Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4d

I've never met anyone who doesn't complain. When the "positive" crowd complains, they just don't think of it as complaining.

I actually much prefer people who focus on problems and are considered "negative" by some. They're the ones who resolve problems and create a better life.

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9 replies by CocotteMinute and others
Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
3d

I appealed a £100 parking fine last month and won my appeal. The basis for my appeal was the fact that the parking attendant described my car as green. It was not green, it was blue. This is a factual inaccuracy, and therefore I decided to challenge it. It was fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed complaining, appealing, and winning. It's just a game to me, and I think you need to bear that in mind too. Complaining when it's focused and effective can be extremely life-enhancing.

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1 reply by CocotteMinute
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