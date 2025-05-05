Translated from Reseauinternational.net , an article by Franck Pengam

"You have to do it quickly, damn it!" Hundreds of thousands of patients are desperately waiting for ”.

It is the cry of the heart that resonates in the Labos of Doxanano. This company installed in Pessac, in Gironde, does not do in half measures: it turns everything up with its chemotherapy controlled remotely.

The team of Gironde researchers has developed a technique that seems almost too beautiful to be true - to treat without destroying, cure without transforming patients into human loses. After decades of devastating chemo, it's a dream, right?

Right now, 60% of people affected by cancer receive these cocktails of toxic drugs. This is the essential, essential treatment. But so far, it was necessary to accept this macabre contradiction: destroy to heal, poison to save.

With their innovation, these French scientists may well succeed what the great pharmaceutical labos that have been greeted for years have never really sought to do: to make chemo finally bearable. But how long before the authorities deign to authorize this progress? Hopefully the patients will not wait as long as for other promising treatments swept away by our administration.

For once a French solution could impose itself against the American giants ... still it would be necessary that our system does not suffocate it under tons of paperwork and "precautions".

Personalized medicine for patients

Isabel Marey-Semper, thinking head of the Bordeaux start-up and neuropharmacology doctor, does not mince words on cancer treatments:

"The paradox of chemotherapy is a dose present locally in the tumor that is too low to be completely effective and a dose too strong in the healthy organs to be harmless".

In other words, doctors today dose the treatments not according to what would really kill the tumor, but depending on what the patient can take without leaving his skin. Again, our health systems sacrifice efficiency in favor of "lesser evil" - as if we were to be satisfied with it.

Chemo, as we all know, it is this bastard that puts you on your knees for months. It bombes everything in its path: cancer cells as healthy cells. I have seen loved ones losing their hair, appetite and joie de vivre because of these protocols that are presented to us as essential.

Concrete advances for patients

While our elites strive to find solutions to censor social networks or control our trips, researchers like Marey-Semper try to solve real problems that affect millions of French people each year. But how long will it take to wait for these advances to reach the sick?

"We want to reverse this paradigm," explains Isabel Marey-Semper. Inject the tumor of the doses never reached at the heart of the tumor, while preserving healthy organs ”.

A French innovation that challenges giants

To achieve this medical feat, a revolutionary invention has just been patented, and I can't help telling you about one of its creators, Sébastien Lecommandoux. This physico-chemist is not an unknown in the environment: pioneer in the field of organic polymers, he co-founded Doxanano while presiding the chair "Technological innovation Liliane Bettencourt" at the prestigious Collège de France.

When asked about his discovery, the scientist explains without a tongue of wood:

"These are synthetic nanovers based on these copolymers called DXN which have two opposite properties: they are both very stable in physiological conditions, but degradable under radiotherapy."

An innovation that could well change the situation in medicine, while so many other sectors remain stuck in sterile bureaucratic logics. For once, this is a concrete advance that does not come from subsidized American laboratories, but from a French researcher.

These nanovers represent the hope of more targeted and less invasive medicine. Let's just hope that our elites will not find a way to complicate access to this technology or increase costs, as is too often the case with major innovations in our country.

On the one hand, we have doxorubicin, an anticancer that has largely proven its effectiveness. On the other hand, these famous nanovers that are used to transport the drug to the heart of cancer cells. But there was still one thing again: how to free this medicine precisely where we need it?

“These nanovatules are like microscopic chests made of large molecules, which remain closed when they are not exposed to radiotherapy. What makes our approach really revolutionary is that we have found how to open them, under the action of X -rays, with first results that exceed our expectations, " said Sébastien Lecommandoux.

It must be admitted, this progress could completely change the way we treat certain cancers. No more, perhaps, chemotherapy that destroys everything in their path, healthy cells as sick cells? This technique would concentrate attack only on the cells to be eliminated.

I must say that this combination between nanotechnology and classic radiotherapy opens fascinating perspectives. We still speak of a feat that could considerably decrease the side effects of anti-cancer treatments, often more devastating than the disease itself.

