Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
Aug 1

If you just take France, the president so called wife/father was 39 he was 14 when she/he seduced him. If it's not pedo... I don't know what it is.

But they will claim to fight for the protection of the children, when the pedo.... Are in power

With law like chat 0 the epstein class is will have even more grip and power over the serf and peasants...

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