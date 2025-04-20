Translated from Reseauinternational.net by Thierry Laurent Pellet

Eighty years ago,

the world was divided into two blocs by the heavyweight leaders of World War II, Stalin, Eisenhower, and Churchill. This division gave rise to a new, protean form of war: the "Cold War" and its "proxy" variants. The fall of the Berlin Wall eliminated the potential for a hot war between two superpowers, the United States and the USSR, with the disappearance of communism. Due to population management policies within the USSR, many major Russian ethnic blocs found themselves isolated, such as Moldova (Gagauzia and Transnistria, with over a million inhabitants, more than Marseille, the second largest city in France). This issue was never properly addressed and became a source of serious tension. Nevertheless, relations between the last survivor of the communist empire, Russia, and the West warmed for the better for an all-too-brief period: "Perestroika." Unfortunately, the aggressive expansion of the East towards Russia for 35 years to limit its influence without taking into account a real desire for cooperation has led us to a very dangerous situation in Ukraine. What is considered a completely new "country", a former oblast of Russia, was born from the very sick mind of the Bolsheviks in the form of a geopolitical puzzle bringing together pieces of populations that were not supposed to be found in this aggregate during modern history. It has crystallized all the attention since 2014 due to its destabilization, the ghost of the Cold War escaped from its grave and the world has become strongly polarized around a so-called "conflict over territory and the threat of European invasion" by the West while the real reason is far from that... And brings us to the brink of a major conflict in Europe for the satisfaction of the Globaligarchy which is waiting for its return on investment! Western governments as a whole have already forgotten that some countries do not have the luxury of geopolitical independence. Ukraine and Mexico are obvious examples, highlighting the need for bilateral balance in international relations and influence.

They say, "When the wise old man points at the moon,

the fool looks at the finger"... People fail to see that the "man in the shadows" is pulling the strings to gain financial advantage by getting rid of debts in euros and dollars that can no longer be sustained. The world is sitting on a financial nuclear bomb, and this one will not irradiate you, it will ruin you. President Trump inherited a very serious debt problem generated by those who released this invisible little economy-destroying thing called Covid-19 to the point of introducing the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It was all planned and the war provoked in Ukraine is the catalyst for the next level of enslavement of the population. At a time when all Western populations are focused on demonizing Russia, claiming that President Vladimir Putin would eat European children for breakfast, the globalists are advancing their agenda towards greater control of the financial aspect of our lives. They dare to call it "The Great Reset" when it is simply a heinously insidious imprisonment. Klaus Schwab tells you: "You must not be afraid," well you had better be and stop them before it is too late!

President Trump's approach to the problem

may seem radical, but in reality it is so trivial: "cost cutting," "monetary policy" to cover and reduce debt interest, and then a trade war to reduce the foreign trade deficit and protect the dollar. Reducing US government spending was inevitable; this is the reason for DOGE. The trade war that has been unleashed has been waged violently at the expense of weak countries and because of the polarization against his personality, which could provoke major resistance and therefore many intrinsic problems that could have been avoided with a slightly more diplomatic approach, particularly with China. Thinking that tariffs would force China to give in would be a major mistake; the number and nature of the trade are such that it is already a lost cause if we consider how debtors view the global financial aspect of the US economy: Japan is selling US bonds to buy Chinese bonds considered less risky; this signal is serious. Europeans, big supporters of the "Ursula von der Goebbels style of democracy," are rallying their forces to counter the tariff measures. Clearly, the American deep state has moved abroad.

In retaliation for the trade war,

China blocked the delivery of Boeing aircraft, with an immediate loss on the Dow Jones estimated at $4 billion. And if China wants to block US military development, it's as simple as imposing a major embargo on the export of rare earths due to its monopolistic market position. Being downright brutal is not the right way to handle trade negotiations; it would only exacerbate the US problem. Furthermore, finding a country that could replace the Chinese manufacturing capacity built up over the past 30 years is impossible because it simply doesn't exist on Earth. There are 1.4 billion reasons to justify this. Within our interconnected economies, any form of destabilization has an immediate impact on everyone on this planet, whether it's finance, supply chain, productivity, etc. The world has become far too complex to play like a bull in a china shop.

In the United States, we often say,

"When shit hits the fan, everyone gets splashed."

