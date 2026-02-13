By Julian Rose for GlobalResearch.ca

A new year progresses, and with it yet more shock and awe, care of the globalist billionaire club whose eyes are set – like concrete – on full spectrum dominance.

The old, once secretive top down control patterns are now breaking the surface and declaring themselves for what they are: brutal self-interest wedded to undisguised hegemonic ambition – the Trump card.

Then, on the other side of the Atlantic, the counteraction that has failed to materialise.

Just a weak, vacillating show of political deference, where once was the underlying resilience of European culture; indigenous wealth; history; family; unity in face of adversity; morality in face of immorality; ethical instinct instead of compromised mediocrity and an undercurrent of honor and bravery.

Values that extend into all civilizations, all communities, all tribes – where the value of life is held in proper regard.

Where has it all gone?

An unparalleled crisis of humanity. Yes, of this there can be little doubt. But not a crisis without purpose – one with a greater purpose. A deeper and higher purpose. A once in a million opportunity to reevaluate nothing less than the purpose and meaning of Life itself.

Unseen to the human eye, everything is in movement at all times. One cycle is giving away to another, pushing up from underneath, penetrating from above. There is always this process of change taking place. It is the cardinal quality of an ever changing Universe and of life on earth.

Our planet is a living being and is part of the greater course of evolution of the greater cosmos of which it is a part.

We humans think we are separate from this firmament. We have been ‘educated’ to see and feel ourselves to be separate from that which surrounds us, nurtures us and gives us our elan vital.

This is no education, of course. It is the work of those who reject the essential impulse of all living entities to interact, to share, to celebrate their creative expansion. Forever embracing the exploration of new horizons.

We are taught to believe in a fixed reality and to fear any change to the ‘security’ provided by this recognisable/visible three dimensional world.

We are therefore prisoners of the false security of ‘no change’ and suffer heavily from the displacement which comes with the ceaseless metamorphosis of the greater whole.

But Gaia, the living planet with whom we interact in our daily lives, does not comply with the falsity of human education; she changes, according to her relationship with other celestial bodies, all of which hold each other in a perfectly balanced and subtle macrocosmic embrace.

But she also responds here – at the microcosmic level – in response to the thoughts, actions and desires of we who occupy her terrestrial boundaries.

So, as a materialistic obsessed and bankrupt ‘civilization’ collapses in on itself, so does the terrain on which it stands. It is a reciprocal process – we share our energies – or lack of them.

More and more sinkholes appear, swallowing up surface infrastructure and toxic soils in a symbiotic response to human torpor and misdirected ego driven ambition.

A humanity which works against the expansive, creative movement of the universe, cannot survive indefinitely. And this one, having for too long worked against the flow of the organic life force, is most surely on the way out.

A process given extra volition by the playing out of large scale acts of self destruction, as well as many thousands of smaller thoughtless acts of domestic harm, daily done to Gaia.

Gaia and we have a shared interrelated and inseparable energy field which cannot be divided into separate compartments. We are together and we cannot be seperated.

With psychopaths occupying the main control room that directs mankind’s daily dependencies, the speed at which our civilization is fragmenting is increasing.

Many people are blindly walking into signposted sinkholes, Smartphones pressed to their temples, unfocused eyes failing to discern another way forward.

So many lost souls, all mapping their lives according to the unquestioned order provided by Big Brother.

That which works against, rather than with – the generous forces of Gaia – is disappearing into the graves of its own making.

But for those able to embrace a sense of destiny and able to nurture some warmth in their hearts, there is a clear, fully available and enticing way forward.

Within the greater cycle of evolution the force of destruction plays as vital a role as the force of creation.

It initiates the collapse of that which has become deeply corrupt and rotten, making way for the emergence of something fresh and vigorous.

This is a time when those who hold truth in their hearts and a sense of purpose in their minds, emerge as the torch bearers of the human race.

Courageous souls who suffer no fear of death, but carry with them a strong sense of responsibility for maintaining the dignity of life.

These noble souls are not fooled by the worldly distractions that are the downfall of the great majority. They move ahead, taking the hurdles that life places in their path as challenges to be faced up to and overcome.

It is a rugged, unsignposted pathway, cutting its way through the turmoil and chaos of a misplaced faith in the seemingly irresistible attraction of power, money and selfish self interest.

This is not a journey for those who anchor their belief in the dogmas of religious institutions.

That which demands obeisance to authority – including the authority the church ascribes to God – is part of the same power play as the desire to control, dominate and destroy the free will of our innate unscripted spirituality, intuitive guidance and inspiration: the true freedom.

As the mythological Phoenix rises from the ashes of another fallen empire, so those holding firm to the true purpose- the true meaning of life – will shine out as sparks that light-up the darkness.

Even as the collapse of the worn out dogmas pull many of it adherents down with it, the irrepressible new shoots of a future victory push up through the fissures of disintegration.

Just as woodland trees blown down in a gale allow sunlight to penetrate the previously shaded forest floor, causing a rush of dormant seeds to spring to life and break the surface.

Such destruction has a creative purpose – as the grossly excessive comforts and conveniences of a spent neoliberal globalist life style get swept away with it.

A completely out of proportion dominating element of mankind has been directing humanity to live far beyond its means, embedding a permanent taste for excess in a privileged minority who steal the resources for their own ends, while the rest struggle to make ends meet.

However – and it should not need saying – the truth lies in the fact that a simple adequacy would fill all our essential needs – placing the world’s resources as a shared and proportionate wealth fairly distributed across the spectrum. That must be the way forward.

Dignity and simplicity are brothers in arms and will emerge as the chosen path for all who make it through the great upheaval.

When one falls, it is as though the ground comes up to meet one. It is this ground which will provide the foundation from which to build anew.

Nothing fancy, superficial, or excessive to subvert one’s attention. But so much superfluity to be cut away before one arrives on such solid ground. So much useless clutter and artificial Smart fakery to be consigned to the sinkholes.

You can take all this as allegorical or actual, it’s up to you. But that element of humanity which is to be the torch bearer, knows it must be pragmatic, grounded and spiritually strong – in order to withstand the ongoing civilizational slide into graveyards prepared by the unrepentant architects of control. Those whose anti-life manifesto is daily transmitted from the dark power centers of undisguised political despotism.

Rise up, all who work to an inner truth. Brush aside the sycophants and servile acceptors of fake authority.

Do not wish further harm on those who so readily harm themselves, just show them the signposts that stand at the junction of their lives – reminding that there are many routes on offer – but only One that leads to the full emancipation, the full realisation, of our reason for being born into this world.

Let’s focus our best energy on that way forward – and don’t look back.

