By Alice for Essential News

The authorities have accustomed us to passing off freedom-curbing measures under virtuous pretexts. In this instance, it is in the name of the fight against child sexual abuse—a noble cause if ever there was one—that the European Union has gradually paved the way for the monitoring of private correspondence, with a system already in place and a plan to expand it. Let's look back at the latest developments in this offensive against privacy and the presumption of innocence, and at the concrete technical means of protecting ourselves.

The sincerity of the fight against child sexual abuse is in question

The handling of several recent cases of child sexual abuse raises questions about the capacity—or even the will—of the French justice system to effectively protect children. The Lyhanna case highlighted a failing justice system that seems to border on complicity. The cases of sexual assault of dozens (or even hundreds; the exact number is not yet known) of children in after-school programs in Paris have revealed elected officials who shirk responsibility for crimes committed under their administrative authority and a justice system that seems strangely reluctant to convict (amid acquittals and slow investigations, the only defendant convicted to date received a suspended prison sentence ).

The hearings held at the National Assembly on the subject of incest in France highlighted a systemic tendency to disqualify the child's testimony and cast suspicion on that of the protective parent (the official page that shared the commission's work has since disappeared ). In short, political priorities do not seem to be focused on effectively combating child sexual abuse.

It is in the name of this fight that the European Union intends to take a new step in the surveillance of private communications: the CSAR regulation , nicknamed "Chat Control 2.0", aims to transform already authorized practices into a broader and more sustainable system.

Berlin, May 11, 2022: Demonstration against the “chat control 1.0” exemption

A "permission to scrutinize" adopted several years ago

Regulation (EU) 2021/1232 came into force in 2021 as a "temporary derogation" from the 2002 ePrivacy Directive (the legislation protecting the confidentiality of electronic communications). Dubbed "Chat Control 1.0," it aimed to legalize an already widespread practice: the scanning of private (end-to-end encrypted) communications by email providers. Indeed, several providers were already engaging in this monitoring of personal messaging, and the goal was to find a way to legalize this intrusive practice while making it compatible with the ePrivacy Directive.

Beyond its stated objective – which only those who want to believe will – the project seems to rely primarily on an assembly of legal mechanisms designed to maximize surveillance capabilities while remaining, at least formally, within the limits set by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

This exemption allowed providers of unencrypted email and webmail services (Gmail, Messenger, Snapchat, etc.) to voluntarily analyze their users' communications. Scheduled to expire on August 3, 2024, it had already been extended until April 3, 2026.

However, on March 26, 2026, the European Parliament refused to grant a further extension, allowing the measure to expire as planned. Yet, on July 9, in a dramatic reversal, MEPs reinstated the same exemption through a questionable and, indeed, fiercely contested emergency procedure. Naturally, the vote took place during the last sitting before the summer recess, a time when absenteeism is traditionally high in the European Parliament. Criticism focused on both the procedure used and the substance of the text.

Provisions that conflict with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights

Czech Pirate Party MEP Markéta Gregorová expressed outrage at this circumvention, denouncing a maneuver that violates the spirit of the previous vote. Svenja Hahn, president of the ALDE party, called it a disgrace , seeing it as the opening to mass surveillance of the communications of all European citizens, where a targeted response would have sufficed.

It should be noted that the legal service of the Council of the EU itself had already considered, in a 2023 opinion (which remained confidential before being publicly revealed), that such a system was akin to a generalized search of communications, incompatible with Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

A superficial victory regarding encryption

The subject of intense debate, end-to-end encrypted communications were explicitly excluded from the scope of the exemption. In theory, messaging apps like WhatsApp cannot be scanned. But what might initially appear to be a victory for digital rights advocates is significantly less clear in practice. First, this guarantee only applies to Chat Control 1.0; the real battle is now being fought over Chat Control 2.0 (the CSAR regulation), which aims to establish a permanent and mandatory framework, and discussions on which remain stalled precisely on this issue of encryption.

Next, and most importantly, encryption, currently presented as a safeguard, may well be nothing more than an illusion. Indeed, methods of circumvention exist, notably for reading the message before it is encrypted, directly on the user's device via the technique known as "client -side scanning ." The current text, which still leaves the door open to "risk management obligations" (the provider must prove that it has taken appropriate measures to prevent sexual abuse offenses), could encourage providers to adopt this technique in practice, even without a formal obligation. Whatever its fate in the future text, let us remember that end-to-end encryption is therefore not the ultimate guarantee of privacy protection.

Monitoring obligation for email providers

Today, the Chat Control 1.0 regime relies on voluntary detection: service providers can analyze certain content to fulfill their risk management obligations, but are not required to do so. In contrast, the draft Chat Control 2.0 regulation, in its initial version, stipulates that certain providers may be subject to legally binding detection orders . These orders do not correspond to individual authorizations targeting users identified by judicial authorities; rather, they would require communication service providers to implement detection mechanisms that meet the requirements set forth in the order.

Following massive opposition from civil society, cybersecurity experts and several Member States, mandatory detection orders were finally removed from later versions of the text, with the Danish Presidency abandoning mandatory client-side analysis in favour of a voluntary scanning mechanism framed by judicial authorization.

The principle adopted is therefore not that of targeted surveillance of a suspected individual, but that of an obligation imposed on an operator to implement technical control which may extend to all communications passing through the service for a specified period.

