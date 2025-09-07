By Senta DEPUYDT for Essentiel.news

In the under-publicized case of Covid vaccine victims versus Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and some fifteen other defendants, the Leeuwarden court in the Netherlands decided not to hear the experts and censored the proceedings, based on a recommendation that appeared to have been issued at the last minute.

This was to be expected, as the Dutch plaintiffs, Covid vaccine victims, and the Rechtoprecht Foundation launched a forceful attack: they spoke of genocide and planned destruction to organize a "Great Reset" under the guise of responding to the pandemic. And to prove the conspiracy, they recruited a crack team: voices who carry weight both for their qualifications and their determination to expose "Covid crimes."

Dr. Mike Yeadon: British, former Vice President of Global Respiratory Disease Research and Development for Pfizer. Mike Yeadon has repeatedly stated that using the spike protein, which triggers the disease's inflammatory process, as the basis for manufacturing Covid vaccines was a misguided decision that violated the pharmaceutical industry's standard precautionary principles. This clear error, having been committed by all manufacturers, demonstrates a concerted malicious intent. Furthermore, Dr. Yeadon also exposes the fact that the contents of Covid vaccines are unknown and that it is virtually impossible to control batches.

Economist Catherine Austin Fitts: Former Undersecretary of Housing during the first Bush administration and founder of the Solari Report, she was one of the first to denounce the financial architecture reset carried out under the cover of a pandemic and the deliberate destruction of small and medium-sized businesses for the benefit of big business. In "The Going Down Reset," the economist explains how central bankers agreed on the resource-grabbing and debt-increasing plan presented by Blackrock on August 22, 2019, six months before the pandemic, and whose acceleration began the day after the WHO declared a health alert related to SARS-CoV-2.

Katherine Watt: An American lawyer. She outlined the entire legal framework, including the famous "Prep Act" in the United States, which circumvents normal pharmaceutical and medical legislation by giving the military full powers to manufacture and impose experimental products used as biological weapons when a pandemic risk is declared. This same legislation provides complete opacity and total exoneration for all stakeholders involved when an emergency is declared.

Sasha Latypova, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur with expertise in regulating product development and production. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has demonstrated the numerous safety and regulatory flaws in products, as well as the lack of control over vaccines, particularly regarding batch quality.

Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., claims that the Covid-19 crisis was used for psychological warfare to induce feelings of fear, with the intention of manipulating crowds and controlling people's behavior. Sansone identified various psychological mechanisms, some similar to hypnosis, that were used by politicians and the mass media to achieve these ends.

The sixth witness called by the prosecution was Professor Francis Boyle, a biological weapons expert who contributed to the development of international biological weapons laws. Three weeks after agreeing to testify, he died suddenly. The cause of his death was not disclosed. Boyle was over 70 years old, but he was in good health and was teaching full-time.

There is no doubt that the pressure on the plaintiff was considerable. In mid-June, Arno Van Kessel, one of the leading lawyers, was arrested by a special forces unit and his home searched. At the time of the trial in Leeuwarden, he was still in detention, for reasons that are unclear; an arbitrary move that left his colleague alone to face the defense and is reminiscent of the case of lawyer Reiner Fuellmich in Germany.

These debates are clearly frightening, as the trial is expected to address some very uncomfortable questions, such as whether:

1 - Can mRNA/DNA technology be used as a biological weapon?

2 - Were Covid-19 mRNA injections marketed as regulated medical products?

3 - Does the legislation require the use of scientifically validated substances and methods to promote mRNA (Covid-19) injections as safe and effective?

4 - When Covid-19 mRNA injections were administered to millions of people in the European Union, did these injections meet the requirements and guarantees that consumers can expect from pharmaceutical products?

5 - On what basis are viruses, vaccines, gene therapy, and other biological products distinguished from biological and bacteriological weapons?

Fortunately, this is only the first decision, and the case is far from over. This dismissal had been anticipated in any case, and the prosecution's lawyers claim to have a series of alternative strategies to pursue the proceedings.

In the meantime, public support is needed in the face of a defense that has virtually unlimited resources. The Rechtoprecht association is appealing for help in a press release issued by its lead lawyer, Peter Stassen.

