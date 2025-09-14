By Miles Mathis via Olivier Demeulenaere

It was while reading this article at Zerohedge that it dawned me what AI is really about: another colossal soaking of the middle class, mostly through energy bills.

People's energy bills are already skyrocketing all over the country, and we are being told it is due to AI.

Those Chatbots answering your questions require a lot of energy, and training them takes even more. So you are now getting huge bills for something you didn't ask for, don't need, but can't refuse. What are you going to do, not pay your electricity bill?

In the article they say In 2025 alone, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft will spend over $350 billion on AI data centers.

Except for one thing: all those places, like Musk and SpaceX, are subsidized by taxdollars. Google, Meta and Microsoft are just government fronts, and they have been snorkeling in the US treasury for decades.

So it is YOU once again spending billions on AI data centers, like you did for the Manhattan Project and nuclear reactors (think Three Mile Island). They make an explicit link to the Manhattan Project in that article, which is instructive, since I have proved that whole thing was a fake as well. The Apollo program ditto. The Mars Lander program ditto. The current Artemis program to return to the Moon ditto.

So we should assume these data centers are more of the same: just big buildings filled with blinking lights, which they will tell us are AI. Another total effing conjob.

For what? I have asked it before and I ask it again: FOR WHAT? What data are they talking about?

What will these data centers be providing us for our billions? There is no data. There is no need. It is all just vaporware and bluff. The empty patter of a circus barker.

I remind you these data centers won't even have to draw down that much electricity, OR ANY. They could be empty warehouses for all most people know. But to create the con, all they have to do is build some big buildings, like they did with the nuclear power plants, and tell you they are doing something.

They then bill you for it and the con is done. It is a fait accompli. What is actually happening there won't matter. What will matter is that you were grandly soaked one more time and that you can do zip about it.

To most people, AI feels intangible.

It lives in the “cloud.” You type a question, get an answer, and never see the machinery behind it. No one sends you a receipt for the power you used to get your answer.

But AI is not weightless. It runs on football-feld-sized data centers, packed with servers that must run day and night. These machines use staggering amounts of electricity and water to stay cool.

That's what I mean by redundant.

A year ago, I typed a question into the search box and it brought up a bunch of results. I chose one and clicked on it, where I got an answer. If I wasn't satisfied, I might have clicked on several more. Today I typed a question into the search box and the first answer from AI—which I didn't ask for—supplied a truncated answer, then sublisted the sites where it got its answer. If I want more I can click on those links.

THANKS BUT NO THANKS!

That was just a useless extra step I didn't need, since I can do the search myself without AI inserting itself into the search. I always skip the AI answer, one because it is just a further level of gatekeeping, and two because it is almost always wrong.

But regardless, this “AI” is doing nothing the search engine wasn't already doing five or ten years ago. It requires zero intelligence to do that, since it is just scraping the internet, which the search engine was already doing.

And notice that it short-circuits the whole point of listing results by popularity. A few years ago results to searches were based on how many hits those sites had gotten, so everyone who had searched before you went into the algorithm. Despite being run by a computer, it was still a human social action.

But to answer my rise, Google had to jettison that method, and it began steering you to approved sites years ago and censoring sites that were against-the-mainstream like mine, no matter their numbers. Bing and Yahoo soon followed.

That level of gatekeeping was still insufficient, so they brought in the AI bots to toplist, those bots being instructed to ignore numbers altogether and to promote once again mainstream propaganda.

So this is all much worse, but they tell you it is better.

The AI chatbot is your friend, they tell you.

You can dress it up and snuggle it and trade recipes and tell it your deepest secrets, because it is all good. Except that it is isn't. It is mostly a fraud, and to the extent it isn't a fraud it is just a repackaging of what you already had.

But as a search engine, they were only charging you for it in a couple of ways (computer cost, internet fees, advertising, etc) and someone had the great idea to charge you for it about five more ways, starting with subsidizing these fake and unnecessary data centers, and ending with doubling your electricity bills.

So they gave it a face and a semi-human name like Siri or Alexis and a pretty voice. Next thing they will give her an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face, a juicy double, a piece of that bubble, and you will be gone for good.

When are you going to wake up and smell the fraud?

