than those observed in 1980… Under SAPs, Africa’s external debt has increased by more than 500% since 1980… African countries have paid their debt three times over yet they are three times as indebted as ten years ago… the World Bank and the IMF… are merely instruments for the imposition of US imperial design upon Africa and the rest of the Third World ” – Dr Sahadeva Dasa, Author

Sustainable Development Is a Political Sham

“Insane work cannot produce a sane society… can we take it lightly that so many of them (teenagers) now refer to their participation in adult life as ‘joining the rat race’? There could hardly be a greater sign of human failure than this.” – E.F. Schumacher (1911-1977), Author

The underlying causes of the real problem of environmental degradation (which is not a climate crisis problem) are not addressed by the ‘political’ solution of sustainable development and over the past 30 years have not been highlighted in the institutional halls of power where globalization/hypergrowth and the ‘status quo’ of the debt-money system were never to be questioned.

‘Sustainable development’ in its political definition was never anything else but a ‘greenwash’, a new term that simply endorsed in its political definition the ‘business as usual’ strategy of globalization. Over the past 30 years the UN-promoted policy of decoupling environmental impacts from GDP growth/globalization has been a complete failure, as is detailed in the above book Transcending the Climate Change Deception, this policy was never going to work. Professor Stanley Temple of the University of Wisconsin-Madison has stated that the overuse of the word ‘sustainable’ has come to mean too much and nothing at the same time, and that sustainable development, as a concept, is too loosely defined to have any particular usefulness.

To understand what real sustainability involves (rather than the deceptive process of politically-defined UN sustainable development) we need to understand how the economic system of globalization itself is fundamentally flawed, in particular the processes of usury and debt-money banking that underpin its operations. Insane development policies cannot produce a sane society. UN Agenda 2030 and the aligned 2020 WEF Reset are cleverly-written marketing tools for the plans of the mega-corporate Davos group, and involve new forms of technocratic control. However, real sustainability is not a product of the plans of privately-owned mega-banks or of power-hungry corporates. Real sustainability must prioritize local resilience, and is a product of living in the mode of goodness, cognizant that everything comes from God, the Creator.