The real revolution here is this idea of ​​"external trigger" - X -rays - which allows you to control when and where the drug is released. It’s as if we had invented an intelligent cellular bomb, which only explodes when it receives a specific signal, and only in the targeted place.

A therapeutic revolution under

Dr. Charles Dupin, cancerologist in Bordeaux, has just crossed a decisive course in medicine. This specialist in ENT and gastrointestinal cancers has united its forces with the Doxanano team to develop revolutionary therapy. And believe me, it's not nothing.

At the border between medical practice and fundamental research, this doctor from the Bordeaux CHU masters in particular stereotaxic radiotherapy-an ultra-precise irradiation technique. But it was by seeking further that he hit the bull's eye.

"In radiotherapy for a long time, we were looking for therapeutic solutions that would be triggered by the shelves, and we have found," he rejoices. Distance chemotherapy is an innovative possibility with incredible possibilities, since all solid tumors could be treated ”.

This advance may well make certain current protocols obsolete, often trying for patients. Finished, perhaps, the treatments that ravage everything in their path? A glimmer of hope in a health system which, let's agree, has accustomed us to rarely held promises.

Revolutionary treatment in the face of lobbies

Assaulting cancer: this revolutionary treatment that worries pharmaceutical lobbies.

Independent doctors seek to eliminate the dirty beast without sacrificing the patient's quality of life. Sacred bet! This therapy that upsets traditional oncology first tackles the most tough tumors of the rectum.

Charles Dupin and Samuel Amintas, these researchers that we never hear in the mainstream media, team up with the professors Sellly and Dabernat du CHU de Bordeaux. I remain convinced that their approach disturbs the large pharmaceutical groups accustomed to selling us extension treatments.

The start-up which develops these nanomedicuments hopes to treat its first patient by the end of 2028. But the course resembles a real administrative way: preclinical tests, clinical trials, and especially these famous "authorizations" that bureaucrats can drag for years when a treatment threatens established interests. How many patients could have been saved if the state accelerated these procedures as it knows how to do when it suits it?

Doxanano's challenges and hopes

"Our first results on animals meet all of our expectations," breathes Isabel Marey-Semper. Fluorescent nanovers perfectly target the tumor and tests demonstrate their safety, they are completely tolerated by the body. "

I have seen that despite the enthusiasm of researchers, these discoveries are still widely ignored by the general public. No wonder when we know how our media prefer to water us from distant conflicts rather than real advances for our health.

Another detail that will not surprise anyone: if Doxanano maintains its head office in Paris is in the province that the company has chosen to set up its concrete activities and its laboratory, in Pessac more precisely. The factory should also settle there soon.

We cannot help but wonder if this French innovation will really benefit the French, or if it will end up like so many others by being bought by an American giant ... before the treatments come back to us at gold prices.

Will our health system, already on the verge of implosion, only affording such advances when they are available? Hopefully, this time, the money from our taxes will be used to finance treatments accessible to all, not private interests.

The pioneers of nanomedicine

Isabel Marey-Semper, Sébastien Lecommandoux and Leslie Dubrana got their hands in the pocket to found their own biotech. This trio of entrepreneurs, including Dubrana, who has been swimming for years in nanomedicine, has not waited for the usual promises of our elites to act.

The small business was not completely left alone in the field of sector giants-the Nouvelle-Aquitaine and BPI France region deigned to provide financial support. One wonders, moreover, how many paperwork and supporting documents these entrepreneurs had to provide to obtain these crumbs, they who create true value in the territory.

Development continues nonetheless. They have just launched an ambitious €4 million fundraising campaign. This money, which they won't be taking from taxpayers' pockets as our politicians are so adept at doing, will be used to finance the next crucial stages of the company's first nanomedicine.

Time will tell if this French initiative can succeed against the American giants who usually dominate this type of medical innovation, while our governments often prefer to fund their ideological whims rather than our researchers.

Source: Géopolitique Profonde

