Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4d

I'm so tired of the trope that the evil cabal doesn't have families. I would bet most of them do. And just because someone has a family does not make them a good father or mother.

This article would be a lot better if the author provided concrete examples.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CocotteMinute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture