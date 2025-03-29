Translated from https://edition.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-libre-arbitre-et-conscience-le-grand-virage-selon-philippe-guillemant

In a world where information and leaders often seem to prioritize control and fear, hearing a voice like that of Philippe Guillemant, a physicist and researcher at the CNRS, brings a breath of hope. During the conference "What new future for humanity?" , organized by Cera on November 20, 2024, he delivered a bold analysis of the COVID crisis, combining science and a vision of the future. Far from alarmist speeches, he sees this period as a decisive turning point, driven by physics on the threshold of consciousness and a collective awakening. " We cannot turn back the clock on this awakening of humanity, to true human nature, especially since the COVID years, when we realized that there had been an attack on free will ," he said.

For Guillemant, the COVID years marked a massive awakening in the face of a profound attack on our freedom. " Everyone has understood that we have been the victim of an attack on free will, an attack on our true nature, an attack on the soul ," he said, emphasizing an awareness that he considers irreversible. Far from limiting himself to criticism, he offers an optimistic reading of the absurdities and failures experienced during this crisis and which persist today through war and the economic crisis. As he writes in his book The Great Turn , we have shifted towards a "bright future" that he contrasts with a transhumanist project. For Guillemant, Covid was not a simple health crisis, but a catalyst revealing two possible futures: A transhumanist "future", that is to say a dystopia marked by a society of digital control, energy-intensive growth and the loss of freedoms, where humans are reduced to a "biological machine", or a "bright future": a positive future based on a collective awakening of consciousness, a rediscovered solidarity and a reconnection to the "true nature of humankind".

And faced with a globalization that he describes as "false" and which has been crumbling since 2020, Guillemant sees a sign of hope. " We cannot unify people based on erroneous beliefs, it cannot work. That's what makes me very optimistic ," he explains, delighted by the failure of the standardization plans of our governments, which he describes as materialistic elites who don't think. He evokes a struggle between the old and the new future, marked by what he calls " the law of maximum annoyance of everything that seeks to bring us back to transhumanism ," a powerful phrase to describe the obstacles to this return to the past. This transition, he warns, will not be without its bumps: " An abyss is crossed by going down and up. "On the way down, we're going to be dealing with a lot of absolutely terrifying revelations, and on the way up, a lot of absolutely extraordinary revelations ," he predicts with enthusiastic assurance.

At a time when official speeches often instill anxiety, Guillemant's intervention stands out for its faith in renewal. Against all odds, this brilliant mind invites us to see in current crises an opportunity to rediscover our essence, far from the excesses of a controlled world. A message that, in the current climate, resonates like a welcome promise.

Whole intervention (in French) :