Knowing the cost of energy today, we might want to avoid going to the dry cleaners. If one economic player collapses, the boomerang comes back to everyone at the speed of light. We witnessed this with Greece during the 2008 subprime crisis. Financial exposure in a country with fewer than 10 million people could have collapsed the global economy. Today, the American economy represents the "Tsar bomb" over the head of every citizen on the planet. Europe holds 28% of American debt; crushing the EU would be tantamount to crushing the United States. A large number of American companies operate in Europe, and their quarterly results on the old continent have an influence on the NYSE. This is well known.

The beginning of the end of the conflict in Ukraine,

in February 2022, marked a tectonic geopolitical shift of power from the West to the Southeast, and this movement will continue to accelerate over the next decade. It resembles a crack in a dam; moments later, the barrier is broken, and those who tried to swim against the current end up drowning. A wind of revolt is blowing across the world against hegemonic entities. The level of awareness of emerging countries has risen considerably, and they have decided their own fate by freeing themselves from their dependence on the dollar. Fighting such a tsunami is suicidal and arrogant. The world wants fair participation and fair trade. A burning signal was sent to the West at the last BRICS summit in Kazan, and it cannot be ignored. This signal clearly expressed the desire for a cooperative, non-coercive, relational approach.

At the last conference "Sense & Sensibility" in the UK,

Cambridge Jesus College and University Arms organized by UNIT & StandupAmericaUS, dealing with "THE ORIGINS OF THE RUSSIA-(NATO)-UKRAINE WAR", we measured that the majority of panelists understood this major change in world politics, in contrast to a few individuals belonging to well-known security agencies (some starting with a C). We had to endure their old Cold War rhetoric in a much more aggressive and ominous way, calling for the total destruction of China and Russia, questioning the foreign and economic policy of the new Trump administration, even shockingly insulting the head of the National Security Agency Tulsi Gabbard as a communist, questioning the legitimacy of elected governments abroad, etc. Speeches that might be relevant to psychiatry if they were not pure and dangerous propaganda differentiating themselves from those they supposedly represent. So one might ask, who did they represent? The Democrats? The World Economic Forum? Or some kind of freewheeling rogue entity (the CIA), with no accountability to their constitutional hierarchy? Living in such denial of reality allows us to imagine what must be said behind the scenes with the potential to plunge the world into a major nuclear confrontation. They were stopped in their attempt to self-justify their own credibility, which was a major blow to debunking their lies and denial of facts point by point. The little stories of Colin Powell trying to expose fake evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq at the UN/NY are no longer allowed in 2025, bullshit no longer has good press! The story of "no neo-Nazis in Ukraine" did not fly very high!

While the majority was trying

to focus on how to resolve this crisis, the small minority was still trying to make it worse by selling their sickening manipulation, which wouldn't cost them much living thousands of kilometers from the conflict. The story is not the same when you live less than 12 minutes from the operational range of Oreshnik, this MHD non-ballistic missile capable of annihilating any defense system within that time. The "No Planet B" foreign policy MUST be applied at all costs and the "No Fight Against the Current" geoeconomics must be taken into consideration. Let's examine it.

The US debt is now everyone's problem,

and any default would have horrific consequences "that would make the 2008 crisis a picnic," said Peter Schiffs. There might be a way for President Trump to solve everyone's problems, a gentle way: a new Yalta "Trade" should be organized to reunite the world once and for all, and the circle would finally be complete. The United Kingdom would be removed from the negotiating table, and the global economic gorilla, China, would take a position in the former Tsar Nicholas II's Dacha, which hosted the Yalta I meeting in 1945. The BRICS would become the ABRICS, and the dollar would be integrated into the fiat portion of the electronic token called "UNITS"1 supporting global commodity trading. This token is pegged to gold (40%) and an assortment of currencies, each not exceeding 20% ​​of the total value of the gold equivalent basket. Such a mechanism would allow the use of this self-rebalancing token through carefully selected currency parity, guaranteeing the dollar's longevity in the global system of commodity and consumer goods exchange. As an integral part of the system and not opposed to other systems, sources of domination and therefore conflict would be eliminated. This is what the world has expressed very clearly.

Such an approach is a unique opportunity

to demonstrate that an American president would rise above the fray by leading a joint effort for stability that could lead to the awarding of a Nobel Peace Prize and a Nobel Prize for Economics to three presidents, a major milestone in human history. Réna Gerlin, an Auschwitz survivor and mother of my friend and neighbor in Kyiv, Louis, said:

"It is always possible to hope...". Can we?