Appeal for assistance and press release sent by the plaintiffs' lawyers:

Communication dated August 20, 2025, regarding the application procedure before the District Court of Leeuwarden with reference number C/17/199273 / HA RK 25-17 On behalf of three clients who suffered serious physical and non-material damages as a result of Covid-19 mRNA injections, the undersigned has initiated a petition procedure before the District Court of Noord-Nederland, Leeuwarden. The request to the court is to hear five international expert witnesses whose opinions differ from the official account of Covid-19 (a request for preliminary evidence). My clients, like many who realize that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project, have urgent questions of great social importance. A social or scientific debate on these issues cannot take place without judicial intervention. For this reason, it is of the utmost importance that expert witnesses be heard in court, before the judge, and with the opportunity for a public procedural debate and a second opinion. This allows my clients—and others—to determine their legal position based on this information. The issues in the petition proceedings concern, among other things, whether Covid-19 mRNA injections constitute a biological weapon used by the defendants, as executors of the Covid-19: The Great Reset project, to commit genocide. The experts appointed in this context are Catherine Austin Fitts, Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Joseph Sansone. For further details on the petition and the CVs of these expert witnesses, please refer to the court documents published on the website of the RechtOprecht Foundation, which facilitates these proceedings (www.RechtOprecht.online). On the aforementioned website, you will also find the complete procedural documents in substantive proceedings (summons proceedings) that I am initiating on behalf of seven other clients – one of whom died as a result of Covid-19 mRNA injections. These substantive proceedings contain extensive evidence supporting the claim that the Covid-19 injections are a biological weapon used by the accused acting as a group to commit genocide. These substantive proceedings are also supported by the Stichting RechtOprecht (RightOprecht Foundation). An oral hearing will still be required in these substantive proceedings before the Leeuwarden District Court can issue an (interim) judgment. No date has yet been set for this hearing. Given the similarity in subject matter, both proceedings are of great public importance. Both the substantive and application proceedings concern civil law proceedings, in which I have extensive experience and have specialized extensively through my more than twenty years of legal practice and multiple postgraduate training (Grotius). To financially support these two cases, the RechtOprecht Foundation relies on donations from donors, which are essential to its continued operation. Donation options can also be found on the aforementioned website. Shortly before the oral hearing on July 9, a new press directive was introduced in the Netherlands, stipulating that only so-called "accredited journalists" are authorized to make video recordings of the hearings. Despite the fact that the judge is not bound by this press directive, and given my urgent request to the judge to authorize video recordings by the numerous reporters present, the hearing was censored. The "accredited journalists" were conspicuous by their absence. Regarding the questionable course of events that occurred during and around this hearing, I refer to the correspondence with the court following the trial, which is also published on the website. There was no convincing argument justifying the refusal to hear expert evidence at the July 9 hearing. During that hearing, I discussed at length the enormous public interest in the proceedings. The judge who heard the case also stated during the hearing that he recognized the public interest in the application. Bill Gates's lawyer deferred to the court's decision, so no objection was raised to his granting the application, and it was therefore ready to be granted. With complete disregard for my clients' situation, several of the defendants parroted the official narrative that the Covid-19 mRNA injections were safe and effective. Media representatives [the Dutch media figures who are accused as individuals in the case] argued that their employers (NOS/Telegraaf), and not they themselves, should have been prosecuted. I concluded my argument by noting that if the judge rejected the application, she would have the same blood on her hands as the defendants, and I wished the judge every wisdom in her decision. Today's decision clearly shows that the judge lacked the wisdom to keep her hands clean in this case. An edited audio recording of the hearing, authorized by the court, will only be available at the same time as the verdict. You will not be able to see the non-verbal responses of the public and the defense on this recording. This audio recording will also be published on the aforementioned website of the Stichting RechtOprecht (RightOprecht Foundation). In response to my questions, the court declined to explain why it decided to distort the voices of the defendants' lawyers in these recordings. Next steps: This lower court's clumsy decision will be appealed to the Leeuwarden Court of Appeal. The defendants still have a lot to contend with procedurally. Therefore, at the end of this press release, I would like to draw your attention to upcoming developments of great social importance. With regard to the proceedings, we remind the media, and in particular the press (journalists), that further evidence will be presented in the substantive proceedings. This evidence clearly shows that the Covid-19 mRNA injections qualify as a biological weapon used to commit genocide. This also demonstrates that the public is still being misled by the perception that the Covid-19 mRNA injections are a vaccine developed and produced with safety guarantees. In the substantive proceedings, it was alleged that former Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, among others, misled the public by stating (along with other colleagues implementing the Covid-19: The Great Reset project) that "the vaccine has been rigorously tested and no precautions have been overlooked." This, when, as this new evidence will demonstrate, it is in fact a biological weapon. A new press release will follow upon the introduction of these elements into the main proceedings. Peter Stassen, Senior Counsel

➡️ See the video discussion on the judicial case in the Netherlands (and much more) with Liz Gunn, New Zealand journalist, and Jim Ferguson, British journalist.

Sasha Latypova: ”In the first part of the interview, we discuss the current affair in the Netherlands against government officials Bourla, Gates and Schwab, accused of democide and the use of biochemical weapons within the framework of the "COVID" global military operation. The other subjects covered in the interview are the motivations that push governments to attack the population and the psychological methods used. Many other themes are also discussed.”

Donations for the further proceedings of this historic trial can be made to the RechtOprecht Foundation. IBAN account number NL62 ABNA 0548 3386 98.