The scope would be very broad: it would cover in particular instant messaging services (WhatsApp, Signal, Messenger, iMessage, Google Messages, Threema, Wire, …), email services (Gmail, Outlook, Proton Mail, …), online storage services (Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, …), as well as other interpersonal communication services offered by digital platforms: in the proposed regulation, email services, messaging, SMS/MMS, cloud storage services, online games with messaging could also be concerned in the future.

To date, the CSAR regulation (“Chat Control 2.0”) has still not been adopted. The exact timeline for its adoption remains uncertain: interinstitutional negotiations must still result in an agreement between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union before a final text can be adopted. In the meantime, the temporary regime established by Chat Control 1.0 continues to apply according to the terms of its extension.

The sustainability of an ongoing system

The use of the fight against child sexual abuse as justification for this measure leaves many observers skeptical. Protecting children begins with listening to victims, strengthening investigations and prosecutions, and imposing sanctions commensurate with the severity of the crimes. In reality, the text seems primarily designed to perpetuate and expand existing intrusive surveillance practices. Is the real novelty, then, less the measure itself than the gradual acceptance of the erosion of privacy and the weakening of the presumption of innocence?

“Lady Justice”, Old Bailey, London

Let's take a step back

First, we note that a number of mainstream media have talked about the Chat Control measures, contributing to a form of panic regarding government digital surveillance: Libération, Euronews, BFM TV, Le Nouvel Obs have made rather worrying analyses of this text.

With the exception of a segment of the population that sees no problem with being monitored (under the pretext that they have "nothing to hide," when this is precisely one reason not to be monitored under the presumption of innocence), most European citizens are becoming accustomed to no longer being able to fight against measures they fear or reject, measures that are imposed despite public opposition. The idea that our right to privacy is regularly violated by the authorities is becoming commonplace, and we end up— willingly or unwillingly—resigning ourselves to it.

An awareness campaign accompanied by a petition has been launched, notably at the initiative of Christophe Boutry , a cybersecurity entrepreneur. Stop Scanning Me is the European campaign led by a coalition of digital rights organizations, researchers, associations, and activists who oppose the proposed CSAR regulation. While expressing outrage by signing is legitimate, is that enough to resist? Might panic and exasperation, on the contrary, not foster a sense of powerlessness?

Expecting EU regulations for Big Tech that would protect privacy now seems purely utopian. Given recent military spending laws , both in France and abroad, it now appears unrealistic to imagine authorities relinquishing mass surveillance capabilities, especially at a time when these are becoming an essential strategic tool.

Furthermore, the feeling of being constantly monitored fosters self-censorship , arguably the most pernicious and effective form of control over dissenting ideas. We now hesitate to express ourselves freely, even in private conversations with trusted individuals. Could this be another effect of these noisy media outrages? Outrage without solutions, as if any alternative were doomed to failure from the outset.

It is also unlikely that a petition (however well-founded) could change the situation of a system that has been in place for several years – and is currently being strengthened – despite strong parliamentary opposition. Should we therefore agree to these measures?

What the media panic helps to obscure are simple, concrete and legal ways to escape this surveillance.

" Becoming Ungovernable ": Guides to Resisting Digital Surveillance

Exit Chat Control is a free, multilingual, and open-source field guide , launched in July 2026 by a person known under the pseudonym Aurea, a few hours after the European Parliament voted to extend the surveillance of private messaging services.

Rather than simply denouncing the "Chat Control" project, the site offers a concrete response: a selection of tools and practices (encrypted messaging such as Signal or Session, encrypted storage, self-hosting, anonymous browsing) to help everyone, from the ordinary citizen to the whistleblower, regain control of their digital privacy.

Published transparently on GitHub, the guide includes a quiz allowing everyone to assess their own resistance to surveillance, with a clearly stated philosophy: "Taking back your tools means taking back a part of your freedom."

Table of Contents for the ExitChatControl Guide

To this guide, let us add the advice of our excellent columnist Icaros, who detailed in video simple countermeasures to technocratic dystopia, in order to regain possession of our sovereignty as well as our digital autonomy. Mastery of our tools is the very condition of our freedom: a tool that we understand, that we can repair and divert makes us actors, while a tool that goes beyond us makes us dependent; and it is precisely this autonomy that these countermeasures invite us to reconquer.

Let us also remember that Icaros is at the origin of a very recent Peertube federation of independent media, a real revolution currently being deployed. We are in the process of building an information distribution network for tomorrow in order to accommodate media harassed by various censorships or made invisible by major distribution channels.

To resist is to overcome indignation

It is not only to preserve the confidentiality of our exchanges that the implementation of such protection measures is important individually and collectively. Finally, with the Epstein affair, haven't the darkest secrets been revealed? Are we still taking significant risks in disclosing them, in talking about them? "There is nothing hidden that must not be discovered, nothing secret that must not be known", say the Gospels, and it is difficult to believe in a reversibility of the waves of disclosure underway.

By adopting individual measures against digital surveillance, we are moving beyond the control system in practice. By taking this strong act of renouncing "free" assistance from GAFAM, we are also symbolically leaving the circle of dependence: we affirm our refusal, our non-participation.

Like most spiritual practices that claim to have an effect in the world (whether prayer or magic), the reconquest of our digital sovereignty also requires sacrifice. This modest sacrifice of time and comfort for those of us who are not computer savvy (like the author of this article) may seem tedious, but it is worth it. Faced with state surveillance, to escape indignation and despair, let's take our responsibilities!

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